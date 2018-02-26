OTC Markets Group: A Great Small-Cap Stock
About: OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM)
by: Brian Binder
Summary
Small-cap company with strong competitive advantages.
Clean, conservative balance sheet with no debt.
Growing business with current dividend yield over 4%, counting special dividends.
CEO has significant skin in the game - 32% ownership.
OTC Markets (OTCQX:OTCM) is a small-cap company with a market cap of under $300 million. It is a business with significant competitive advantages, including the network effects created by its equity markets. The