Take Advantage Of This Dip And Buy Home Depot, Inc. Over Lowe's Companies, Inc.
About: The Home Depot, Inc. (HD), Includes: LOW
by: Gordon MacLean
Summary
The home improvement industry has largely been unaffected by Amazon's assault on the retail sector.
An activist campaign won't be enough for Lowe's to catch Home Depot.
HD continues to impress with outstanding growth numbers.
Housing market remains hot with wages increasing and unemployment at all-time lows.
A raised dividend by 15.7% and a 2.22% yield make HD more attractive.
2017 was a year where we saw Amazon (AMZN) stick its nose into everything, especially in the retail sector. But there is one industry that has been seemingly difficult for Amazon to break