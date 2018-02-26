'Safer' Dividend Industrials Top Gainers: Atento, Capital, Hoegh And Rent-A-Center To February 2019

Analyst one-year targets showed that ten highest yield safe dividend industrials could net 25.04% more gain from $5k invested in the lowest priced five than from the same investment in all ten.

Besides safety margin, 'safer' industrials dividend stocks also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and P/E ratios, to further reinforce their dividend backing. Total annual returns narrowed the list of 86 to 72 by eliminating those reporting negative returns.

36 of 86 industrials were tagged "safer" for dividends because they showed positive one-year returns, and free cash flow yields greater than their dividend yields.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predicted Top Ten "Safer" Dividend Industrials Equities to Net 4.66% to 53.92% Gains

Seven of the ten top 'safer' dividend-yielding Industrials by yield (shaded in the chart above) were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices times $1,000. Thus, the dog strategy for this 'safer' dividend industrials group, as graded by analyst estimates for January, proved 70% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were flagged by estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each highest yielding stock. That dividend and the aggregate one year analyst median target price, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to February 23, 2019 were:

Atento (ATTO) netted $539.18 based on estimates from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% opposed to the market as a whole.

Capital Product Partners (CPLP) netted $476.89 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from nine analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% more than the market as a whole.

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) netted $343.48, based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

Rent-A-Center (RCII) netted $317.45, based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from eight analysts, less broker fees The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 37% less than the market as a whole.

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) netted $265.15 based on a median target price estimate from ten analysts , plus projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% less than the market as a whole.

Costamare (CMRE) netted $228.00 based on median target price estimates from nine analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 110% more than the market as a whole.

Grupo Aeroportuario (OMAB) netted $132.38 based on target price estimates from ten analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% less than the market as a whole

BG Staffing (BGSF) netted $130.29 based on estimates from two analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 69% less than the market as a whole.

Stuart Olson (OTCPK:CUUHF) netted $56.96 based on no estimates from any analysts, just dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% more than the market as a whole.

Canon (CAJ) netted $46.62 based on estimates from two analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 42% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 25.36% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten 'Safer' dividend Industrials equities. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 16% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Sixteen Industries Were Represented by 36 "Safer" Dividend Equities Of The Industrials Sector

Twenty-three industries compose the Industrials sector, and of those, sixteen were represented by the 36 firms whose stocks showed positive returns and margins of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of February 23.

The industry representation broke-out, thus: Shipping & Ports (3); Engineering & Construction (3); Business Services (3); Integrated Shipping & Logistics (2 ); Staffing & Outsourcing Services (2); Diversified Industrials (4); Railroads (1); Aerospace & Defense (1); Infrastructure Operations (1); Airlines (2); Airports & Air Services (1); Conglomerates (3); Rental & Leasing (1); Business Equipment (3); Industrial Distribution (1); Waste Management (1); Farm & Construction Equipment (0); Metal Fabrication (0); Pollution & Treatment Controls (0); Security & Protection Services (0); Tools & Accessories (0); Truck Manufacturing (0); Trucking (0).

The first eight industries listed above populated the top ten industrials 'safer' dividend dog team by yield.

36 of 86 Industrials Firms Showed 'Safer' Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 50 Top yield Industrials stocks culled from this master list of 86. You see grouped below the tinted list of 36 that passed the Industrials 'safer' dividend check with positive past-year returns and cash flow yield sufficient to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of cash excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column.

Financial priorities, however, are readily over-ridden by boards of directors declaring company policies canceling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. Stuart Olson (OTCPK:CUUHF), the fourth place yield leader for this pack of industrials, has paid declining variable quarterly dividends. From it's highest Q dividend of $0.1217 paid in July, 2011 CUUHF Q dividend steadily declined to $0.0863 in November 2016. Since then the Q dividend has increased to $0.0946 paid January, 2018. This article contends that adequate cash flow is a strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases to shareholders.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Total annual returns narrowed the 86 dogs list to 72 for this article. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is remarkable as a solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided "market sentiment" measurements of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Yield Metrics Revealed Healthy Bargains From Lowest Priced Top Ten Yielding 'Safer' Dividend Industrials Sector Equities

Ten "Safer" Dividend Industrials firms as of February 23 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten By Yield Could (11) Deliver 26.62% VS. (12) 21.29% Net Gains from All Ten by February, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" dividend ten Industrials Sector pack by yield were estimated by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 25.04% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fifth lowest priced "safer" dividend Industrials equity, Atento (ATTO) showed the best analyst augured net gain of 53.92% per analyst target estimates.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend Industrials as of February 23 were: Capital Product Partners (CPLP); Aurizon Holdings (OTCPK:QRNNF); Stuart Olson (OTCPK:CUUHF); Costamare (CMRE); Atento (ATTO), with prices ranging from $3.22 to $9.80.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Industrials dogs as of January 23 were: GUD Holdings (OTCPK:GUDDY); Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP); BG Staffing (BGSF); Golar LNG Partners (GMLP); Electrocomponents (OTCPK:EENEY), with prices ranging from $11.40 to $39.59. The little industrials dividend equities took charge.

This distinction between five low priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

