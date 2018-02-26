First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF: A Deep Dive On The Latest Blockchain Fund
About: First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR), Includes: BLCN, BLOK
by: Grenadier
Summary
Building on my articles on BLOK and BLCN I will now look at LEGR.
We will look at the ETF in details including the investment methodology and the holdings.
Final summary comments on the suitability of the ETF and it fit as a blockchain investment vehicle.
As noted in my previous two articles on Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) and Reality Shares Nasdaq NextGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) there would probably be other “blockchain” related ETFs coming