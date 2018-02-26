A.P. Moller - Maersk Should Be On Your Radar

Summary

Maersk reported its 2017 annual results on February 9th, where the company has now separated its financials from the energy division.

Soon after the separation announcement back in 2016, Maersk's credit rating was downgraded due to a reduction in business diversification.

Investors need to keep an eye on the company as it is attempting to transition into a full-service container logistics provider; and that consolidation will play a role.