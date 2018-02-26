Frontier Communications (FTR) is set to report Q4 results next week after the close on Tuesday, yet the company hasn't announced the Q1 dividend. With a nearly 30% dividend yield, the telecom could make a powerful statement by keeping the dividend in place though historical actions suggest a cut is on the way.

Dividend History

Last year, Frontier announced the Q1 dividend on February 15. By this plan, the telecom is already over a week behind schedule in affirming the quarterly dividend setting off alarms.

Of course, investors had tons of questions last February on whether the company would maintain the large dividend. Frontier eventually cut the dividend only a few months later. The chart below shows the history of dividend cuts that correspond to some dramatic declines in the stock.

FTR data by YCharts

The company dropped the quarterly dividend from $1.575 per share ($0.105 before the reverse split) to $0.60 ($0.04 before the reverse split). The potential bad news for shareholders is that Frontier last cut the dividend on May 2, 2017 along with the Q1 earnings report.

Stated more clearly, the company tends to make capital allocation changes along with the quarterly earnings announcement. Dividend announcements are made weeks in advance of the earnings reports. Last year, the Q1 dividend was announced 12 days prior to the Q4 report.

On the Q3'17 earnings call, CFO McBride made the following statement:

And with respect to the dividend question, I mean we built a plan, as you said we are still executing on our plan. Our plan is still continue to improve the business every quarter, is to improve our financials every quarter. And as long as we remain on that plan, the board reviews the dividend every quarter and makes the decision every quarter. But we still believe we are making the improvements to the business that we need to make, and that our financials will continue to improve.

Considering Frontier cut the dividend over 60% last May, another cut would eliminate the little shred of confidence that still exists in management. Analyst Amir Rozwadowski from Barclays forecast back in December the company would cut the dividend so confidence clearly is very low with the yield up at 30%.

Cash Flows

The big weight on the stock is the constantly lowering of free cash flow estimates. After Q3 earnings, Frontier cut the FCF target from $850 million to $740 million due to missing EBITDA quarterly targets and some higher cap ex spending.

In the latest quarter, Frontier generated FCF of $182 million and only paid dividends of about $45 million. By historical terms, the company had a very low payout ratio of only 25%.

The guidance suggests FCFs reach $178 million in Q4 and even up to $188 million at the high end. Frontier produced $313 million in FCF back in Q4'16. This big decline is not what was expected with the Earthlink merger and the $350 million in synergies, but still far in excess of the lowered dividend payout.

Another interesting note is that Frontier could unload some landline assets potentially at higher prices. According to Bloomberg Technology, the former Verizon assets in California, Florida and Texas might have more value despite the inability of the telecom to produce better numbers from them.

Selling the assets for a higher price would help deleverage the business and instill some confidence in the management team. The stock has gone straight down since the deal with Verizon closed on April 1, 2016.

FTR data by YCharts

Shareholders clearly wish the deal was an April Fool's joke.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the news flow on the dividend isn't encouraging. The stock though has a market cap of only $715 million and annual FCFs predicted at around $750 million. Investors need to look beyond the dividend announcement to updated FCF projections for 2018 and potential positive news regarding the landline assets.

My investment thesis remains consistent with past recommendations. The stock has some value, but the company needs to hit financial targets and remain consistent with capital allocation plans like paying the dividend and repaying debt before shareholders will ever get rewarded.

The company could make a powerful statement by paying the dividend, but the recommendation is to ignore the dividend news and focus on FCF. Buy any weakness, if and only if, the cash flows are maintained.