Come On Volatility
About: iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX)
by: George Acs
Summary
A disconnect between volatility and the S&P 500 may have presaged market turmoil.
Volatility, which should be an objective measure, is subject to investor emotions.
A willingness to deploy cash and a longer term horizon may be rewarded as volatility increases.
I've always been fascinated by the concept of "volatility."
When I say "always," I don't really mean "always," but for at least the past decade or maybe a bit more.
Volatility is one of these