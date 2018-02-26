Meridian Waste Solutions: Huge Transformation, No Longer A Waste Company

A brief description of recent events for the remaining assets are given.

We look at the deal and its effect on Meridian.

Introduction:

As of 4 days ago Meridian Waste Solutions (OTCQB:OTCQB:MRDN) was a typical waste company. Management was talking about guidance for volume and price, utilization was a priority, and the company operated with a significant debt-load. The company was by all measures a stereotypical “start-up” waste company.

As of the 20th of February 2018 the company has divested its solid waste assets and the majority of the related debt. The buyer (Warren Equity Fund II) is a branch of Warren Equity.

The company previously had a ~15 million market cap and ~110 million in enterprise value. The selling price of the solid waste assets were 87 million in debt assumption and 3 million in cash. The market cap has decreased to 11.2 million and the enterprise value is around the same number as the majority of debt was removed.

Two days after the sale Meridian announced a 2.25$ million private offering for a sale of Series F preferred stock and Series A warrants. The warrants give the rights to buy 5.32 million common stock. The series F preferred stock pays an 8% dividend and is convertible at 0.94$ per share. The warrants have 5-year lifespans and convert at 0.95$ USD.

What will the company do now?

Meridian has two other lines of operations. A year ago those lines of operations would have counted as “inconsequential” when compared to the main operations of the company.

Prior to the sale Meridian described itself as “a solid waste business”. Post-acquisition the 8-K describes pre-acquisition Meridian as a company that:

“operates three lines of business: solid waste [...] ; technologies (the “Technologies Business”) [...].; and innovations (the “Innovations Business”) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Attis Innovations, LLC.”



The innovations line was originally announced on the 21st of February, almost exactly a year ago. The line was originally focused on “transforming manufacturing residues into products with higher economic yield” (recycling in modern vernacular). The innovations line started by investing in byproduct recovery technologies in combination with a range of acquisitions throughout the year. The innovations line hired a team of scientists and other experts with experience in commercializing inventions.

As the solid waste line is no longer, Meridian will rename itself as Attis Innovations. There have been no material indications regarding the future of the "Technologies Business".



Lignin and technnology.

MRDN is focused on biomass processing. To be more specific Attis Innnovations is a company focused on transforming lignocellulose into materials that can be used for solutions in a broad range of end-markets including construction and renewable fuel.

To quote from the subsidiary technology page:

“[...] Attis has evaluated many forms of agricultural and industrial biomass and believes it has identified an untapped component within each, lignin, that is expected to have a significant impact on multiple markets.



Lignin is a natural polymer that is present in all vegetation sources. Lignin is one of the most abundant natural plant-based polymers on Earth, second only to cellulose, and if recovered effectively, lignin’s unique properties allow it to compete in value and usefulness to that of fossil fuels.



Lignin is the component within all plants that protects and provides structural integrity to the plant’s cells and is inherently very difficult to efficiently isolate and recover. Generally speaking, traditional pulp and paper producers and cellulosic fuel producers have historically viewed lignin as a hindrance as they have found it to be expensive to extract, purify and convert into useful products. Most cellulosic ethanol and pulp and paper producers elect to simply burn the lignin as a low value energy source.



Attis is looking to capitalize on this waste stream by deploying what it believes is the most advanced lignin recovery process in the market. [...]



Traditional Lignin Recovery Technology

[...] currently available lignin recovery methods take the partially abused lignin that exists in byproduct streams of pulp, paper [...] These ineffective recovery methods damage the usefulness of what was once an incredible natural polymer.



Attis Innovation’s Technology

The Attis lignin recovery process is unique in that it more delicately extracts and purifies lignin. In doing so, the resulting recovered lignin is a meltable thermoplastic material. This melt flow characteristic is unique to Attis and has not been demonstrated by any other known recovery method.



Additionally, during the Attis process, functional additives can be introduced in situ that allow the lignin to perform better in a myriad of applications.



[...] Attis’s highly efficient recovery systems require significantly less capital than the highly abusive lignin recovery systems that precede it. [...]



