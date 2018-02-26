Last Friday, I wrote this article, "Equity CEFs: Buys/Sells In An Upside Down CEF Universe", essentially wondering if invisible forces were at work to explain how some equity-based CEFs can magically rise to ridiculous premium valuations even while the sectors they invest in are getting slammed.

The sector in question is utilities - those big, boring companies that at least spin off big dividends for investors. But in the world of CEFs, leverage can make funds that focus on the utility sector a little more exciting, and all of a sudden, we can have funds that yield a lot more than non-leveraged ETFs and are certainly more volatile. But do we have any opportunities in this space? Well, I think there is a doozy.

Now this analysis will have nothing to do with the outlook for the utility sector in general. Obviously, in a rising rate environment, yield oriented sectors like utilities do not perform well, and that has been the case so far in 2018 as the most widely followed utility ETF, the SPDR Select Utility fund (XLU), is down -4.4% YTD. But that doesn't mean that there are not opportunities in this sector when you look purely at valuations and past performance history. So let's take a look.

Is There Any Smart Money In Utility CEFs?

In the article referenced above, I called into question how a fund like the Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT), $7.05 market price, $4.90 NAV, 43.9% premium, 8.5% current market yield, could actually have a positive market price total return (i.e., including distributions) so far this year when its NAV total return was down -6.4% YTD, even worse than XLU and third worst of all equity CEFs I follow. What made it even more absurd was that GUT's market price premium has actually risen this year to a current 43.9%%, the highest of all CEFs by far.

As most CEF investors know, a CEF's true value - i.e., what you would get back if the fund liquidated - is its NAV, not its market price. So who in their right mind would hold on to a fund, let alone buy a fund at a 43.9% market price premium, when the sector it invests in is in a downtrend?

You would think investors in GUT would be running for the hills, but in an upside down world in which pair trades in the financial markets can result in some head-scratching price moves, I speculated that maybe shareholders of GUT are hedging their utility exposure downside by shorting XLU or some utility equivalent. Since GUT "yields" 8.5% paid monthly while XLU yields 3.5% paid quarterly, maybe a pairs trade like that makes sense.

But as we've seen, pair trades can work great until one position collapses and drags down the other position spectacularly as well. But what makes this pairs trade even more unlikely is that anyone who performed even a cursory analysis of the utility CEF space would come to two conclusions. First, GUT is going to have to cut its distribution sooner rather than later and second, there is a much better choice in utility focused CEFs if you just go on historical performance.

A Slow And Steady Utility CEF That Gets No Respect

W.H. Reaves & Company has been around since 1961 and manages about $3.2 billion in institutional assets as well as one CEF, the Reaves Utility Income fund (NYSE:UTG), $28.58 market price, $31.77 NAV, -10.0% discount, 6.7% current market yield.

Reaves has been specializing in utility and energy infrastructure stocks for years, and when you only have one discipline to worry about, you tend to be pretty good at what you do. So for a very large utility sector focused CEF at $1.8 billion in total managed assets (including leverage), you would think the investment community would have some respect for a firm that has the background and management team that only focuses on only one sector and has the performance to back it up. But these are CEFs we're talking about and smart money can be hard to find sometimes.

Short-Term NAV Performance

So what is the historical performance for one CEF at a 44% market price premium vs. another at a -10% market price discount? As soon as I saw the NAV yields of these two funds, I knew what the longer-term results were going to be, but let's look first at YTD statistics for GUT, UTG and XLU.

If you think these two months of statistics are perplexing, wait till you see the longer-term results. I guess the one positive thing you could say about GUT is that it has the highest market yield of the group at 8.5% and for probably the vast majority of income investors, that would be all they would go on.

But a little more due diligence would reveal that although a current buyer of GUT would get an 8.5% market yield, the fund itself has to cover a 12.2% NAV yield just to keep its NAV from deteriorating any more. In other words, a current investor in GUT gives up about 50% more yield than what the fund has to pay in yield. And as you might expect, it's very difficult for any fund to cover a 12.2% annualized NAV yield (which is why it is shown in red) and the end result is an eroding NAV.

Can you see how if a fund can't cover a current distribution, then it just leaves that much less NAV to derive the next distribution? Do that over and over again, year after year, and you get an NAV that has deteriorated to a seven-year low of $4.90. This uber high NAV yield of 12.4% can result in a spiral down of NAV loss, particularly when the sector is out of favor, and the only way to stop it is to cut the distribution.

