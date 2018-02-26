Rigel Is A Buy For Its First NDA
About: Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL)
by: C. C. Abbott
Summary
Rigel's PDUFA date for its first NDA is on April 17, 2018.
A recent SA article articulated a possible pullback of 30% to 40% because of a slim chance of approval or even if approved a doubtful commercial outlook.
I disagree on the chance of a CRL and the resulting pullback.
From the recent actions of the institutional owners, I estimate that they also are expecting a brighter outlook for Rigel.
A Seeking Alpha article was published on February 21, 2018 on Rigel (RIGL) entitled 'Rigel: How to Play Ahead of April Catalyst'.
While I do not disagree with the analysis of the trial