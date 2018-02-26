As we approach the end of February, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) investors are curious to know if the Model 3 production ramp is improving. While we likely won't hear anything official from the company until the first week of April, key Tesla watching sites will provide some estimates later this week. If the numbers don't show massive progress, will both consumers and investors start to bail?

First, let me start with a few quick thoughts on the 10-K filing that was released late last week. I was hoping to do another article on Tesla Energy, but because we passed the one year anniversary of the SolarCity acquisition, management decided not to reveal full-year numbers for its energy generation and storage segment. Based on results in the first three quarters of the year, plus the sequential decline in solar deployments in Q4, I estimate that Tesla Energy was deeply in the red again, but only the company truly knows.

Additionally, we got some interesting news on the balance sheet front. First, Tesla mentioned that after it issued $546.1 million in automobile lease-backed notes, the company paid back $453.6 million of its warehouse agreement. Second, the 6.5% note due this month to Elon Musk and the Rive brothers (Elon's cousins), which was $100 million, has been extended to August with the same rate, although now only $82.5 million is outstanding as one of the Rive brothers seem to have cashed out. Due to all of the borrowings Tesla has, assets pledged as collateral have soared from $2.3 billion at the end of 2016 to $4.05 billion at the end of 2017. The company also nearly doubled its contractual obligations in 2017, now standing at over $31 billion, with the primary increase being more than $10 billion in additional future purchase obligations.

Perhaps the most important item everyone will be watching this week is the InsideEvs estimate for Model 3 deliveries in February. The third-party site put 1,875 as its January estimate, which itself was more than Tesla delivered in the second half of 2017. However, that estimate put into question whether management can get to its 2,500 vehicle per week production target at the end of Q1. As seen below, things are starting to finally increase, albeit well behind original expectations. Currently, the Bloomberg Model 3 estimator doesn't even have the company at half of the target with just over a month to go in the quarter.

(Source: InsideEvs Scorecard linked above)

I'm also curious to see what various third-party estimates are for the Model S and X in February. While we are in a seasonally weaker period, January estimates were not impressive. With management guiding to 100,000 deliveries of its two high end models this year, it seems almost guaranteed that the company will not repeat its 28,300 plus S/X quarterly record delivery mark from Q4 in the current period. The question will be how much of a sequential decline is there.

Also, I might note that according to Teslastats Norway, the amount of registrations in Norway is down more than 70% so far in Q1 2018 as compared to Q4 2017, as seen in the chart below. Also, previous model year sales since December 2017 have been 22 (out of about 2,750 registrations), where in the previous 11 months it was just eight (out of about 6,050 registrations). Just last week, for example, there were five registrations of vehicles from 2014 or 2015. That likely means Tesla is plunging further into its loaner and inventory fleet for sales, which can definitely have a negative impact on margins if this trend is extrapolated worldwide.

(Source: Teslastats Norway link above. *Figures through 25th day of respective month. November 2017 finished with 997 registrations)

I bring up the Model S and X for a few reasons. First, management said it would hit a production rate of over 2,400 of these vehicles a week in Q4 2016. Even on a 12-week period, Tesla has never reached that number, let alone a 13-week quarter. This year, management said that the above 100k production level is due to cell constraints, but those skeptical think it is a lack of demand. Elon Musk never mentioned any constraints when he planned for up to 50% more than this figure this year in his original 500k vehicle plan nearly two years ago as detailed on the Q1 2016 conference call:

Dana Hull - Bloomberg Yeah, hi. What is the mix in 2018 of the 500,000 cars? I mean, it's combined S, X and 3. Should we think of it as like 300,000 3? Or I mean what's the kind of the mix of those 3 vehicles? Elon Reeve Musk - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Well, I mean I don't think we've got like an amazing crystal ball to figure out exactly what it's going to be. But I mean I feel confident about the top line number, but the mix internally is – I mean it's difficult to figure that out. I mean, yeah, but maybe it's something like 100,000 to 150,000 S and X, and then 300,000 to 400,000 of 3.

So as we finish up the second month of 2018, investors will be looking at February estimates to see if Tesla is making any progress on the Model 3. With mounting competition coming in the next few quarters, I'm also curious to see if current models are off to a slow start in 2018. One thing I'm sure of, something that can be seen in the chart below, is that analysts continue to reduce their non-GAAP EPS forecasts for this year, just like we saw the past couple of years. The average street number is at a new low, calling for a non-GAAP loss of more than $1 billion this year.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page)