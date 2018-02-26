Long Ideas | Services  | South Africa

Naspers Limited: Currency Risk - ZAR Or HKD

Naspers Limited (NPSNY)
by: Sarel Oberholster
Sarel Oberholster
Summary

Non-South African investors in Naspers have a look-through currency risk on the HKD.

Hedging against the ZAR exchange rate movements by Non-South African investors will open a ZAR currency risk rater than close it out.

Hedging Naspers currency risk will be a "dirty hedge" due to dynamic changes in the hedge ratios.

In my article Naspers: Value Trumps Emotion I deliberately did not do the evaluation in USD or EUR or any other currency as I expected that it would cause confusion and hide