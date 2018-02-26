Daily State Of The Markets: Stay Seated On The Bull Train

My models/indicators suggest that we should give the bulls the benefit of any doubt here.

As such, the question is: Where do we go from here?

Last week, I opined that there were two components to the recent stock market sell-off; technical and fundamental. I suggested that the latter was tied to inflation, rates, and Fed expectations while the former had to do with computerized algorithmic trading and the blow-up of the short-vol trade. In closing last week's Monday morning market missive, I wrote that my takeaway from the week's action was that the technical picture had improved and that the bottom was likely in.

To clarify, this doesn't mean that the current rally will succeed or that stocks won't experience the traditional "retest" of the lows. However, it does appear that the bout of extreme volatility (as in 1,000 point moves back and forth on the DJIA) has run its course.

Where To From Here?

The question now, of course, is where do we go from here? Will Friday's surprise advance lead to more upside exploration this week? Or was the 350-point gain on the Dow merely a result of the blue-chip indices moving through their respective 50-day moving averages (yes, the algos definitely noticed where the 50-day was on Friday) and yields going the other way?

As long-time readers know, I don't like to make, nor manage money based on, "market calls" or my view of what "should" happen next in the markets. While I'm hardly devoid of opinions on the subject, my real focus is to attempt to stay in line with the major market cycles and the risk/reward environment at all times.

In short, instead of making a big market call, my goal is to "try and get it mostly right, most of the time." And if I have learned anything in my 30 years of managing money in the markets, it is that very few people can accomplish such a task by using their gut alone.

It is for this reason that I prefer a rules-guided approach to the markets. Sure, there is some discretion involved with my approach as I believe it would be silly to simply ignore one's experience gained in this game over the years. However, for me, the key is to listen to the message from my indicators and follow the weight of the evidence.

And this is why I publish what many probably view as a fairly mundane review of a bunch of indicators/models each Monday morning. It is the review of these "indicator boards" that guides my thinking on any decisions that need to be made during the week.

The Takeaway

So, my takeaway from this week's review of the indicators/models below is while an "all clear" signal has not been given, I believe the bulls should be given the benefit of the doubt here.

In short, my major market models designed to indicate the "state of the market" are mostly positive right now. My "State of the Tape" model is green. As are my "Desert Island," External Factors, Economic, and Inflation models.

Yes, it is true that the bulls aren't out of the woods yet. And that valuations as well as the action in the bond pits must be monitored. Oh, and the absolute levels of my favorite models aren't exactly robust here.

However, the bottom line is the models tell me the weight of the evidence leans bullish from a big-picture perspective.

Granted, this can change - and change quickly. But for now, the models say to remain seated on the bull train.

Thought For The Day:

Motivation gets you started. Habit keeps you going. -Jim Rohn