I actually was surprised that Gabelli Asset Management didn't cut GUT's distribution when it was declared last Friday, particularly when it's declared for the next three months. Maybe they go until year-end, but I believe it is coming and the sooner the better. GUT has been paying a $0.05/share per month distribution since 2011 or $0.60/share per year, and now with only a $4.90 NAV to work with, that's awfully aggressive. The fund has never raised its distribution since it last cut in January of 2011 from $0.06/share to the current $0.05/share, so for those who own GUT and gave a sigh of relief last Friday, I have to say that that was probably the worst decision that could have been made for GUT and makes it even more of a sell than before.

On the other hand, Reaves has raised UTG's distribution five times over the same seven-year period - from $0.115/share to $0.125/share in April, 2011, then to $0.1313 in October 2012, then to $0.1375/share in December 2013, then to $0.1513/share in December 2014 and finally to the current $0.16/share in October 2016. And UTG also pays monthly.

And why has UTG been able to raise its distribution consistently over the years? Because it has a very reasonable NAV yield, currently 6.0%, which is much more attainable than GUT's 12.4% NAV yield. As a result, UTG has been able to grow its NAV from $22.48 at the end of 2010 to $31.77 today rather than seeing it deteriorate like GUT's from $5.33 to $4.90 over the same roughly seven-year period. That represents a 41.3% actual NAV growth (i.e., not including distributions) vs. an actual NAV loss of -8.1% for GUT. And when you can grow your NAV, you have more of an asset base to derive more income and thus you are in a position to raise your distribution over and over again.

This is exactly what you want to see from your fund. And yet it's UTG that is seeing a valuation haircut even though if the utility sector continues to be defensive, UTG is in a much better position to hold value with that lower NAV yield. So it really should be UTG seeing a valuation bump when things get tough in the utility space, but that's not what's happening. Here is a one-year Premium/Discount chart for both funds.

UTG

GUT

Now, I am not analyzing each fund's portfolio. And certainly, each fund's utility weightings in electric utilities, gas utilities, telecommunications, MLPs, etc., will have an impact on each fund's NAV performance going forward, as will cash or cash equivalents held, current leverage, etc. But if we just go on past performance, you wonder which is the fund that should be at a discount and which one should be at a premium.

Longer-Term NAV Performance

It is literally beyond belief how investors value these two funds. So many times you see the fund that is doing the right thing, being conservative with its distributions, and yet, it's the one that investors sell down to a wide discount when its sector goes out of favor while the fund that can't cover its distribution continues to trade at a high premium.

I've seen this play out before and I've even written about it in articles like this: "Why You Buy Funds At Discounts". And you know what happens? It's the fund that gets no respect, trades at a wide discount and sees its valuation plummet that still outperforms the fund that overpays its distribution and sees its valuation skyrocket to the moon.

Let's first look at GUT's quarterly NAV performance starting in 2011 compared to UTG's. Remember, GUT cut its distribution last in January 2011 while UTG raised its distribution five times over this period, the first in April 2011.

What I would like for you to notice again is how GUT's NAV has fallen from $5.33 at the end of 2010 to $4.90 today during one of the great bull markets of all time while UTG's NAV has risen from $22.48 to $31.77. When you add it all up, UTG's NAV has outperformed GUT's NAV by some 38% over seven years, 100.3% vs. 72.6%. So which of these funds do you think should be trading at a market price premium?

Well, maybe it doesn't matter. That's particularly so if you are a long-term investor and it doesn't irk you that GUT's market price performance could actually be positive so far this year compared to UTG's market price drop of -7.1%, even though UTG's NAV is holding up better than GUT's NAV, -4.5% vs. -6.4% (see first table above).

Because if you compare quarterly market price performances for the two funds also starting from 2011, you will see that the fund trading at a -10% market price discount has still outperformed the fund trading at a 43.9% market price premium.

Now imagine how much better UTG's market price would be performing over GUT's if each fund got what it deserved.

Conclusion

It's sometimes difficult to explain why securities price up or down the way they do. Is it forced buy-ins, short covering, pair trade unwinds, buybacks, or just computer algorithms at work?

The same goes with equity CEFs, although rarely do you see the same causes and effects at work. Usually, it's just dumb money jumping into funds with the highest yields or just jumping into popular funds from popular sponsors.

And this is where opportunities arise for those who do their due diligence. We may not be able to predict where, in this case, the utility sector goes from here, but we certainly can predict which utility focused CEFs are in the optimal position to perform the best.