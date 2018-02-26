Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR), one of the largest computer services facility companies, is a buy for the total return income investor. The management of DLR is good and has continued to grow by buying bolt-on companies and using its cash to expand existing properties. The stock comprises 1.8% of The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

Source: DLR earnings call slides

DLR's position will be left to grow over time and added to whenever a dip like this happens, so this is another chance to buy into a good company with a high yield and demand in the growing computer service business.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Digital Realty Trust has a good chart going up and to the right for 2014-2017, then is down recently with the market correction, creating a buying opportunity.

DLR data by YCharts

Fundamentals of Digital Realty Trust will be reviewed on the following topics below:

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines And July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Digital Realty Trust passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline, a fair score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below:

Digital Realty Trust does meet my dividend guideline of having increased dividends for seven of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with thirteen years of increasing dividends and a 3.8% yield. Digital Realty Trust is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend income investor. The FFO payout ratio is low at 57% for a REIT but leaves plenty left over to grow the business. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by buying bolt-on properties. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 billion. DLR passes this guideline. DLR is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $20.1 billion. Digital Realty Trust's 2018 projected total yearly FFO flow at $1.2 Billion is good, allowing the company to have the means to continue the growth of the dividend for many years to come. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR of 7.0% meets my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Digital Realty Trust can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth of the computer information technology sector. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. DLR passes this guideline since the total return is 133.14%, more than the Dow's total return of 52.08%. Looking back, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $20,300 today. This makes Digital Realty Trust a good investment for the total return investor that has future growth as the computer sector continues to grow. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. DLR's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a recent target price of $120.0, passing the guideline. DLR's price is presently 18% below the target. It is under the target price at present and has a moderate price to FFO ratio of 17, making it a good buy at this entry point if you are an investor that wants income with above-average dividend yield and good growth. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is great, and the above-average yield makes DLR a good business to own for income with steady moderate growth long term. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes DLR interesting is the potential long-term growth, as more computer services facilities are required, and the income for the income investors is great.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Digital Realty Trust passes the Dow baseline in my 49.0-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 49.0-month test period (starting January 1, 2014, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The great total return of 131.26% makes Digital Realty Trust a good investment for the total return investor who also wants a steady income. DLR has an above-average dividend yield of 3.8% and has had increases for the past 13 years, making DLR also a good choice for the dividend income investor.

Dow's 49.0-month total return baseline is 52.08%.

Company Name 49.0-month total return Difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage Digital Realty Trust +131.26% +79.18% 3.8%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter, on February 15, 2018, Digital Realty Trust reported FFO of $1.48 that missed expected FFO by $0.04 and compared to last year at $1.58. Total revenue was at $731 million increasing 26.8% compared to last year. This was a fair report with the bottom line, slightly below expectations and the top line increase. The next earnings report will be out in late May 2018 and FFO is expected to be $1.50 compared to last year at $1.43. The company guided FFO for the year to $6.45-6.60, an increase from last year as the size of existing properties is increased, and new bolt-on properties are added.

Business Overview

Digital Realty Trust is one of the largest data center facility REITs in the United States and foreign countries.

As per Reuters:

Digital Realty Trust, is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud, and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio consisted of 145 operating properties, including 14 properties held as investments in unconsolidated joint ventures, of which 104 are located throughout the United States, 32 are located in Europe, four are located in Asia, three are located in Australia, and two are located in Canada. It is a general partner of Digital Realty Trust, L.P. As of December 31, 2016, it owned an approximate 98.5% common general partnership interest in Digital Realty Trust, L.P."

Overall, Digital Realty Trust is a good business with a 7% CAGR projected growth as more computer service facilities is needed going forward. The good FFO provides DLR the capability to continue its growth by increasing revenue as it buys bolt-on properties.

The FED has kept interest rates low for some years, and I believe that they will go slow in 2018 which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The recent market volatility may slow down the FED.

