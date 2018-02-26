BDC Buzz Articles Update:

Going forward, I will try to have a section in the beginning of each article with a "Quick BDC Market Update", especially given the recent market volatility and relatively oversold conditions, providing investors with higher yields and potential capital gains (as compared to just dividends).

Also, as many readers have noticed, Seeking Alpha has decided to make articles such as this one available for free for the first 10 days only. I highly recommend enabling the "Get email alerts" for the contributors that you are actively following:

Link to: Change Author Email Alerts

Most Recent Articles:

The following articles are still available (for free) to all readers:

Quick BDC Market Update:

As mentioned in "Goldman Sachs: 9% Yielding BDC Reports This Week", business development companies ("BDCs") have been pulling back since May 2017 and are currently following the general markets lower. The following chart uses UBS ETRACS Wells Fargo Busn Dev Co ETN (BDCS) as a rough proxy for the average BDC, many of which are near new lows (including NMFC).

I closely watch the yield spreads between BDCs and other investments, including the 'BofA Merrill Lynch US Corporate B Index' (Corp B). As you can see in the following chart, Corp B yields have recently spiked, and the current spread is almost 4.4% (the difference between 10.7% for the average BDC and 6.3% for Corp B), and I will discuss it in upcoming articles.

Yield spreads are important to monitor as they can indicate when a basket of investments is overbought or oversold compared to other yield-related investments. However, it is also important to point that general market yields can change at any time. Also, spreads change over time depending on perception of risk and that these are only averages that then need to be assigned a range for assessing individual investments/BDCs. BDCs can be volatile, and timing is everything for investors that want to get the "biggest bang for their buck" but still have a higher quality portfolio that will deliver consistent returns over the long term.

The following chart uses the information from the previous chart showing the average yield spread between BDCs and Corp B. I consider BDCs oversold when yields approach 4.5% higher and overbought when yields are closer to 2.5% higher. This would imply that BDCs are currently oversold relative to Corp B debt yields.

BDCs have begun reporting December 31, 2017, results, and this week, the following companies report: TCPC, CGBD, NMFC, TCAP, FSIC, and FDUS.

B - Company reports before the markets open

A - Company reports after the markets open

The following information discussing New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) was previously made available to subscribers of Sustainable Dividends, along with target prices and buying points, real-time changes to my personal BDC positions, updated rankings and risk profile, real-time announcement of changes to dividend coverage and worst-case scenarios and suggested BDC portfolio.

Dividend Coverage Discussion:

NMFC has covered its dividend for the 18th consecutive quarters with mostly “cash income generated by stable and predictable sources” as shown below.

“Our ability to consistently generate the vast majority of our NII from stable cash interest income in an amount that covers our dividend. The following table demonstrates our total investment income is recurring in nature and predominantly paid in cash. As you can see, 88% of total investment income is recurring and cash income remains strong at 85% this quarter. We believe this consistency shows the stability and predictability of our investment income.”

Source: NMFC Q3 2017 Earnings Call

Source: NMFC Q3 2017 Earnings Call Slides

I have slightly lowered my projections due to expected lower portfolio yields as recently discussed by management. However, there is a good chance that fee waivers will continue to ensure dividend coverage over the coming quarters.

“As shown on page 18, in Q3 asset yields on new originations of 9.5% were somewhat lower than the average yield of the portfolio. This is due primarily to the first lien heavy mix on new originations in the quarter. And secondarily, due to the spread compression that we have experienced in the marketplace. Looking forward, we seek to maintain our historical credit standards and avoid stretching for more yield on riskier loans. As a result, spread compression will continue to be a risk to the portfolio. With this in mind, we do see an opportunity to mitigate more potential spread compression through higher income from rising base rates, continued fee generation on new deals and prepayments, and increased utilization of our SBA financing program. To this end, we are very pleased to announce that we have been approved for our second SBIC license, which allows us to access another $150 million of SBA debt.”

Source: NMFC Q3 2017 Earnings Call

For the quarter ended September 30, 2017, NMFC reported between my base and best case projections due to higher-than-expected dividend income partially offset by lower-than-expected other income, fully covering its dividend.

Robert Hamwee, CEO, commented: “The third quarter represented another solid quarter of performance for NMFC. We originated $202 million of investments and had no new investments placed on non-accrual or added to our internal watchlist. Additionally, with the approval of our second SBIC license, we are excited to continue our relationship with the SBA.” “Turning the slide 25, as briefly discussed earlier, our NII for the third quarter covered our Q3 dividend. We now believe that our Q4 2017 NII, will fall within our guidance of $0.33 to $0.35 per share. Our Board of Directors has declared a Q4 2017 dividend of $0.34 a share, which will be paid on December 28, 2017 to holders of record on December 15, 2017. It continues to remain our intention to consistently pay the $0.34 per share on a quarterly basis for future quarters so long as the adjusted NII covers the dividend, in line with our current expectation.”

