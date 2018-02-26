Goldman Says Stocks Could Fall 25% In A Rate Shock Scenario: Here's What You Need To Know

Here are some of the details on that along with all of the latest on the yields/stocks/inflation debate.

Over the weekend, Goldman ran a stress test on the economy designed to see what might happen in a yield shock scenario.

Ok, so if you're paying attention on Monday morning you might have noticed that a Goldman note released over the weekend is getting quite a bit of attention.

On Saturday evening, the bank's Jan Hatzius and co. put out something called "A Stress Test For Higher Rates" and to be clear, if you read the whole thing, it doesn't seem like the overarching point was to talk about equities.

Rather, the point was to stress test the economy for a 2-standard deviation yield shock, which is what 10s at 4.5% by the end of the year would be.

Recently, Goldman ratcheted up their year-end forecast for 10Y yields to 3.25%. That was part of a broader call on DM rates (3.25% for US Treasurys, 1.0% for Bunds, 2.0% for Gilts and 10bp for JGBs). One of the things Goldman noted in that piece was that the rise in Treasury yields since what I've variously called the "Irma lows" (so, the lows hit along with USDJPY on the Friday before Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida) was largely down to higher growth expectations. Here's an excerpt:

The rise in bond yields has largely reflected stronger growth expectations. US bond yields have increased almost incessantly since last September. According to our estimates, this has mostly reflected a ‘genuine’ increase in expectations around the medium term trajectory for Fed policy rates, rather than investors’ increased demand of compensation for bearing duration risk. Such revisions in expectations around the path for Dollar short rates have, in turn, tracked the sequential upgrades to consensus forecasts for future US real GDP growth and, to a lesser extent, CPI inflation. Responding to positive incoming news on economic activity, bond yields and stock prices have been rising in tandem.

In other words, rate rise was digested well as the driver was viewed as some semblance of benign.

Well needless to say, that changed this month and in light of recent events, Goldman decided to take a fresh look at things. I profiled the new note just after it hit over the weekend here, and one of the things I noted is that this new piece is basically an extension of something they put out in January where they assessed the likely impact of a "Black Monday" scenario for equities on the broader economy. The gist of it is that sharply lower stock prices tighten financial conditions and to the extent the economy has gotten a boost from looser conditions, well then that positive impulse would fade in the event of a market crash.

So that's the backdrop for the new note that's getting some play on Monday morning. Those of you who are interested in the tedious details can read some of the color from the piece in the linked post above, but for our purposes here, just note that according to the FRB/US model, a rise in 10Y yields to 4.5% over the next 10 months would tighten financial conditions by 200bp and of that 200bp, 110bp of it would be attributable to a 20-25% decline in equity prices. Here are the relevant charts:

The specific quote from the note that's getting the attention reads as follows:

Interest rates affect the economy through many channels, but their impact on broader financial conditions is a key input. The FRB/US model implies a peak 200bp tightening in our FCI in the rates stress scenario, as shown in Exhibit 5. A 20-25% decline in stock market wealth contributes 110bp to the move. The contributions from a 125bp increase in longer-run rates (55bp), a 5% dollar appreciation (30bp), and a 5bp widening in corporate spreads (5bp) are smaller. We think that volatile risk asset prices may initially respond more to the rates shock than implied by the fundamentals-based FRB/US model. This factor alone would suggest that the peak hit to GDP growth could be larger than 1pp.

The implication there is that the model likely overestimates the extent to which risk assets could digest a move higher in rates of that magnitude over such a relatively short time frame. Although they don't get into this, part and parcel of the reason why that would be so difficult to digest is that thanks to modern market structure, a rate shock of that size would likely lead to at least some systematic selling like that which we witnessed earlier this month. Of course positions would be adjusted if yields continued to rise over the next several months and seemed to be presaging more pain ahead, but the bottom line is that 20-25% on stocks is likely a lowball estimate.

Meanwhile, the commentary continues to come in hot and heavy. Here's some potentially useful color from Bloomberg's Mark Cudmore that essentially picks up where I left off last week with the real yields discussion:

Real yields now stand at a critical technical juncture. A break up and there’s nothing left to stop the dollar roaring and equities melting. What happens if yields go lower? If the move is led by a retreat in equities, then that’ll cause P&L-destruction that will also squeeze dollar shorts. If yields fall because there’s a technical failure at 3% that squeezes Treasury shorts or because investors give up on this idea of accelerating inflation, then expect equities to drop and the dollar to benefit from haven flows. The only scenario where equities benefit is one where real yields fall because inflation and growth get rapidly revised up. That would be bad for the dollar

That last bolded bit is key. As a reminder on real yields, this is the chart everyone is watching:

(Bloomberg)

We were 10bp (give or take) away from testing the Taper Tantrum highs on real yields after the Fed minutes last week. Now we're 20bp away. So don't say you don't know why stocks were up on Friday and again Monday morning.

Finally, you should note that history is ambiguous on all of this. Here's a passage from a Deutsche Bank note out late last week that found the bank tracing the history of equity multiples, inflation, and real rates:

The correlation between bond yields and equities depends on the driver: inflation (-) or real rates (+). Contrary to popular notions that higher bond yields mean lower equities, the historical relationship between bond yields and equities has been ambiguous (Long Cycles In The Bond-Equity Correlation, May 2014). Instead, the impact of higher yields on equities depends on whether they reflect higher inflation (-) which has always been negative for equities; or whether higher yields reflect higher real rates (+) which have always been positive for equities until real rates reached very high levels (greater than 4%--seen only once during the Volcker disinflation).

Obviously, that's not entirely consistent with what everyone else has been saying lately about real yields, but then again, the "positive correlations" noted there aren't really anything to write home about (see chart below) and as myself and plenty of others have pointed out, circumstances have conspired to muddy the waters considerably (unprecedented timing on expansionary fiscal policy in the U.S., the unwind of extraordinary stimulus, etc. etc.).

So there you go. You are now up to date on the latest from the increasingly vociferous debate about yields, inflation, and equities. And you now know what everyone's talking about with the whole "Goldman says stocks could fall 25%" thing.

Use this information as you see fit where that means incorporate it into your broader take on the market and don't blame the information for user error.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.