From February 15, 2018, earnings call, William Stein (Chief Executive Officer) said:

We've set ambitious growth targets over the next several years, and we expect to achieve them from a global connected, sustainable framework. What that really means is further leveraging our leading global platform to cross-sell, in addition to addressing new markets that meet our risk-adjusted return criteria. Our top priority is deepening our connections with customers to position us to meet their needs and support their growth. In addition, we are focused on further strengthening connections across the organization making sure that processes are streamlined, systems are integrated and people are performing efficiently. We are committed to sustainability and we are focused on delivering sustainable growth for our customers, shareholders and employees. Let's turn to our recent investment activity. As you know, we entered Tokyo, a longtime target for us during the fourth quarter through a 50-50 joint venture with Mitsubishi Corporation. We contributed our recently completed project in Osaka, and Mitsubishi contributed two existing data centers in Tokyo. Japan is a highly strategic market and we see tremendous opportunity for growth over the next several years. We expect this joint venture will significantly enhance our ability to serve our customers' data center needs in Japan. In particular, we expect that Mitsubishi's global brand recognition and local enterprise expertise will meaningfully improve our ability to penetrate local demand. We also closed on the acquisition of a data center in Chicago from a private REIT during the fourth quarter for $315 million. This value add-play offers a healthy going in yield along with shell capacity that gives us an opportunity to boost the unlevered return up into the high single-digits."

The graphic below shows some of the investments made in the fourth quarter as referenced by the CEO.

Source: DLR earnings call slides

This shows the feelings of the top management for the continued growth of the business and shareholder returns and the action being taken to continue the growth of the company.

DLR's growth and forward guidance are shown in the graphic below.

Source: DLR earnings call slides

Takeaways

Digital Realty Trust is a great investment choice for the income investor with its high yield and a good choice for the total return investor. I take this downturn as a long-term opportunity to get a great income stream at a bargain price. Digital Realty Trust is 1.8% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be increased as cash is available. If you want a growing income in a growing industrial sector, DLR may be the right investment for you.

Recent Portfolio Changes

On February 21 decreased position in LB to 3.9% of the portfolio and will continue to sell off the position over the next three months and sell covered calls along the way to get a better price.

Have been moving the LB Feb 16 calls that were in the money, out and up to collect more premiums and to hold the shares. My LB Feb 50 calls expired out of the money, and more calls on LB will be written next week.

On January 31 trimmed Boeing (BA) from 13.1% of the portfolio to 12.8%. I am greedy and am letting BA be much more a part of the portfolio than reasonable money management should allow. The fourth quarter earnings report was fantastic beating estimates by $0.15 at $3.04 (not including tax gain) and with future estimates all showing good growth for 2018. The decrease in deferred costs for the 787 was $581 Million for 36 planes shipped, which was good.

Wrote some L Brands (LB) May 18, strike 52.5 calls on the part of the holding. If the calls are in the money near exercise time, they will be moved up and out. I intend to sell L Brands sometime this year but am having too much fun selling covered calls.

On January 18 trimmed Boeing from 12.7% of the portfolio to 12.5%. I am greedy and am letting BA be much more a part of the portfolio than reasonable money management should allow.

Wrote some L Brands February 16, strike 50.0 calls on the part of the holding. If the calls remain in the money near exercise time, they will be moved up and out.

Increased the position size of General Electric (GE) to 3.0% from 2.7% of the portfolio. GE has now become a value and income play. GE is a problem child at this point and will be held in the portfolio. You have to let the new CEO have some time to turn around this giant company.

On January 5 trimmed Boeing from 11.5% of the portfolio to 11.4%. I am greedy and am letting BA be much more a part of the portfolio.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top companies in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) is 8.0% of the portfolio, Altria (MO) is 6.9% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 9.5% of portfolio and Boeing is 13.5% of the portfolio, therefore BA, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position with Altria getting close.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 13% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter earnings were fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. The third quarter earnings were $2.72 beating the expected by$0.06 with revenue increasing 1.7% year over year another good report.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the fourth quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market liked the moderate growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 3rd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the earnings season is over, in a week.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, TXN, FCX, PM, LB, Omega Health Investors, Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Automatic Data Processing (ADP) that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them on my list of previous articles.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.