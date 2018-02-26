Naspers Limited: Currency Risk - ZAR Or HKD
About: Naspers Limited (NPSNY), Includes: TCEHY
by: Sarel Oberholster
Summary
Non-South African investors in Naspers have a look-through currency risk on the HKD.
Hedging against the ZAR exchange rate movements by Non-South African investors will open a ZAR currency risk rater than close it out.
Hedging Naspers currency risk will be a "dirty hedge" due to dynamic changes in the hedge ratios.
Photographer: SJ Oberholster
In my article Naspers: Value Trumps Emotion I deliberately did not do the evaluation in USD or EUR or any other currency as I expected that it would cause confusion and hide