Source: NMFC Q3 2017 Earnings Call

Source: NMFC Q3 2017 Earnings Call Slides

Portfolio growth was lower than expected due to continued higher repayments of over $200 million during the recent quarter offset by a similar amount of originations:

Source: NMFC Q3 2017 Earnings Call Slides

The company continues to maintain appropriate leverage even after taking into account the previous equity offering as shown in the chart below. On February 5, 2018, the company announced that on January 30, 2018, it closed on a private placement of $90 million in 4.87% Series 2018A Senior Notes due January 30, 2023. On October 31, 2017, NMFC announced that it received approval for a second SBIC license from the SBA providing the company additional leverage that is exempt from typical BDC lending ratios.

“As of September 30, our statutory debt to equity ratio, was 0.67 to one. Pro forma for investments that had not closed at quarter end, as reflected in the $79 million of other liabilities, the ratio would have been 0.74 to one. On Slide 22, we show how historical leverage ratios, which are broadly consistent with our current target statutory leverage, between 0.7 and 0.8 to one.”

Source: NMFC Q3 2017 Earnings Call

Source: NMFC Q3 2017 Earnings Call Slides

“Finally, on Slide 26 we highlight our various financing sources, taking into account SBA guaranteed debentures, we had approximately $1.1 billion of total borrowing capacity at quarter end, with no near term maturities. Post quarter end, we extended the maturity on our Wells Fargo credit facility from 2019 to 2022.”

Source: NMFC Q3 2017 Earnings Call

Source: NMFC Q3 2017 Earnings Call Slides

The company had approximately $121.7 million of originations and commitments since the end of the third quarter through November 3, 2017. This was offset by approximately $109.9 million of repayments and $4.9 million of sales during the same period. Additional prepayments will include its recently marked up investment in Pinnacle Software (discussed later) that had a fair value of almost $36 million.

“Since the end of the quarter, we have continued our consistent investment pace, with $122 million of new investments, offset by $115 million of sales and repayments. These repayments are largely the result of opportunistic refinancings, which we have seen accelerate in the second half of this year.”

Source: NMFC Q3 2017 Earnings Call

Source: NMFC Q3 2017 Earnings Call Slides

There is the potential for increased earnings in the coming quarters with additional leverage available through its recently approved second SBIC license, the possibility of a third SLP and the continued ramp of the recently formed real-estate entity “Net Lease” structured as a REIT. The Senior Loan Program I and II currently account for 5% of the portfolio.

Q. “So the second question relates to the New Mountain Net Lease Corp. and it looks like the portfolio was fairly stable quarter over quarter. So is this - does this continue to be an opportunity for growth or are you comfortable with the current portfolio size? Just some thoughts on where we see this going in the coming quarters.” A. “Sure. No, we continue to have an active effort there. It has been quiet for a couple of quarters, but we actually have a few things that are going to close - likely to close this quarter. And there’s a deeper pipeline of things behind that. Again, we never do any deal, whether on the Net Lease side or in the main BDC for the sake of doing a deal in any category. So it will continue to be episodic, but we do expect Net Lease activity over time to continue to build. And the one nice thing about the Net Lease side is it doesn't have the churn of course that we see in the regular way sponsor finance businesses or 15 year assets typically that are not pre-payable. So that is sort of a slow and steady build, but it adds upon itself. You don't have to replace old assets at nearly the pace you otherwise would. So yes, we do expect to continue to see growth on the Net Lease side, but it will be lumpy in nature.”

Source: NMFC Q3 2017 Earnings Call

Source: NMFC Q3 2017 Earnings Call Slides

Risk Profile Discussion:

NMFC continues to focus on “defensive growth” middle market companies and mostly secured debt investments of first and second-lien that account for almost 80% portfolio. Also, management has been forthcoming with information related to potential underperforming assets.

“Since the inception of our debt investment program in 2008, we have taken a New Mountain’s approach to private equity and applied it to corporate credit, with a consistent focus on defensive growth business models and extensive fundamental research with an industry that are already well known to New Mountain. Or more simply put, we invest in recession resistant businesses that we really know and that we really like. We believe that this approach results in a differentiated and sustainable model that allows us to generate attractive, risk adjusted rates of return across changing cycles and market conditions.” “Our expectation is that the portfolio will be 50% first lien, 50% non-first lien plus or minus 10% in either direction, so 60/40 or 40/60. To be clear though irrespective of the rate environment or the spread environment we are not interested in increasing risk in the portfolio. Now, we have the view that there are second liens we do that are frankly less risky than first liens that we do.”

