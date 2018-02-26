TOP Ships: More Acquisitions? Get Ready For More Dilution

About: Top Ships Inc. (TOPS), Includes: DCIX, DRYS
by: Morningsidepark
Morningsidepark
Value, special situations, energy, commodities, shipping, long only
Summary

TOP Ships announces acquisition of two new build Suezmaxes and one MR in its year end earnings release.

The Second Purchase Agreement for Crede has $8.4 million of equity issuance remaining as of February 21.  Share count will increase 40% to complete it.

Upcoming expiration of listing deficiency cure period will require a reverse split by April.

TOP Ships (TOPS) is a micro-cap company with an equity market value of approximately $28 million as of February 23. Due to its small size, the overhang of warrants to purchase common stock,