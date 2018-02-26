Xcerra's (XCRA) CEO Dave Tacelli on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Xcerra Corporation (NASDAQ:XCRA) Q2 2018 Results Conference Call February 23, 2018 8:30 AM ET

On the call today is Dave Tacelli, Xcerra's President and CEO; and Mark Gallenberger, CFO and Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

I will now turn the call over to Mark.

Mark Gallenberger

Thank you and welcome to Xcerra Corporation’s second quarter fiscal year 2018 conference call for the period ended January 31, 2018. Joining me on today’s call is Dave Tacelli, CEO and President. After my introductory comments, Dave will discuss the Company’s performance for the second quarter and discuss the business outlook. Then, I will provide further detail on the Company’s financial performance during the second quarter as well as provide guidance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018.

As a reminder, the only authorized spokespeople for the Company are Dave Tacelli, Rich Yerganian, and myself.

Now, onto the call. Dave?

Dave Tacelli

Thanks, Mark, and good morning everyone. On the call today in addition to talking about results for the fiscal quarter and our objectives and outlook for the near term, we're also going to spend some time today talking about activities that have gone on over the past three or four quarters. Those being products and customers related, operations related to get everyone back up to speed on the Company and also talk about those activities have not only built the foundation for the results that you see today, but we look forward to those activities building additional revenue growth and profitability as we go forward.

Talking about some of the key things that are going on right now, overall business environment remains very strong and that's across multiple market segments. Our new products have built solid momentum and if not new products in anyone areas, it's across all of our different product groups. As always, as we stated earlier China remains a key target for growth and our biggest opportunity over the next several years.

And although the deals have not happened, there have been many positive developments of working with Xinyan over the past year and a half. Those include building our customer base both at existing accounts and new accounts and also looking at potential investment ideas to broaden our business, as we look forward to partnering with Xinyan in the future.

Looking at some of the key activities in our product portfolio over the past year, we've introduced a new ultra-compact DxVand this has been used today not only for engineering development in a small footprint, but also in some applications moving into production as well, and this gives a lot of our customers an opportunity to deploy more capital at a far lower cost. We've qualified and have started to generate revenue on our wafer level chip-scale package solution, which we've named InWaferX.

This, to-date, has been involved a lot in the prescreening or the rescreening of parts for certain customers and also today one customer now approaching 8 million devices that are going through this process. Our MT2168 pick-and-place handler is in volume ramp and it's in volume ramp at eight different customers today, but more importantly we have six additional customers under evaluation.

We've expanded a large suite of MEMS and sensor application which now include everything from microphones, humidity gas and barometric pressure. And we have customers now taking the product in volume across the globe, multiple customers today in North America, multiple customers in China, Japan and in Europe. Our millimeter wave contactor is approaching 75% share for this high end RF market, and the way to think about this is anything going above 60 to 70 gigahertz today that's been deployed mostly of automotive radar type solutions.

That market size today is about 4 million and we capture about 75% of that market and all analysts expect this market to grow to over 20 million by 2020. And in the flying probe section of our business, our PCB tests, we continue to gain share and continue to take share away from the grid array market as more pad sizes and faster test heads, more test heads have led to more companies moving to flying probe versus grid array.

What are some of the things are doing on the customer front? Well, over the past year we've experienced significant growth in Japan at multiple customers from multiple products. In the last 12 months alone, Japan is growing from just 2% of the tester group revenue to over 7%. And now one of our top customers is in the Japanese geography.

Our display driver solutions continues to ramp in volume with over 50 installs to-date and our expectation based on customer input is to more than double that over the next two to three quarters. And as I said earlier, we've seen a big adoption in our MEMS solutions by multiple customers and multiple applications and we're quite excited about the growth potential in the future as the Internet of Things continues to take hold.

From an STS or semiconductor test solutions standpoint, all of our products have gained share over the past 12 months. Specifically, we've gained two points of share on SoC tests, two points in handling and contactor revenues are now at record levels. In addition to that we've invested in the Malaysian handler company which we believe will increase our addressable market like somewhere between 120 million to 140 million per year and our goal is to start to attack that market as we get to the back half of this year when we start to ship products.