Source: NMFC Q3 2017 Earnings Call

There were no additional non-accruals added during the previous quarter. As mentioned in previous articles, during Q1 2017, NMFC placed its entire first lien notes position in Sierra Hamilton LLC/Sierra Hamilton Finance, Inc. ("Sierra") on non-accrual status due to its ongoing restructuring. In July 2017, Sierra completed a restructuring which resulted in a material modification of the original terms and an extinguishment of the NMFC’s original investment in Sierra. Prior to the extinguishment in July 2017, NMFC’s original investment in Sierra had an aggregate cost of $27.3 million, an aggregate fair value of $12.9 million and total unearned interest income of $1.7 million. The extinguishment resulted in a realized loss of $14.4 million. As a result of the restructuring, NMFC received common shares in Sierra Hamilton Holding Corporation. As of September 30, 2017, NMFC’s investment has a cost basis of $12.8 million and fair value of $12.1 million.

Portfolio credit quality improved, and there are no investments with an investment rating of “4” due to the previously discussed restructuring of Sierra. An investment rating of a “4” includes non-accruals or investments that could be moved to non-accrual status, and the final development could be an actual realization of a loss through a restructuring or impaired sale.

Source: SEC Filings

As discussed in previous articles, NMFC has been marking up its investment in Pinnacle Software that has been underperforming but recently announced that it was being acquired by Emerson Electric and will be “paid off in full at par”:

“Credit quality remains strong. There were no new non-accruals once again this quarter, and we have no portfolio companies on our credit watch list. Only two loans show negative migration of one and a half turns or more. One which has been on our watch list as a three for a number of quarters prior to this one, is Paradigm [Pinnacle] Software, which while underperforming financially, has a strong strategic position in its end market. The company announced in early October that it was being acquired by Emerson Electric in a transaction expected to close in approximately 60 days, that will result in our debt being paid off in full at par. The second company, Edmentum, which we restructured in 2015, is performing broadly in line with its restructuring plan.”

Source: NMFC Q3 2017 Earnings Call

Source: NMFC Q3 2017 Earnings Call Slides

Q. “And then for a final question, this relates to the substantial fair value increase in your second lien investment in Pinnacle. I think the loan was marked in the high - the second lien loan was marked in the high 70s. Now it's marked into the mid-90s. If you could provide some color around the company and the underlying performance, I'm sure there must be some performance improvement here?” A. “Yes, and that actually - Pinnacle is Paradigm, which I touched on in the prepared remarks, was underperforming financially, but was announced that it was being acquired by Emerson in early October. So we're going to be taken out at par within 30 to 60 days. So that mark reflects that announcement. Then we’d expect a further modest right up to par when the takeout occurs, either by the end of this quarter or very early next quarter. We've seen the purchase and sale contract. It’s a very tight contract. So we have very, very high expectations that that deal will close as expected and announced.”

Source: NMFC Q3 2017 Earnings Call

NAV per share remained stable during the recent quarter due to markups in the previously discussed Pinnacle Software offset by markdowns in Edmentum, Inc. (discussed below) and UniTek Global Services.

“As the bar on the far right illustrates, over the six and a half years we have been public, we have effectively maintained a stable book value, inclusive of special dividends, while generating a 10.4% cash on cash return for our shareholders, fully supported by net investment income.”

Source: NMFC Q3 2017 Earnings Call Slides

Q. “I was just wondering if you could possibly provide any sort of outlook on your investment in Edmentum Education. I saw that it was marked down 80% this quarter and it’s sub debt investment. I was just wondering if there's any sort of commentary you could make on that company.” A. “Yes. Sure. I mean I would say that, as you may recall, we restructured Edmentum a couple of years ago. We've been using - we've been working with us and the three other owners that control the company now, have been working with the management team to really kind of fix some of the issues that have caused the company to have the downdraft in earnings to begin with. The earnings have been relatively stable. The key news at that Edmentum is we've brought in a new CEO as of the summer who we’re really, really excited about and who has already in three or four months, injected a lot of positive energy into the company and really developing a multi-year roadmap to return the company to growth in what is a growthful market. So really it's all about execution and we think we were maybe lacking a little bit in execution with the legacy leadership and now we've got somebody who's got a proven track record in the space. And so we’re - it's going to take time because education, the selling cycles are long and the lag between selling and recognizing revenue is there. But we're excited about the prospects, but we have the market book more based on trailing numbers, as well as projections. And as we get a new strategic plan from the new management team in the coming months, that may be reflected in the BCFs that drive the valuation. So we’re a little bit in between stage right now. But we are long term quite optimistic about the prospects for Edmentum.”

