TOP Ships: More Acquisitions? Get Ready For More Dilution
About: Top Ships Inc. (TOPS), Includes: DCIX, DRYS
by: Morningsidepark
Summary
TOP Ships announces acquisition of two new build Suezmaxes and one MR in its year end earnings release.
The Second Purchase Agreement for Crede has $8.4 million of equity issuance remaining as of February 21. Share count will increase 40% to complete it.
Upcoming expiration of listing deficiency cure period will require a reverse split by April.
TOP Ships (TOPS) is a micro-cap company with an equity market value of approximately $28 million as of February 23. Due to its small size, the overhang of warrants to purchase common stock,