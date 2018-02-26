Summary

A stock that has gone nowhere in three years, Ozempic to replace Victoza, and other new products may leave NVO nice upside potential.

Significant, durable alpha might accrue to shareholders if the positive results of the first Phase 3 (pivotal) trial of oral Ozempic allow it a timely approval, say in two years.

The commercial importance of Victoza and Ozempic, and a different type of drug from Lilly, may come from their unique status: proven to be good for cardiovascular outcomes.

With NVO trading around 20X current year consensus EPS and great untapped need in its areas of diabetes and obesity, NVO may be able to resist any P/E shrinkage of the market.