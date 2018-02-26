Since his appointment as CEO of Sony (NYSE:SNE) in 2012, Kaz Hirai has been a competent manager with strong leadership skills, which helped him save the company from the near bankruptcy and start the reorganization process that continues to this day. Throughout his reign, Sony restructured its business divisions, started to focus more on its core assets and its stock has risen by around 40%. However, earlier this month Sony issued a press release stating that Kaz Hirai will be retiring from his CEO position and will only remain the company’s Chairman of the Board of Directors. The change of leadership suggests that the company is going to enter a new stage of its development, as it’s now became a financially stable enterprise with a lot of growth potential.

As for Kaz Hirai’s successor, the current CFO Kenichiro Yoshida is expected to become the new CEO on April 1. Mr. Yoshida was one of the first people brought to the major executive positions not long after Kaz Hirai took over the reins of the company. As a CFO of Sony, he used his position to bring financial discipline to the organization, was responsible for cutting out a lot of jobs inside the corporation and criticized his predecessors, who took too long to realize that the business needed to innovate, as the overall electronics industry was being disrupted. After Kenichiro Yoshida becomes CEO on April 1, he plans to bring his own people on board, one of whom is Hiroki Totoki, Yoshida’s lieutenant, who helped him to reorganize Sony’s So-net internet business back in 2000s and is expected to be the new CFO of Sony. Considering the fact that the executive branch will continue to be controlled by insiders, who saved the company from near bankruptcy, Sony has every chance to once again become a tech powerhouse with interest in different industries. As ARI analyst Hideki Yasuda said:

Hirai’s big mission was moving Sony from the red into the black, so with record profits now on the horizon, I suppose they decided it was time for a change. The fact that the guys with strong records are moving up will be taken well by the market.

Image: CNBC. Kaz Hirai (L) shakes hands with Kenichiro Yoshida (R).

One of the main achievements of Kaz Hirai and his team could be seen in Sony’s recent earnings report for Q3. According to the company, its PlayStation 4 console has sold more than 75 million units since its launch and it continues to be the best-selling gaming hardware of the current generation of consoles. In addition, the company’s music and pictures businesses are beating new records and almost every other division of Sony showed considerable progress in the last few quarters in terms of sales and operating income. Thanks to the successful performance in the last few months, Sony expects to beat its annual results, which will be reported later in April, as its stock is currently trading around its five-year high.

Source: Sony IR

Going forward, Sony has a lot of new products ready to be launched, which could drive considerable growth in the future. During this year’s CES expo Sony, in my opinion, had one of the best presentations of the entire show. Kaz Hirai, who was the main speaker of Sony’s event, highlighted the major developments of the company in the last few months such as the release of its RX0 camera, which is one of the main competitors of GoPro cameras and gives the ability to record videos in 360 degrees and create virtual reality content simultaneously. In addition, the company plans to release a sequel to its 2017 flagship TV Bravia OLED with a new X900F line, which has all the major features of the modern TV such as 4K, HDR and other features. However, the most important announcement of the event, in my opinion, was the plan to commercialize its image sensing technology in the autonomous vehicle industry. Thanks to its high-tech solutions, Sony plans to offer its image sensing technology for driving assistance purposes, offer a 360-degree visibility for self-driving cars and support their remote control through the cloud.

With such high ambitions, Sony has every chance to once again become a tech powerhouse with interest in numerous industries. To fund its initiatives, the company will need to have a lot of free resources and the recent earnings report shows that Sony is in a stable financial condition. For FY17, management expects revenue to be ¥8500B, higher by around ¥1000B Y/Y, the operating income is forecasted to be ¥720B, up by ¥430B from a year before, and R&D costs are going to stay on the same levels as in FY16, while at the same time the marketing costs are probably going to be higher on an annual basis.

Source: Sony IR

With such a positive forecast and strong performance in the last three quarters, we could be certain that the future of Sony is bright. The new leadership is expected to carry on its predecessor’s legacy and I have faith in Kenichiro Yoshida, management skills, since he was one of the main designers of the current reorganization strategy. As a shareholder of Sony, I’m pleased with the progress that the company has made in the past and believe that its stock has every chance to go higher in the foreseeable future.