Scalable to as low as 200 Tons per day Biomass Input

The Attis technology is uniquely scalable to allow cost effective processing at flow rates as low as 200-tons per day.



To put this in perspective, fifteen-thousand-acres of farmland can often supply enough woody biomass or residual crop residue to supply a 200 ton per day Attis system.The opportunity to process at small capacities allow cost effective processing of many agricultural byproduct streams such as bark, sawdust, pecan shells and rice hulls.



Attis’ ability to process at small scale not only opens the door for new lignin-based materials but also allows for the introduction of new pulp fibers that otherwise could not be recovered cost effectively. As most pulping facilities require massive economies of scale to justify the capital intensive one-hundred-year old processing technologies within; they often require input feed rates in excess of three thousand tons per day. [...]”



There are several important addendums to this information.

The scientific claims included in above quote can be verified (though not by me) by looking at the patent “USPTO-9365525-B2”. The actual patent can be found at this page. The company also has a patent pending that will be titled “USPTO-9382283-B2”.

According to my research the industrial process requires two patents. One patent is “owned” by Attis through a partnership and investment into American Science and Technology completed the 10th of November. The other patent is owned by Oak Ridge National Laboratory and licensed to Attis. To simplify the statement further: MRDN does not own the entire production process.

A simplified technological overview can be found at American Science and Technology’s Organosolv page.

Why is Meridian selling now? Events leading up to the sale.

In my belief the penultimate reason was that the debt burden was becoming quite strenuous. The company has 95 million of debt at an annual cost of 11 million. The loans were high-coupon. An example would be the the largest loan of 59.5 million which was LIBOR + 800 basis points. Meridian Waste was producing ~15 million in EBITDA per year. With maintenance CapEx of at least 4 million and interest of 11 million rising interest rates would eventually cripple the company.



Another driver was the recent momentum for Attis solutions.

A timeline of momentum:

In November 2017, Attis found a facility for their production and licensed the necessary patents. (Source) In December 2017, Attis launched their attempt at commercialization. To quote:

“In the past month, Attis completed acquisitions that position the Company to be a leader in the bio-based economy. Attis now holds an exclusive license to American Science Technology Corporation's (NYSEMKT:AST) patents and AST's biomass processing facility in Wausau, WI. Utilizing the acquired intellectual property rights and highly qualified personnel, Attis Innovations plans to take the next step and looks to build its first 60,000-ton per year commercial production facility in Minnesota.” - (Source) On January the 12th 2018, the company and its partners received a 3 million USDA grant “to support the commercialization of patented and patent-pending lignin conversion and refining technologies“ - (Source) On the 7th of February 2018, Attis reported strong “Performance Results for its Bio-Based Composite”. Specifically the company announced: “The successful completion of performance testing for lignin-based resins produced by the Company’s patent-pending lignin polymer process.“ - (Source) On the 8th of February 2018, Attis partnered with GenaRex to:

“develop a broader range of bioadditives for the plastics market.”



Genarex is a company with operations that “extracts otherwise low-value materials from corn ethanol byproducts and uses these materials as bioadditives in plastics.” - (Source)

12 days later the company was able to escape the impending debt-trap through the sale of its assets.



The company has currently received 3 million from the sale, 2.25 million from the warrant and preferred stock dilution, and 3 million from the USDA grant. The fully diluted market cap is ~18 million.

Is the company cheap? Expensive? Should I buy? Sell?

The company believes that their remaining assets can produce 3 million in pre-tax income for the year 2018. The money will without a doubt be reinvested into the growth of their products, hence of “no use” to the shareholders if the technology is useless.



I do not yet have a quantitative view of the business until the annual results are posted, guidance given, and the earnings call has been completed.



Meridian is a start-up biomass company at the current moment. An investment carries the characteristic “lottery-ticket” payoff structure associated with Venture Capital.



I will continually be covering and researching the company. I do not plan to initiate a position before management has spoken at length on their new venture. Even at the potential cost of missing a few thousand basis points of appreciation.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.