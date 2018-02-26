Source: Bitcoin.com

Bitcoin: Likely To Double, Possibly Triple Relatively Soon

Bitcoin (COIN) has been on a wild roller-coaster ride over the past year. The price skyrocketed by nearly 2,000% throughout 2017 from under $1,000 to almost $20,000. Then, when it became evident that Bitcoin mania was an unsustainable phenomenon, the price dropped sharply, and Bitcoin deflated all the way down below $6K. From then, Bitcoin's price recovered by nearly 100%, but fell short of breaking through major resistance at $12K, and at the time of writing this article, Bitcoin is relatively steady, trading at around $9,500.

Source: CoinMarketCap.com

In the absence of any significant favorable developments, it is possible for Bitcoin to trade around these levels, perhaps even retest the recent lows of $5-$6K. However, there are several promising developments destined to occur later this year that are likely to greatly improve investor and consumer confidence in Bitcoin. This phenomenon in turn should significantly ramp up demand for Bitcoin towards the second half of the year and propel its price considerably higher. Ultimately, I expect the price of Bitcoin to at least double, possibly triple, or more before the year ends. Here's why...

A More Favorable Regulatory Outlook

The first factor likely to materialize is the introduction of more favorable regulation in the U.S., Japan, South Korea, as well as in other key Bitcoin markets. Regulation is often looked at as a negative force. However, there are various types of regulation, and some forms can be extremely constructive for Bitcoin's ecosystem. There appear to be several regulatory developments coming down the line that are likely to be extremely favorable for consumers, investors, and the overall digital asset complex.

There is still significant risk and uncertainty concerning unregulated exchanges and other key areas of the cryptocurrency complex. Exchanges are continuously bombarded by security breaches in which market participants usually end up being victimized, as cyber criminals often escape with someone else's Bitcoins. In a more regulated environment, these threats would be much better guarded against, and market participants could have their accounts insured, much like they would their bank or brokerage account.

Japan, the U.S., and South Korea are currently the three biggest markets for Bitcoin and are spearheading the effort to create a safe, and level playing field for digital asset trading. The U.S. has introduced Bitcoin futures, allows market participants to invest in the Grayscale Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC), and is likely to allow for the introduction of Bitcoin based ETFs going forward. Introducing Bitcoin ETFs will propel Bitcoin to the next level, and many experts agree that this could be the step that transforms Bitcoin into a multi-trillion-dollar asset. Bitcoin ETFs could become a reality before the midpoint of this year.

Source: Forbes.com

South Korea is also making significant strides in making Bitcoin a much more welcome part of its overall economy. It is looking exceedingly likely that South Korea may take an approach similar to Japan. Legislation scheduled to be ready in March aims to classify Bitcoin and several other altcoins as "liquid assets", which will officially legalize them as a form of asset within the country. This legislation is very likely to provide additional demand for Bitcoin and other digital assets, which should in turn translate to significantly higher prices going forward.

Additional regulation of exchanges and other infrastructural elements would further protect consumers and investors from unforeseen losses. Ultimately, significantly safer exchanges should inspire confidence, and help propel Bitcoin deeper into the main stream. Increased consumer and investor confidence should also considerably improve the current extremely low participation rate of roughly 0.5%; this should also help prices climb higher in the intermediate to long term.

Solving Scalability and Cost Issues

Significant breakthroughs in scalability, cost, and transaction speed for Bitcoin are already here. Also, Laszlo Hanyecz is back, the man who made the now infamous first ever Bitcoin transaction. In 2010, Laszlo purchased two large pizzas for 10,000 Bitcoin, which would be worth about $95 million today. However, this time Laszlo only put up 649,000 satoshis, which is equal to about $62 to purchase the two large pizzas in London. But there is something else that is unique about his transaction. Laszlo used his friend to sub contract out the pizza delivery, and paid for them using the Lightning Network.

The transaction demonstrates that it could have been done directly with the pizza place just as easily if the pizza restaurant had its own lightning node. Laszlo's is still amongst the some of the first transactions being done over the Lightning Network, as the first confirmed transaction was reportedly carried out on January 20th of this year, just over one month ago. But with successful transactions already being implemented over the Lightning Network, it is likely only a matter of time until it begins to be widely adopted on an exponential scale. What is the Lightning Network?

Source: ELEVENEWS.com

The Lightning Network is a protocol that creates an off-chain system by forming a network of payment channels that can be accessed by involved parties independent of the broader blockchain network. This is essentially an add-on payment channel system to Bitcoin's blockchain that solves scalability and cost issues by taking transactions off the main network and onto a more private network amongst the users of the underlying payment channel.

The Lightning Network can process thousands of transactions per second compared to the current limit of fewer than 10. Moreover, transactions are conducted essentially for free, which makes the upgraded Bitcoin payment system cheaper than the current mass payment processing system, and capable of conducing millions of transactions per day much like Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA). The Lightning Network is already being implemented, and is likely to become widely adopted going forward.

Mass adoption and mainstream implementation of the Lightning Network may still be several years away, but it is becoming evident that this network is functioning as designed, and is solving Bitcoin's widely criticized faults involving scale, speed, and cost. Further improvements, and wider adoption of this network should reassure market participants of Bitcoin's functionality capabilities, which should attract more investors and consumers to Bitcoin going forward.

