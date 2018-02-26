Rigel Is A Buy For Its First NDA

Summary

Rigel's PDUFA date for its first NDA is on April 17, 2018.

A recent SA article articulated a possible pullback of 30% to 40% because of a slim chance of approval or even if approved a doubtful commercial outlook.

I disagree on the chance of a CRL and the resulting pullback.

From the recent actions of the institutional owners, I estimate that they also are expecting a brighter outlook for Rigel.