On the operations side, we followed through on our commitment to open two development centers, one in Shanghai and one in Zhubei City in Taiwan and to-date we've hired over 35 people to support our customers in this fast growing region. We've invested in new manufacturing tools to increase our volume and reduced our manufacturing across our contactor business as that business continues to grow at record pace.

And we're looking to expand our manufacturing capacity for flying probe to meet rising customer demand. So, all of the things we are doing today not only support existing customers but also positioning us for rapid growth in the future. On the financial side, we've achieved be performance relative to the model.

Over the past 12 months, we've recorded 77 million of EBITDA. In the past four months, we paid off our loans to Silicon Valley Bank of 19 million, leaving us a cash value on the balance sheet of a 171 million. The only remaining long-term debt we have is a small mortgage in Germany. So when you look at the 171 million that’s almost a net number.

From an overall growth standpoint, the total company, we're up 38% over the past 12 months. And as I said earlier, share gains in all products that contributed to that and outlook remains very positive as we go through 2018 in a wide variety of areas not only in semiconductor tests, but also PCB test, contacting solutions as well.

Getting more specific in the semiconductor test solutions business that’s up 43% over the past 12 months, contributing to this is the rollout and additional instrumentation that we put on Diamondx and growth into specific regions or specific products. We've seen growth in Japan, we seen growth in market segments like flat panel display, automotive, industrial and mobility.

We've launched multiple new sensor applications for InMEMS solution, we see more customers going to volume, on our 2168 pick-and-place handler and our xWave products specifically for millimeter wave have really taken whole and we are the now dominant supplier for that market segment.

If you look at this chart, this chart compares our growth over the past calendar year, which is the bar on the far left. The bottom center is the growth of our closest competitor in that space and the bottom and far right is the market growth of that individual segment. You can see in all three cases, whether the SoC test, handling of contactors we’ve not only outgrown our competitor but outgrown the market growth for these market segments in side SCS, so strong performance setting us up for a very good 2018 and beyond.

In our electronic manufacturing segment that’s grown 20% year-over-year, but that doesn’t tell the full story. Inside that number our PCB test business is grown by 42%, while the market is only grown in single digit between 7% and 8%. The big driver here, as I said earlier, is our move to not only win new customers, but also capture more of the grid business across the world as we’ve added more test heads and attack smaller pad sizes.

Our pin business which is also part of our electronic manufacturing solutions group has grown by 18% while the market is grown by 16%, so again outpacing the market. The one negative here is our fixture service business has declined year-over-year mainly due to the most of this becoming commodity based and geography based, but overall solid performance in our EMS business.

As we look out to 2018, you can see here that we’re calling 2018. You can see here that we’re calling for growth and all industry analyst are calling for growth year-over-year whether it's the STS business segment going from 3.7 billion to 3.9 billion on in the EMS segment growing from 1.2 billion to 1.3 billion.

Some key things to note, in 2017, the semiconductor test industry products sales were the highest since 2006, and we grew faster than the industry and we expect that growth to continue. And the end market driver in 2018 was similar to 2017, so we're expecting a very solid year 2018.

Our three pillars of growth have not changed, and the termination of our agreement with Hubei Xinyan does not change the Company's strategic plan. We expect to gain share through a product introduction. We will expand them to adjacent markets like we've done with the wafer level chip-scale package, display drivers and other markets we may enter in the future.

And we will continue on a path of strategic acquisition like the investment we've made in the Malaysian handling company that gets us into a whole new market segment. So, the pillars are in place, and the strategy is not changed and we're executing on the strategy.

With that, I'll now turn it over to Mark to talk about the finances. Mark?

Mark Gallenberger

Thanks Dave. So I want to summarize some of the results for the fiscal quarter. Our revenue and our non-GAAP EPS was Xcerra’s highest for any fiscal Q2, which is typically our seasonally weak period. We have revenues of $110 million, gross margins of 45.8% and our EPS on a non-GAAP basis was $0.19 per share. Additionally, we also generated positive EBITDA of approximately $16.6 million or 15% of revenue.

