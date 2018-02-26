Snap Forgot About Their Users
About: Snap Inc. (SNAP), Includes: AMZN, FB, TSLA
by: Robert Leonard, CMA
Summary
Snap Inc. became too focused on their customer(s) and forgot about their consumer(s).
Snapchat app will have minimal value to potential marketing customers if consumers app interactions continue to decline.
Recent quarterly results provide an increase in stock price that is unwarranted.
Snap Inc.’s (SNAP) recent quarterly results seem to have provided investors with some optimism, as the price is up about 40% on the news. However, is this newfound optimism warranted? Investors seem to