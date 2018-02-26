A Look At Mesabi Trust
About: Mesabi Trust (MSB)
by: Gainsboro Capital
Summary
Mesabi Trust has recently bounced back, with current fiscal year revenue roughly triple that of last years.
Margins have also seen rapid expansion, up nearly 500 basis points y/y.
EBITDA and P/E multiple below historical average; healthy balance sheet and dividend are a plus.
Further upside remains - initiate buy rating, $30 PT.
Mesabi Trust (MSB) has performed quite well recently, gaining over 60% in the past year alone. Many investors may question whether a buying opportunity has opened up for Mesabi after shares declined nearly