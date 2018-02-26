Introduction

On February 22, 2018, Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE:ZOES) reported disappointing 2017 results and 2018 guidance. The main takeaway: lower margins are here to stay even with improved comparable restaurant sales.

Full Year Highlights:

I recommend reading the entire earnings release, found here, if you haven't already. By way of quick review:

Revenue: $314.1M against lowered guidance of $314M to $316. The previous range had been $314M to $322M and was lowered on November 9th, 2017 when the company reported third quarter earnings.

2018 Guidance: $358 million and $368 million (with 25 new store openings)

Comparable restaurant sales: -2%, at the better end of guidance of -2% to -2.5%, a range that was tightened from 0% to -3%.

2018 Guidance: flat to 2.0% on a comparable fifty-two week basis

Restaurant contribution margin: 18.5%, at the high end of guidance of 18.3% to 18.5%, a range that was tightened from 18.3% to 19%.

2018 Guidance: 17.3% to 18.4%

Lower Margins to Come

In its 10-K discussion of results, the company quietly made a change that emphasizes the extent to which margin pressure is currently affecting the business and is also likely to be a long term problem.

The company removed the restaurant contribution margin number from the discussion of results in several instances in the 10-K, substituting in its place the restaurant contribution in dollars only - a more positive sounding metric since dollars increased in absolute terms (while margins decreased).

Although investors can certainly calculate the margin number for themselves, its removal from several places suggests a concerted effort to de-emphasize it. This is unfortunate because while contribution dollars are increasing, the company is destroying capital to get that increase. Margins were the obvious early warning indicator of what was happening.

Digging a little deeper, we can see restaurant contribution margin decreased 150bps year-over-year (but still landed at the company's lowered target of 18.5%). For the quarter, restaurant contribution margin was down by 60bps to 16%.

Based on the language changes in the 10-K and the poor results, it seems clear that Zoe's is preparing investors for lower margins as the new normal.

An exchange on the earnings call between an analyst from William Blair & Co. and the CFO drives the point home:

Sharon Zackfia - William Blair & Co. LLC I guess I'm a little surprised… that you wouldn't see at the higher end of your expectations on the margin guidance a better number than 18.4%, if you did a 2% comp. Am I interpreting that correctly that a 2% would be 18.4% and a 0% would be 17.3%?"

The CFO's reply ultimately raises more questions than it answers.

Sunil M. Doshi - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. Yeah, Sharon. That's how we bookend it… The top end of what we provided there was 18.4%, that corresponds with the 2% comp.

So far everyone is on the same page with the disappointing guidance. Even with a big flip from negative comps to positive, the company expects no improvement in year-over-year restaurant contribution margin.

As the CFO continues to explain why this is the case, things become confusing:

"The 53rd week, just being a unique week in and of itself, low volume week and some relatively fixed costs on the manager side and obviously occupancy. We would expect on that type of volume to lose about 20 basis points for the year."

The 53rd week Doshi refers to is the time period from 12/25/18 to 12/31/18 that arises from 2017's year end of 12/25/17. Doshi goes on to explain:

So just in terms of walking last year to this year, that's an important component of the walk. And so when you adjust for that, whether you adjust the 18.4%, up 20 basis points or the 18.5% down 20 basis points, then you're much more like - we talked about that on around a 2% comp, you're able to hold restaurant level margins. And so the impact of new stores is less than prior years. And that's being offset fundamentally by leverage on the 2% comp. So those are almost washing out to kind of hold that flat again. It's just that 20-basis-point on the 53rd week that I think is an important part of the reconciliation from high to low. On the low - go ahead.

It's not clear exactly from his explanation why an extra week would have such an outsized impact on margins for the entire year.

At the midpoint of guidance, the company would generate $362M in sales for 2018, or about $976K per day including the extra days. A 20bps drag for the year is equal to $7.2M.

How could the extra week, consisting of six days and an estimated $5.9M in sales (note: the company earnings release says the extra week will generate $4.5M in sales), materially contribute to a $7.2M decline in margin dollars?

Even with a satisfactory explanation for the confusing 53rd week phenomenon, we would still need to understand why margins aren't higher as a result of fewer new store openings. The company has historically cited store openings as a drag on earnings. That's why Zoe's, and all retailers, exclude new stores from comps. It's also why Zoe's calls out store opening expenses.

When attempting to explain unexpectedly lower margin guidance for 2018 by saying "... the impact of new stores is less than prior years...", the CFO is clearly saying just the opposite - that slower store openings are actually a drag on earnings and feed into lower margin guidance.

All else equal, 2018 results should reflect leverage from flipping from a negative comp to a positive comp and reduced drag from new store openings. But clearly this is not the case from the company's guidance.

The explanation may just be plain old bad news: Zoe's operates in a brutally competitive industry. Based on recent past price increases, it's likely the company doesn't have much more room on pricing. On January 9th, 2018, at the ICR investor conference, the company confirmed that it was not expecting to increase prices heading into 2018. Meanwhile, the company must contend with higher overall input costs, including food and labor.

Facing this dynamic, we can see why the company chose to de-emphasize lower contribution margins and focus instead on discussing restaurant contribution in dollars. This shift isn't likely to sway investors because ultimately those lower margins show up in cash flow and return on capital.

Free Cash Flow and Return on Invested Capital

Persistent cash burn and low return on invested capital is the crux of the bear thesis on Zoe's Kitchen. Since the company's earliest reported financial results, it has burned cash in pursuit of top line growth:

Source: company filings and author's calculations

As the table above shows, Zoe's has raised approximately $198M in capital, as quickly estimated by adding paid-in capital, common stock and debt, but burned $95M in free cash to leave shareholders with only about $95M in tangible equity. That might be okay if the company had used that cash to build a moat around a viable business and to ensure future profits.

A Glimmer of Hope?

According to a June of 2017 investor conference presentation, Zoe's makes a cash investment of $750K per store. With 25 stores slated to be opened in 2018, this would suggest $18M of cap ex for new stores. Maintenance cap ex and cap ex for growth initiatives on the technology side will add millions more, but the total cap ex number is likely to be significantly less than 2017's $49.2M number. This suggests the real possibility of breakeven to positive free cash for 2018.

However, even if the company is able to get to breakeven or positive free cash this year on reduced capital expenditures, it still has yet to prove it has an economically viable business model:

Source: company filings and author's calculations

As the table above shows, the company's already low return on invested capital ("ROIC") has grown even lower recently. Reducing cap ex will slow revenue growth (from fewer store openings) and minimize cash burn, but with lower margins, return on capital will continue to suffer. With the 10-year treasury close to 2.9%, we don't even need to calculate the WACC to see Zoe's is destroying value at its current ROIC of 2.3%.

Conclusion

Given the company's already low returns on capital and disappointing forward margin guidance even with positive comp sales of 2%, it's likely shareholders are in for more destruction of capital in 2018.