Institutional Holdings Likely to Increase

Institutional holdings in Bitcoin are miniscule in relation to other assets. This is because unlike most assets Bitcoin was not engineered on Wall Street, or in some other highly centralized financial center. Bitcoin is unique, and most institutions that just began playing around with it started doing so relatively recently when futures trading was introduced. Moreover, most institutional players have been shorting Bitcoin. Thus, very few are on the long side of the Bitcoin trade, for now.

However, as Bitcoin's regulatory, and functionality issues begin to get resolved, the next leg higher is likely to experience a significant influx of institutional money. The regulatory landscape concerning Bitcoin should look much cleaner going forward and the Lightning Network will greatly improve Bitcoin's functionality properties, elements that should drive institutional interest.

Source: Bloomberg.com

Also, an overwhelming amount of Bitcoin is situated in very few hands. A recent report showed that roughly 40% of all Bitcoins were held amongst just 1,000 "whale" holders. This indicates that an overwhelming number of Bitcoins are held by very few market participants who are mostly early adopters and not institutions. Once Bitcoin becomes more mainstream and easier to hold by institutional investors through further regulation and the introduction of Bitcoin ETFs, possibly in the second half of this year, tremendous amount of capital is likely to flood the Bitcoin market. Naturally, this flood of new capital should enable Bitcoin's price to increase dramatically.

Technical Snapshot

The logarithmic chart demonstrates that despite the sharp declines from recent highs Bitcoin remains in an uptrend, and is likely to resume its upward trajectory following the current correction process. It also seems unlikely that Bitcoin is entering a prolonged bear market phase.

Source: BitcoinCharts.com

A longer-term chart indicates that Bitcoin has a pattern of selling off significantly after obtaining dramatic new highs. From peak to trough Bitcoin gave up roughly 75% of its value in the recent sell-off. This is consistent with prior corrections, after which positive momentum was regained and further highs achieved. Therefore, once the correction concludes, Bitcoin is likely to regain its upward trajectory, and the momentum of the next leg higher should propel Bitcoin to approximately the $50,000 region.

The price chart indicates that Bitcoin fell towards the significant support region of $5-6K in recent weeks, had a strong bounce back but has not yet punched through major resistance at $12K. This is now the level Bitcoin needs to overcome to reestablish its upward momentum.

A Look at GBTC

GBTC is a trading vehicle designed to track the price of Bitcoin. The fund owns Bitcoins and each share in the fund represents roughly 0.001 of one Bitcoin. GBTC is the first such instrument in the U.S., and allows the trading of Bitcoin through the easy use of an ETN. The only other ways to directly bet on the prices of Bitcoin remain direct purchases of the cryptocurrency and futures trading. GBTC allows market participants to bet on the prices of Bitcoin by owning shares in the fund, which is much like owning a stock or an ETF. However, market participants pay a steep premium for owning shares in the fund. As of market close on Friday, GBTC was trading at about a 70% premium to Bitcoin. GBTC's premium fluctuates due to supply and demand forces. Since GBTC is the only such instrument of its kind in the U.S. it enjoys enormous demand. However, once Bitcoin ETFs begin coming online, possibly in the second half of this year, the premium is likely to get sucked out of GBTC.

GBTC's chart appears rather neutral, is neither oversold nor overbought right now, shows first support at $16, and further support at $14, and suggests a breakout area at around $20. The price action will largely follow Bitcoin's fluctuations, but the premium could increase or decrease due to the fear and greed dynamic. Higher fear levels in the market should result in a lower premium, and higher levels of greed should result in premium expansion.

Source: StockCharts.com

The Bottom Line

Improved sentiment should drive Bitcoin's price considerably higher in the second half of this year. Bitcoin's price is all about sentiment, and significantly improved functionality, coupled with a much more favorable regulatory environment should greatly improve investor and consumer demand. Furthermore, improved investor sentiment should enable meaningful amounts of capital to enter the Bitcoin market in the second half of the year. This is likely to coincide with a wider adoption of the Lightning Network, possible introduction of Bitcoin ETFs, and regulatory breakthroughs in South Korea as well as in other key regions. The underlying dynamic is likely to attract a vast wave of capital that should enable Bitcoin's price to at least double, possibly triple or more by the end of the year.

It is important to point out that a doubling of Bitcoin's current valuation will bring its market cap to only about $325 billion, and a tripling it will produce a market cap of about $487 billion. To put this in context, $487 billion represents merely 14% of the world's $3.5 trillion investable gold market, and accounts for a miniscule 0.5% of the world's $94 trillion fiat money and gold store of value, and medium of exchange markets. As Bitcoin sets up to compete for market share within these two massive segments, a valuation below $500 billion still seems relatively insignificant in the greater scheme of things.

My year-end price target range for Bitcoin is $30,000-45,000

Warning: Despite my bullish view on Bitcoin, it remains a speculative and very volatile asset. Certain elements and developments could cause the price to decline further in the short term. Bitcoin represents a relatively small part of my portfolio and typically accounts for roughly 3-5% of total holdings.

Disclaimer: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please always conduct your own research and consider your investment decisions very carefully.