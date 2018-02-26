Seasonality Points Higher For WTI And The S&P

Softs: March has historically been very weak in sugar, lumber futures have now doubled since the 2016 lows, and February marks the end of a seasonally strong period for coffee.

Metals: Seasonality becomes less of a positive for precious metals after February, contango has increased in gold and silver, palladium is still in backwardation.

Grains: Wheat and most agricultural commodities have had a positive start to the year. Late February has historically been a turning point for oat futures.

Financials: March seasonality has historically been strong for the S&P 500 and weak for JPY/USD. 12-month momentum is negative and falling for the 30-year US Treasury bond.

Energy: February through April have historically been positive months for WTI crude oil and heating oil. Natural gas is down 10% in a month. The WTI curve is in backwardation.

This is my weekly update that outlines seasonal trends and the term structure of futures contracts. All of the below data and graphs come from my Commodity Seasonality website. The website is completely free, and I use Seeking Alpha as my sole outlet for weekly recap articles. I break down the updates by asset class, so let's get started.

Energy

WTI crude oil (USO) has retraced some of its recent drop and is currently positive year-to-date.

February-April has historically been a very positive period.

The WTI futures curve is still in backwardation and 12-month momentum is positive. Backwardation is when contracts further out in time are actually priced lower than contracts closer to expiration. Backwardation benefits traders with long exposure while contango detracts from returns. Most people are familiar with the concept of contango in VIX futures, where VIX futures further out in time are typically priced higher than the front-month contract.

This is important because most investors get commodity exposure through long-only commodity indices like the Bloomberg Commodity Index (tracked by DJP) or the Goldman Sachs Commodity Index (tracked by GSG). Energy futures typically make up the majority of these indices. When energy futures curves are in contango, being long commodities bleeds a "negative roll yield" over time. Now that WTI (and Brent) futures are in backwardation, investors who are long commodities benefit from the monthly roll process.

Natural gas (UNG) has been quite volatile this year. The seasonal averages for natural gas trend down over time because I measure the seasonality of a roll-adjusted front month contract. Since natural gas is typically in steep contango, long exposure to the front month contracts has typically lost money.

Heating oil (UHN), like WTI crude, has historically been strong in the spring.

Financials

The S&P (SPY) has retraced some of the recent correction and is about to enter a seasonally strong period in early March.

12-month momentum did take a slight hit, but is still solidly positive.

Unlike the S&P, JPY/USD (FXY) is typically weak in March. The Japanese currency is a risk-off asset, meaning it typically catches a bid when risk assets like the S&P suffer.

January has historically been the weakest month of the year for EUR/USD (FXE), so it was surprising to see it rip this year.

12-month momentum is negative (and falling) in the 30-year US Treasury bond (TLT).

Grains

Wheat (WEAT) is off to a strong start this year. The seasonal averages all tend to drop over time because front month wheat futures spend a lot of time in contango, meaning longs must incur a roll yield (detracting from returns) if they want to maintain their long position.

Soybean oil is in contango and 12-month momentum is negative.

April has historically been a bright spot for rice.

Oats have historically reversed in late February and then weakened into May.

Metals

Contango has recently widened out in gold (GLD) and silver (SLV) futures. This is mainly because as short-term rates have risen, there's a larger opportunity cost to owning an asset that doesn't produce any cash flows. Hence, the spread between silver futures that expire soon and those that expire months from now has increased.

February has historically been the strongest month of the year for platinum (PPLT).

Same for palladium (PALL).

Gold is so far sticking to its seasonal tendencies and rising into spring.

Copper's (JJC) 12-month momentum is positive. The industrial metal has risen as the global economy continues to grow.

Soft Commodities

March has historically been the worst performing month of the year for sugar (SGG).

Lumber futures have gone straight up since the 2016 lows. Historically, the commodity has weakened from March to May.

Frozen concentrated orange juice futures are in slight contango and have negative 12-month momentum.

We're now past the historically strong January-February period in coffee (JO).

Cocoa (NIB) has recently risen in value. March has historically been a slightly weak month, and June has historically been the most positive.

Conclusion

That wraps up coverage of individual contracts. I'll close with my most important charts.

First, let's look at the 20-year average monthly performance numbers for February. The best-performing contracts have historically been palladium, platinum, and oats. The worst performers have been natural gas, orange juice, and sugar.

Here's a snapshot of the current amount of contango or backwardation for each contract. I compare the contract with the highest open interest to the contract with the third-highest open interest. WTI crude oil, soybean meal, and lumber are in highest amount of backwardation. Wheat, corn (CORN), and natural gas are in a substantial amount of contango.

And these are the 12-month roll-adjusted momentum numbers for each contract. Lumber has been the #1 performer (among the contracts shown) over the last 12 months, and sugar has been the worst performer.

I hope you've found this article to be useful. It's meant to cut down on your research time and save you some money.