Source: NMFC Q3 2017 Earnings Call

Out of $5.1 billion of investments in 213 portfolio companies, only 7 representing just $112 million of cost have migrated to non-accrual, and only 4 representing $43 million of cost have resulted in a realized default loss (see below). The $43 million includes the recent realized losses of $28 million associated with its investment in Transtar as discussed at the end of this report.

“Since inception, we have made investments of nearly $5.1 billion in 213 portfolio companies, of which only seven, representing just $112 million of cost, have migrated to non-accrual, of which only four, representing $43 million of cost, have thus far resulted in realized default losses. Further, virtually 100% of our portfolio at fair market value, is currently rated one or two on our internal scale.”

Source: NMFC Q3 2017 Earnings Call

Source: NMFC Q3 2017 Earnings Call Slides

NMFC has oil/energy-related exposure of around 3.9% of the portfolio, and mostly first lien secured debt, including Tenawa Resource (large-scale natural gas processing plant), Sierra Hamilton (provider of services to oil and gas industry) and Permian Tank (supplier of above ground storage tanks and processing equipment to oil and gas exploration/production).

Source: NMFC Q3 2017 Earnings Call Slides

“Our new Q3 originations were weighted towards first lean. While on the right side, we show that our repayments were weighted towards second lien. While this mix changes the composition of our investment portfolio slightly in the short term, we don't anticipate a material change in our overall investment mix in the coming quarters. In fact, as shown on page 16, thus far in Q4, our originations are weighted materially towards non-first lean assets.”

Source: NMFC Q3 2017 Earnings Call

Source: NMFC Q3 2017 Earnings Call Slides

“We have a broadly diversified portfolio with our largest investment at 5.7% of fair value and the top 15 investments accounting for 41% of fair value.”

Source: NMFC Q3 2017 Earnings Call

Source: NMFC Q3 2017 Earnings Call Slides

Quality of Management And Fee Agreement:

NMFC management exhibits higher quality indicators, including responsiveness to my personal requests for information, waived management fees, recently extended share repurchase plan and a look-back feature for the capital gains portion of the incentive fee. However, NMFC is not considered a ‘high water mark’ BDC due to income incentive fees not taking into account realized or unrealized losses as discussed later.

“As in prior quarters, the investment advisor continues to waive certain management fees, such that the effective annualized management fee is 1.4%. It is important to note that the investment advisor cannot recoup fees previously waived.”

Source: NMFC Q3 2017 Earnings Call

On January 3, 2018, the company announced that its board of directors authorized an extension of its share repurchase program for up to $50 million worth of its common stock, to be to be in place until December 31, 2018.

Management voluntarily waived additional management and incentive fees to ensure dividend coverage for Q1 2017 and was discussed on the call:

Q. “My first question was in regards to the fee waiver approximately $1.8 million or so that you guys waived during the quarter. Was that something that’s totally voluntary and I guess, what was the motivation behind it and then some of that we would expect to see in the coming quarters as well if needed. A. “Yes I mean – look Paul, yes, first of all clearly it’s totally voluntary, we’ve always say that covering our dividend out of NII is one of our absolute primary driver with the business that in avoiding losses of the really the two fundamental tenants of the business. So it’s a lever we have to prolonged, certainly not going to fit here and say that we’re committed to doing that every quarter, but we do have a long history as you know of shareholder friendly and – transparency. And that’s – it’s all part of that continuing. So I think we feel that the business is capable in the coming quarters of being in the $0.33 or $0.35 range. But it’s certainly an option we do have if we were to have another shortfall down the road. And again remember, it’s really the core was fine and we had a little bit of volatility around the non-recurring, we had virtually no pre-payment income that quarter, which is – this quarter, which is obviously very volatile. So we’re talking about pretty small dollar, and it’s just another tool we have to make sure we’re delivering on what we sort of covenant to our shareholders.”

Source: NMFC Q3 2017 Earnings Call

I consider NMFC to be a higher quality BDC due to its experienced credit platform and continued focus on dividend coverage and realized gains, driving higher total returns to shareholders as discussed and shown in the following chart and table.

“Turning to page seven, you can see our total return performance from our IPO in May 2011 through November 3, 2017. In the six and a half years since our IPO, we have generated a compound annual return to our initial public investors of 11%, meaningfully higher than our peers and the high yield index and approximately a 1,000 basis points per annum above relevant risk free benchmarks.”

