Total: What's In The Bridgewater Short?

World's largest Hedge Fund adds Total to big short

Bridgewater Associates, the World's Largest Hedge Fund raised eyebrows recently as it disclosed an increase in its short European stock position to $22bn. The Connecticut-based fund, run by Chairman Ray Dalio, has $150bn of assets under management so the European bet was a sizeable chunk of its portfolio and included French oil major Total (NYSE:TOT).

Bridgewater is a Macro fund with a flagship "all weather fund" that seeks to generate positive alpha in all market conditions, so it is likely that the overall bet is built around a thesis of a slowdown in Eurozone growth and/or currency moves. Included in the short position were some obvious choices, with troubled German bank, Deutsche (NYSE:DB) and the Italian bank, Intesa. I wrote previously that I saw further downside in Europe with Greece and the Italian banking system being the immediate threats. Deutsche Bank has struggled in its attempts to create a sustainable recovery, with more job cuts on the way due to falling trading revenues and this was during the best days of the recovery from the previous crisis. The risks to the Eurozone are also compounded by the ongoing Brexit negotiations and the upcoming March 4th Italian elections, where once again, anti-EU, populist parties are threatening to rock the boat in Brussels.

The recent tax cuts in the U.S. may attract foreign capital to the U.S. stock and bond markets, and with the risks mentioned in the Eurozone, it may be that Bridgewater is hedging its overall stock exposure in the near-term and expecting a slowdown in the Eurozone economy, or at least that stocks there are a less attractive opportunity than in the U.S.

Cross-currency effects could be a reason

Among the companies included in the Hedge Fund short position were Adidas (OTCQX:OTCQX:ADDYY) and Moncler (OTCPK:OTCPK:MONRF). Both of these companies rely heavily on overseas earnings, so it's likely that global growth and Euro risks are a driver of the investment idea.

If Bridgewater were expecting the Euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) to advance further then it could buy European stocks and benefit from the currency move even if the stock prices remained stagnant. It's therefore clear that Dollar strength is expected and this would also put a squeeze on companies such as those mentioned above as they repatriate earnings or transfer Euros for investment or costs. Total for example, receives oil earnings in dollars but has Euro-based costs for its operations there. More importantly, Total pays its dividend in Euros so a strengthening of the U.S. Dollar would erode some of the dividend's value for overseas investors.

What's the outlook for Total?

To match the top-down approach of a Bridgewater-style, macro investment, we can then look more closely at the industry-specific outlook for Total.

The oil price volatility in recent years has seen Total's stock price on the Paris exchange trade at a high of 54 euros in 2014, before dropping around 50% to lows of 36 euros in 2016. The stock now trades at 47 euros. Much of the support for Total's stock would come from the steady dividend, where the company offers a yield of 5.7% and hasn't cut dividends since 1982.

(Source: Total SA)

Another driver of strength in the stock has been share buybacks and the company has committed to up to $5bn of further share purchases in 2018-2020. In alignment with the industry Total have managed to lower production costs from $9.9 boe in 2014, to $5.4 in 2017 and has a return on equity above 10%, which is the highest amongst the major oil firms. Downstream operations have created an ROCE over 30%, further supporting the business.

Production highlights have been the launch of five upstream projects in Brazil, the U.S., and South Korea. An acquisition of Maersk Oil in 2017 has also strengthened Total's position in the UK's North Sea. The Maersk Oil purchase was largely covered by a $10bn asset sale program and will benefit from the return of a stronger Brent Crude price.

(Source: Total SA).

In order to capitalize on the fast-growing LNG market, the company also acquired the assets of Engie, which saw Total build a commanding share of the LNG market alongside the other majors.

(Source: Total SA)

There's nothing in the financial performance and strategy that highlights any areas or particular risk in comparison to Total's peers, however another angle that could be the reason for the Bridgewater short position could be taxes. With the recent passing of the Republican tax cuts in the United States, U.S. oil majors such as Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) will have a key advantage over their European counterparts, which could help to close any gaps in financial ratios. Exxon's most recent earnings saw a tax cut windfall and the company has committed to billions in new domestic investment in the years ahead. The billions of extra dollars available could see company's such as Total priced out of acquisitions or production leases and the U.S. firms will be better able to weather any downturn in the oil price. Total's 2017 tax rates are highlighted below:

(Source: Total SA)

The U.S. corporate tax rate has been lowered from 35% to 21% and this allowed Exxon for example, to write down future liabilities and see a $5bn gain in the recent quarter. Over continuous quarters these gains will build up and companies such as Total may find it hard to compete.

Conclusion

The overall performance of Total since the oil crash of 2014 has been impressive and the company has moved to make key strategic acquisitions in the North Sea and LNG market, whilst maintaining its reliable dividend strategy and outperforming its peers in financial ratios. There are no immediate risks that would call for a short position on the microeconomic front, so the Bridgewater short position is clearly based around macroeconomics. Risks still weigh on the Eurozone from the upcoming Italian elections and Brexit, so the Euro would be a concern for multi-national European firms and the Eurozone may be less able to stomach weakness in the global economy. The other key issue is the recent U.S. tax cuts, which have brought a windfall for U.S. oil companies and will give them strong advantages that could quickly close the gap on any lagging financial ratios. Although the Hedge Fund's position may simply be an industry hedge against falling oil or economic growth, it is likely that Total's stock price could start to lag the performance of its U.S. peers.