Our cash flow from operations was approximately $30 million which allowed us -- allowed our net cash to grow approximately $28 million from the prior quarter. And so our net cash balance is approximately $168 million. As a result of the strong cash flow, we also made the decision within the quarter to pay down the term loan with Silicon Valley Bank. That was approximately $19 million, and that's going to save the Company approximately $650,000 in annual interest expense.

In terms of our performance on a year-over-year basis, our revenues grew 38% from $80 million last fiscal year or last year in the same time period up to $110 million this quarter. Our EBITDA also grew to $16.6 million versus $5.2 million in the prior year quarter. And our non-GAAP EPS grew substantially from $0.07 a year to $0.19 on a non-GAAP basis.

Looking at our performance over a trailing 12-month period, as Dave had mentioned, our year-over-year performance grew 38%. So, we generated $461 million of revenue on a trailing 12-month basis compared to $334 million in the prior trailing 12-month period. Our EBITDA was very strong at $77 million and that's up from $22 million from the trailing 12-month period in the prior year; and on a non-GAAP EPS basis on a trailing 12-month period, we generated $0.95 per share and that's up about 400% from the prior 12-month period in the prior year.

The other point we want to highlight is our target model. And what we've done is we've looked at our performance over the last 4 years or 16 quarters, and we've plotted that out on the following chart which shows how we are performing relative to our target model at the various revenue levels that we stated which was 80 million, a115 million and a 140 million on a quarterly basis.

As what you can see is the trend line of our actual performance and it's very-very consistent in terms of our target model and so there are obviously some deviations from one quarter to the next relative to the target model, but that is typically due to products mix variations, and so there would be sometimes when were favorable to the target model and there may be other quarters in which were not favorable, but over a four year period our performance has been spot on to the target model.

In terms of our EBITDA generation, we've summarized the last eight quarters which we've generated approximately 100 million of EBITDA over the last eight quarters or two years, and you can see how we've performed on a quarterly basis. On a cumulative EBITDA basis since we did the acquisition four years ago now of the ECT and Multitest, we are approaching 200 million of cumulative EBITDA. We do expect to cross over that 200 million mark by the end of the fiscal year.

And the last slide that we will discuss is the guidance for Q3. Our revenue is expected to be in the range of the 110 million to 115 million. Gross margin is expected to be approximately 46% at the midpoint and our non-GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.19 to $0.23 and that would exclude the amortization of purchase intangible assets as approximately a 100,000.

So with the midpoint of this revenue guidance range, we'd be up approximately 9% from the same period a year ago. And we also expect our EBITDA to be approximately 17 million at the midpoint of the guidance.

So in summary, the business cycle outlook remains strong. 2017 was very strong year for the Company. It was also good for the industry but is also obviously stronger for Xcerra given our share gains and our stronger performance and the business model has been performing at or above our expectations.

So with that said, I am going to open up to questions now.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from David Duley with Steelhead.

David Duley

And I guess I had a couple of questions. You haven't been talking to us for a few quarters now. I was just wondering the strong results that you've shown over the last few quarters are quite robust. I was wondering if you can compare those to those really quarters you have right after you bought Multitest and help us understand, what the difference is in the level of revenues are? I guess I'm referencing just -- you’ve sold the board business and then some currency impact. I was just wondering, if you can kind of compare the numbers you are reporting now to relatively to those numbers?

Dave Tacelli

Well, you've got a couple of things Dave. So you are right, the board business was somewhere between a low quarter of 9 million to a high quarter of 13 million. So you factor that out, the other thing to effect throughout is our fixture service business back in that window. We were going after more at that time much more lower margin business, which was called functional fixtures. We eliminated that that probably took our revenue down about 3 million to 4 million a quarter. And then foreign exchange at that time, I'd say compare to today is probably only factored in, and Mark I must say 3 million to 4 million a quarter.

Mark Gallenberger

Yes, so back then the exchange rate was probably closer to 140, it got as low as about 105ish, and now we're -- the euros about 120 to 122 depending on the day. So, if you recall Dave when we saw the euro shift from that 138 to 140 range down to 105, we actually lost close to about $9 million or $10 million per quarter revenue. We had some favorable OpEx because of the euro exchange rate.

Now with the euro moving back, we've got a bit of a tailwind and I'd say given where it's at today, we're about half -- we recovered about half of that revenue because of FX. So it's probably about if you look at just this past quarter alone, we probably had about $4 million relative to historical or even year-over-year exchange rate differences. That also put a little bit of pressure on the OpEx just because of exchange rates as well, and that probably translated to about 1.2 million additional OpEx as a result of FX.

Mark Gallenberger

So what I'd say Dave at the top line is, if you wanted to compare this quarter versus the first quarter that or quarters back when we were doing those different activities, probably about a $20 million top line hit.

David Duley

Yes, I think that was my point as these numbers are quite robust and yet you had all these other things that you don't have any more, you're still producing very robust test and handler numbers. So I'm just trying to find that out, so thank you. Also I guess you mentioned that you gained market share in both the tester and the handler segment. I was wondering if you could perhaps just share with us what applications or in-market products that you did gain share in 2017.

Dave Tacelli

So, let's take each one because I think it's a little bit different. In the tester space, I think the two biggest areas we gained share, one was automotive, as you know the automotive space takes many years to develop. We've been working on mold up gains from the test business in the automotive section. I think the other piece in the tester space we gained share is we started to end to the market of flat panel display. I'd say that those were the two biggest areas in the cluster space.

In the handling space, I think there's a couple of things as well I think number one. We've seen a big growth in the MEMS and sensor space. We've seen a lot of customers adopt in sensor space. We've seen a lot of customers adopt our solutions for wide range of applications everything from gyro, all the way through humidity, barometric pressure, now we're seeing a big push on microphones. So that's one of the pieces in the handling space.

The second piece of the handling space is I think the adoption of the 2168, the new pick-and-place platform moving into production with customers that were not using our product in the past. So, those were the two biggest areas for each one of those products in handling and in tests.

On the contactor side, we also saw record revenues and I've seen record revenues and that's across the board at a wide range of accounts, but I'd like to point to the number one thing there is the millimeter wave and our penetration into that really high end RF space and sometimes coupled with our products, sometimes that coupled with some of the competitors products.

David Duley

Other thing for me and I will turn it over to other folks. Generally, it’s been by recollection but you typically see a bigger seasonal decline in your January quarter than I think it was down 8% sequentially or something like that or whatever it was. Teradyne typically sees 25% or 30% kind of declines in over a couple of quarters in its test business. So I'm wondering, was there something unusual that happened during the January quarter that perhaps offset more seasonality?

Dave Tacelli

I think it was just robust for us, robust business conditions in the markets we planned and the customers we play with. We did see many of our customers expedite a product into the late December, January time period which was a little unusual for us. If I try to quantify what that was, it was probably in a single digits revenue, but if you kind move 5 million of revenue out of Q2, which just happened into Q3, then you start to see a little bit, I don’t say the same but little bit more of the normal pattern between Q2 was the strongest sector probably in the Company’s history.

Operator

The next question comes from Patrick Ho with Stifel.

Patrick Ho

Dave, maybe as a follow-up to the prior question regarding the market share gains particularly in some of your core non-test business like the handlers and the contractors. Do you see the same markets being that drivers for additional share gain in 2018? Or are there additional market expansion opportunities that we haven’t yet seen those can be the catalyst for additional gains in 2018?

Dave Tacelli

I think it’s going to be a combination of both. We continue to see uphold the typical markets being strong in 2018, those like industrial, mobility and automotive. We’ve talked a lot about the MEMS space, which drives a lot of our handling upside. And then also I am expecting as we go through the year getting to late in 2018, which will fall into 2019 fiscal year. We're expecting to start to see revenue in that year from the investment we made in this new market segment and the handling space. So I think you’re going to see a combination of not only existing market segment but also playing in new markets, different types of handling equipment.

Patrick Ho

Mark, this is a follow-up question. Two questions for you. One, in terms of the longer term tax rate as we look at 2018 given some of the U.S. tax law changes, how should we look at that? And secondly, given that your gross margins were pretty robust during the quite period you guys going through the proposed deal. Can you just remind inventors of the key variables on gross margins, it had been product mix, it’s actual the biggest variable? Or have you done measures on the cost side that have improved the gross margin target levels you talked about previously?

Mark Gallenberger

Yes, so Patrick, I will answer the second question first and that’s really around the gross margins. We're always looking for ways to improve the margins. As you know, this industry there’s always a lot of price pressure from customers. And so, we're always trying to stay ahead of that curve so that we can maintain the margin target model. So, the biggest variation is always going to be product mix. And this quarter was pretty much in line with the model. The actual report we were way ahead of the model and all that was really driven by product mix.

But we are, like I said, we are looking for ways to improve the model. For example, we're going to be moving more of our products and activities to our outsourcing partner Jabil Circuit. And we think that localizing supply chains, working with Jabil who we've been working with for now 20 plus years and make they’ve been proven to give us additional benefits as we outsource more activities and more products to them. Those projects are going to be underway. We’ve moved some additional activities that were being done in other regions, through Jabil in Malaysia specifically as it relates to the fixture services group. And we're also looking at things that we can do with them on the handling side as well. And so those will be opportunities that we can see flowing through the P&L in the future, but right now we're just not ready to give you an updated model. I think it's a little bit too early in the projects to let me say what can be achieved.

On your second question as it relates -- impact. There is been a lot of companies that you seeing record some benefits or some expenses as it relates to the U.S. tax reform. We've done that analysis, and as a result of our NOLs here in the U.S. and looking at our foreign accumulated earnings or deficits. The conclusion was that there was really no impact to the Company's financial results for the quarter. So right now because we've got a full valuation allowance on our deferred tax assets, the only thing that you'll see is probably a reduction in that valuation allowance going -- because right now those are assumed at 35% tax rate versus the 21% tax rate. And we'll revalue those, but that's primarily just the footnote in our 10-Q and also in our 10-K. but that would not at least we flow through the financials, because we have those allowance to fully reserve.

So right now, we don't expect any material changes to the business model as a result of the U.S. tax reform. Sorry for the long winded answer, but I guess the bottom line is no significant impact.

Operator

The next question comes from Edwin Mok with Needham & Company. Edwin, you can ask your question.

Edwin Mok

So just quick follow-up on the taxable, we should think about and then you've been doing mid teens for your tax for last two quarters. Is that how we should think about your tax right now? And what gives you confidence on that?

Mark Gallenberger

No, that's correct, Edwin. Mid-teen is about right. I mean it's going to vary from quarter-to-quarter as you can see. Because we do true ups throughout the year based upon actual performance relative to our forecast. So in some quarters it could be low teens it could be higher like closer to 20%. But on average it's probably in that mid teen 16% to 18% range.

Edwin Mok

And then on the product side I guess I have two questions. First is, on the pick-and-place sounds like you guys have really strong momentum with all these new customers. Can you maybe kind of help us explain what's driving their share gains? Some technical advantage you have on your product or certain customer that helped you winning this year? Any way that you can describe that?

Dave Tacelli

Yes, I think the differentiating piece of our new pick-and-place platform has to do with a couple of things. Number one is parallelism and modularity. So we can go 32 sites and a wide variety of packaged types, and we can change package types pretty quick on the product. The other thing is, our product is much smaller than the competition so it also requires less footprint floor space. And I think that's what customers like about the product is that size, modularity and productivity throughput.

Edwin Mok

And then on the semi-test side, historically as it is really strong in PA market, I was just wondering, do you have any update on the where is that market has been over the last few quarters? And how do you kind of think about the market for rest in 2018?

Dave Tacelli

It's interesting we've seen a very, I don’t want to say weeks but light market for PAs overseas and I’ll call that the Taiwan, China stays while that was going on we saw a very strong PA market in the U.S. What we're seeing right now is, the China/Taiwan and I’ll even throw Japan and they are coming back stronger this period. And we're seeing a little bit of lightness on some of our customers in the U.S.

And what our customers in the U.S. now are driving is our driving additional upgrades, capabilities and we're also giving them throughput gains we've installed the lot of product in the U.S. at multiple accounts over the last nine months. And now we're seeing a little bit of pause in buying, that doesn't mean it's a pause in their business it's just the pause in buying, but the good part is China seems to be picking up the pace.

Edwin Mok

And then on the display driver I think that's historically you guys talked about the market opportunity. I think historically sure if I wouldn’t dive and all you guys have been gaining shares in this space. Where do you stand on your market share in that space right now? How much headwind can we see going forward?

Dave Tacelli

I believe we targeted originally to the 10% to 15% for the first year or so. With the expectation of what we've delivered already and what were expected to deliver over the next two to three quarters, I would say we are probably closer to 25% of that market and probably growing to 30% by the end of the year.

Edwin Mok

Last question I have just kind of -- in terms of business split, if I look at year-over-year numbers right, if I'm doing my math correctly, your EMS business is growing slower anywhere right than then your semi-test business? And as we are coming up with obviously very large second half last year were very strong, you have very strong growth trend. How are you going to think about the year-over-year growth business? Is this your EMS business now is stabilizing this high level or do you expect more growth? And then, is there a way to kind of think about that between the semi business and the EMS business?

Dave Tacelli

Yes, I think for EMS when you saw 20% year-over-year growth, when you peel the onion a little bit the piece of the business that really pulled it down was our fixture services business. That was weaker than what we had expected. And so that business actually we had declined year-over-year, and so that's the piece that kind of left the EMS. I guess when you look at the 20%, doesn’t give you the entire picture. But when you look at our PCB test business which does make up the majority of that business, it was quite, quite strong on a year-over-year basis, we think that, that business continues to grow. We're a market leader in flying probe, and with the trend of moving more towards automated flying probe test equipment relative to the grid array business or that market that trend or that shift in the industry provides a nice tailwind for our market leadership business in flying probe.

Operator

Our next question comes from Tom Diffely with D.A. Davidson.

Tom Diffely

First, Mark, when you look at the tax rate, just want to confirm that your comments are going into 2019 fiscal year as well, a lot of companies that we've talked to recently have had an unofficially low tax rate through the end of this fiscal year and a little bit of a step function in the next fiscal year?

Mark Gallenberger

That is correct, so going into our fiscal year '19 I would be using the same assumptions.

Tom Diffely

And then I want to dig in a little bit more on your plans in China at this point. You talked about potential partnerships with Xinyan. You also have some facilities there. Just curious, how you're viewing the growth there? Are you going to have to invest in your own facilities or again relying more on these partnerships?

Mark Gallenberger

First, we will continue to invest with our direct resources where appropriate and I’d say we’re appropriate. We may add additional resources into our development spend of that support, engineering activities not only related to the test business but also the handling and contactor business. And we'll continue to do that where appropriate when our customers see that they want that. As far as other types of investments, we are constantly now looking with Xinyan on what are the types of activities we can work together on.

And those cover a wide range of activities, everything from are there joint ventures we could, or there partnerships, how do we explore those, are there co-developments that we want to put in for just the China market, do we want to enter a new market with a partner in China, specifically for China or maybe expanding that beyond China. So, there's a wide range of things we will explore and I would expect over the next couple of quarters you'll probably start to hear more about that.

Tom Diffely

Do you think there was any business in the over the last two three quarters that you won because of the potential partnership with acquisition? Or is this a situation where you would have won that business independently and that's maybe not at risk going forward?

Mark Gallenberger

I think it's the latter. I think we would have won it in any way. What the partnership or the potential partnership brought to us or were contacts inside existing accounts or new accounts, much higher in the food chain. So getting access to a wide range of people inside an account that we’ve developed a relationship with, and all levels of relationships, all the way from mine and Mark’s levels right through sales. So those relationship have been developed, we will continue to use those relationship, and we will continue to use Xinyan where appropriate where we want to access a new account or different relationship, and they are committed to helping us with that.

Tom Diffely

And then you talked about investments that you made in the Malaysian handler company. Just curious if you could give a little more on that, did you buy a piece of the business? Is that more of a, well, little more of the color that would be great?

Dave Tacelli

We did, we acquired a piece of the business with the right to acquire the entire business depending on milestones and how those milestones have achieved over that next couple of years. As far as describing what the business is and what the market segment is, it is a brand new market segment for Xcerra/Multitest, it’s a handling type that we do not have today that we're now entering that market. So it’s all greenfield for us, but it is an investment. We own part of the business and we have the right at specific prices based on milestones to acquire the entire business overtime.