Source: NMFC Q3 2017 Earnings Call

Source: NMFC Q3 2017 Earnings Call Slides

“The chart on Page 12 helps track the company's overall economic performance since its IPO. At the top of the page, we show how the regular quarterly dividend is being covered out of net investment income. As you can see, we continue to more than cover 100% of our cumulative regular dividends out of NII. On the bottom of the page, we focus on below the line items. First, we look at realized gains and realized credit and other losses. As you can see, looking at the row highlighted in green, we have had success generating real economic gains every year through a combination of equity gains, portfolio company dividends and trading profits. Conversely, realized losses, including default losses highlighted in orange, have generally been smaller and less frequent and show that we are typically not avoiding non-accruals by selling poor credit at a material loss prior to actual default. As highlighted in blue, we continue to have a net cumulative realized gain of $12 million. Looking further down the page, we can see that cumulative net unrealized depreciation, highlighted in grey, stands at $23 million. And cumulative net realized and unrealized loss highlighted in yellow, is at $11 million.” “The net result of all this is that in our six and a half years as a public company, we have earned net investment income of $455 million against total cumulative net losses, including unrealized of only $11 million.”

Source: NMFC Q3 2017 Earnings Call

Source: NMFC Q3 2017 Earnings Call Slides

“Page eight goes into a little more detail around relative performance against our peer set, benchmarking against the 10 largest externally managed BDCs that have been public at least as long as we have. Page nine shows return attribution. Total cumulative returns continues to be largely driven by our cash dividend, which in turn has been more than 100% covered by net investment income.”

Source: NMFC Q3 2017 Earnings Call

Source: NMFC Q3 2017 Earnings Call Slides

Steven B. Klinsky, the Chairman and CEO, agreed to purchase 500,000 shares in the previous equity offering and the underwriters did not receive the sales load on these shares.

Steven Klinsky, Chairman & CEO: “I and other members of New Mountain continue to be very large owners of our stock with aggregate ownership of 9.2 million shares or approximately 12% of total shares outstanding.”

Source: NMFC Q3 2017 Earnings Call

NMFC is externally managed by New Mountain Capital that provides scale, relationships, and an experienced credit platform with over $20 billion of assets under management.

“Finally, the broader New Mountain platform that supports NMFC continues to grow, with over $20 billion of assets under management and 130 team members. In summary, we are very pleased with NMFC's continued performance and progress overall.”

Source: NMFC Q3 2017 Earnings Call

On June 5, 2017, the SEC issued an exemptive order which permits the NMFC to co-invest in portfolio companies with certain funds or entities managed by the Investment Adviser or its affiliates. There are many benefits to this relationship, including access to higher quality deals and the ability to quickly ramp future SLPs and Net Lease entity.

Q. “We saw in June, you guys received – presented relief to coinvestment other funds. Can you kind of give us some color as to whether these are – this is kind of funds in place on the platform or whether you intend to build out beyond the BDC a larger direct lending apparatus?” A. “Yes. So we have a relatively new fund – a private fund, that had its first closing earlier in the year, we’re at about $250 million of commitments to that fund and we’re open for another couple of months here. So we are building out a little bit on the private side. We do feel our deal flow and the opportunities set continues to increase to the point where our broader capital base makes sense.” “It’s really the breath of the – and the increasing breath of the New Mountain platform, that allows us, I think, to both see and evaluate, perhaps more opportunities than some of our brethren. We haven’t changed anything, we’re still only doing investments in businesses that we know and like from our New Mountain platform, but that platform has continued to grow and that generates increased looks, as well as increased areas, subareas within our broader verticals of expertise.”

Source: NMFC Q3 2017 Earnings Call

Source: NMFC Q3 2017 Earnings Call Slides

“Due to the merger of our Wells Fargo credit facilities and consistent with the methodology since IPO, the investment advisor will continue to waive management fees on the leverage associated with those assets that share the same underlying yield characteristics with investments leveraged under the legacy SLF credit facility. This results in an effective management fee of 1.4% for the fourth quarter which is broadly in line with prior quarters. It is expected, based on our current portfolio construct, that the 2016 effective management fee will be broadly consistent with prior years and it is important to note that the investment advisor cannot recoup management fees previously waived.”

Source: NMFC Q3 2017 Earnings Call

NMFC is not considered a ‘high water mark’ BDC due to the following:

“Pre-Incentive Fee Net Investment Income does not include any realized capital gains, realized capital losses or unrealized capital appreciation or depreciation.”

Source: SEC Filings

To be a successful BDC investor: