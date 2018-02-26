Long Ideas | Services 

OTC Markets Group: A Great Small-Cap Stock

About: OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM)
by: Brian Binder
Brian Binder
Summary

Small-cap company with strong competitive advantages.

Clean, conservative balance sheet with no debt.

Growing business with current dividend yield over 4%, counting special dividends.

CEO has significant skin in the game - 32% ownership.

OTC Markets (OTCQX:OTCM) is a small-cap company with a market cap of under $300 million. It is a business with significant competitive advantages, including the network effects created by its equity markets. The