Tom Diffely

And finally, you talked about share gains coming from the automotive in the flat panel market. Just curious when you look at your SGS forecast for the year, I assume that those two segments are still growing faster than the core business. And for you, are you still on the share gain position there?

Dave Tacelli

That is correct. On flat panel display that again started about 18 months, that’s all greenfield for us. So as new devices get rolled out at multiple accounts whether those accounts are in Taiwan, Korea, Japan and soon to be China, will continue to grow faster than the market. On the automotive side that’s really getting designed in years ago and as those devices now rolling for production in large quantity, now we're starting to benefit and see the volume buys from companies that designed us in two three years ago.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Christian Schwab with Craig-Hallum.

Christian Schwab

Two quick questions. Mark, can you tell us what approximate revenue is generated in 2017 from China? And what you would expect the Chinese growth rate that area of the world to grow on a go forward basis?

Mark Gallenberger

Yes, unfortunately, I don’t have the exact number for China. We typically have China-Taiwan combined. Yes, let me -- I'm going to have to get back to you on that in person. I just don’t have the number right off the top of my head, and I don’t want to give you a guess. I can talk a little bit more about, where that revenue growth, what there profile is been like, generally it hasn’t been as strong as the rest of the world. We’ve had a lot of our growth outside of China and Taiwan over the past 12 months. That business has been good but it just as strong as the rest of the world.

I think going forward I would expect that part of the world to turn back on and it could actually be stronger than the rest of the world going forward. I think it was the period of weakness or I don’t want to call weakness, it’s just more like lagging. But a lot of the reason why was lagging, was because of mobility in the China market. So, apologize for not having the specific numbers, but I can try to dig those out and get those for you.

Christian Schwab

No worry. Could you give us the rough mix by end application of your business today kind of a trailing 12 roughly? What percentage of the business is mobility, automotive, microcontroller et cetera?

Mark Gallenberger

Yes, I would say microcontroller has been more of a product type that crosses all the different market segments. But what I would say is automotive has been probably the number one market segment across all our products that's probably somewhere around 35% or a little bit higher. I would say the next major piece is mobility that's probably 30%. And if you look at industrial and other probably makes up the balance.

And you've got device and again when you talk about microcontrollers, you talk about the Internet of Things that crosses like the sensor business crosses all the different products. So -- but in general, automotive has been the highest between 35% to 40% of our business, across all our products.

Christian Schwab

Fabulous and my last question. So it might probably slightly obvious this deal was going to be difficult to close. So, we probably didn’t come to a surprise to you, Dave. So, with $3 a share in cash, third, roughly of your stock price and where it's indicated to open roughly. What is the new strategic direction of Xcerra? How are we going to use that cash to create shareholder value? Are we going to do a buyback? Are we looking at more aggressive M&A? Are we going to search for another strategic M&A partner that may reside in a more M&A friendly area of the world? Can you give us an update on that?

Dave Tacelli

I think I've said it in the presentation, but I'll express it. We are going to be extremely aggressive on the M&A front. We not only have $170 million approximate of net cash. You can quickly see based on up stocking positively about the where we go through '18. We're going to generate a lot more cash. It's not it would not surprise me to our net cash if we do nothing to get close to in that rate over $200 million by the end of our fiscal year.

So, we will be very aggressive on the M&A front where we make sense for the business. I think it's time for us with all the share gains and all the activities we have underway. It's time to take the next step in the growth of the Company. As far as looking for another partner, that's, those things happened when they happened, if they happened. So that's not we're targeting at this point. It's really how we can we accelerate our growth.

The one thing I would add to that is, if we find a vehicle to work with the Xinyan guys on -- that requires us/them to do some kind of JV and putting cash that could be another vehicle for us to grow. And what I would expect is, it wouldn’t just be growth in one of the existing markets we have, it could be growth in a whole new market we don’t play in today. So, we've had a lot of --those products are, what those customer types are. So that would be the way we would plan to use the cash.

