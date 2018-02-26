Telaria (TLRA) CEO Mark Zagorski on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Telaria, Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Thanks, Andrew, and welcome again to our fourth quarter 2017 earnings call. Today, we are excited to report strong quarterly results, including revenue of $15 million, up 45% from last year, and adjusted EBITDA of $3 million, representing an exceptional 20% EBITDA margin, the best the business has ever shown.

Our full year results are just as impressive with revenue growing more than 50% and EBITDA growing nearly 45%. Our positive results highlight the successful execution of our strategy, which we introduced last September at our Analyst Day.

That is a drive to accelerate CTV and OTT advertising via our advanced technology platform, a continued emphasis on premium content partners and a laser-focus on quality and transparency. This operating strategy, combined with our SaaS-like financial model, delivered significant operating leverage and real EBITDA momentum.

We're particularly enthusiastic about our CTV business or video advertising consumed via a large-screen, television-like format. Revenue from CTV partners continues to be the fastest-growing part of our business, increasing at a rate of more than 8x since the beginning of the 2017 from just under 2% of our revenue to around 16% in December.

The growth in our CTV business is being driven by our differentiated solution and accelerated by industry tailwinds as consumers continue to shift their video consumption away from linear TV to digital. According to eMarketer, 75 million U.S. households now have a connected TV.

As consumers flock to new viewing formats, advertising dollars are following. Online video advertising is expected to grow globally over the next several years at an annual rate of roughly 25% to approximately $42 billion by 2020.

A main reason for this increase in ad spend is due to the amount of premium content that is moving online, driven by a rapid shift in consumer behavior away from traditional viewing patterns, a fact that is even more defined amongst millennials.

A recent study that we conducted in conjunction with our exclusive partner, Hulu, found that over 37% of millennial viewing is now being done in non-traditional TV format. We believe that we are well positioned to take advantage of this massive shift.

Staying in front of this trend is critically important, which means providing technology specifically designed for CTV. We recently announced a cloud-based solution to power server-to-server ad insertion for streaming video.

This provides publishers on our platform a scalable and effective solution to improve and expand the monetization of their CTV content by enabling the insertion of targeted ads into live video streams without sacrificing quality.

With our increased focus on CTV and premium quality inventory, we're also seeing a natural shift towards more private marketplace transactions. Private marketplace has allowed premium content owners to more tightly control their monetization strategy in a manner more akin to traditional TV advertising. The majority of our business is now transacted through these private marketplaces, a significant and positive shift from when we launched the business in 2015.

Through private marketplaces, publishers are able to bring their own demand using our platform on a self-serve enterprise basis, creating a stickier client relationship with higher operating leverage.

Because of our broad array of premium partners, we're also able to support private marketplaces through exclusive inventory packages that make high-value programming more discoverable for advertisers and increase publisher yield.

For example, we curated inventory from Sling TV, Seven West Media, USA Today Sports, Pluto TV, Young Hollywood and others to successfully deliver athlete-focused content around the Winter Games.

We're also working with the industry to maintain our leadership in the areas of transparency, brand safety and fraud prevention. We've launched several initiatives in this critical area.

First, we prioritized the adoption of Ads.txt by our publisher partners. Ads.txt is a standardized method certified by the Internet Advertising Bureau that provides publishers with a simple way to list which companies are allowed to sell their inventory, thus reducing fraud and unauthorized reselling.

We are one of the first platforms to incorporate the standard and we have driven an extremely high rate of adoption. 95% of our domains are now Ads.txt-enabled, and we expect 100% of our publishers to be compliant by the end of Q1, a rate that far outpaces the industry.

In addition to this key initiative, earlier this year, we also announced our industry-leading Fraud Fighter guarantee, which protects buyers from paying for fraudulent transactions on our platform.

It is part of an ongoing platform-wide initiative that reinforces to our DSP partners, agencies and their advertiser clients that this video inventory transaction on the Telaria platform will meet or exceed industry brand safety standards.

We continue to attract premium publishers to our platform. We recently added a number of leading partners to our strong roster, including Fox, Sony Crackle, Channel 9, one of Australia's most watched broadcast television networks, and Globo TV, Brazil's number 1 TV network. These publisher wins highlight both the tenacity of our team and the power of our platform.

Leading the sales team driving our strategy forward is our new Chief Revenue Officer, Rick Song. Rick is an industry veteran who joined us in late December and hit the ground running, bringing on strong hires and building innovative sales initiatives that will continue to support our global market growth.

This was a great quarter and a fantastic finish to the year. With our revenue growing more than 50% in 2017, positive EBITDA for the back half of the year and strong guidance for 2018, we have exciting momentum, and we look forward to continue to execute on our strategy to deliver on our long-term goals.

Thanks, Mark. 2017 was a great year for Telaria and our fourth quarter results demonstrate the quality of our business and strategy. Our revenue and EBITDA were in line with guidance and give us continued confidence in our ability to achieve our long-term targets of revenue growth between 30% and 35% and EBITDA margins between 25% and 30%.

All of my comments this morning will focus on our results from continuing operations. Results from the buy-side business we sold to Taptica are shown below the line in discontinued operations.

Q4 delivered ongoing growth and concluded with a strong finish to the year with revenue of $15 million, up 45% from the same period last year and adjusted EBITDA of $3 million, a meaningful increase from an $800,000 loss in Q4 2016.

We're also very pleased to report 20% EBITDA margins in the quarter. We believe that we will be able to continue to deliver top line solid growth off a relatively fixed cost base and drive even stronger EBITDA margins.

Our gross profit increased 46% from Q4 2016 to $14 million this year, with our gross margin consistent with Q4 2016 at slightly more than 92%.

Our loss from continuing operations for the quarter was $0.1 million compared to a loss from continuing operations of $3.1 million in Q4 of last year. We ended the quarter with $102 million of available liquidity, including $77 million of working capital and a $25 million line of credit.

I'd like to finish with our expectations for the first quarter and set guidance for 2018. For the first quarter, we expect revenue between $8.5 million and $10 million and adjusted EBITDA to be between a loss of $4.5 million and $3.5 million.

For the full year, we expect revenue between $58 million and $62 million and an adjusted EBITDA profit between $5 million and $8 million. These figures put us on track to hit the 3-year targets we set at our Analyst Day in September of last year and are supported by our clear and focused story, robust business model and our straightforward financials.

We finished the quarter on a strong note and have started 2018 focused on achieving our targets and driving our business towards our long-term goals.

Thanks. So Mark, how are the conversations with publishers changing, if at all? And in regards to the Fox deal, can you talk about the scope of this deal and what this includes? And separately, John, are the commission rates remaining relatively stable for now? Or is there any sort of pressure on that?

Mark Zagorski

Thanks for the questions, Stephen. I'll take the first part of that. Our publisher conversations, our partners who are providing the content through our system, haven't changed a huge amount over the last 6 months, but there is a different flavor to them. And I can say there is two different aspects that have changed.

There's definitely more of a focus on how they deliver their advanced TV products to our platform. And as more and more traditional broadcasters and even start-up publishers are creating apps for smart TVs and for other systems like Roku, et cetera, there's a broader focus on how they actually deliver against that big screen TV experience and how they better sell in a more kind of linear TV fashion.

So that part of the discussion generally lends itself to a stronger technology play and as we noted in the notes to the call, more focus on a private marketplace transaction as opposed to what's considered traditional digital sales. So I think that's the first part.

The second part of the discussions that have changed is the way that our publishers are looking at Telaria as a partner and truly as kind of a technology partner versus a market maker, and I think that's an important position for us to be in. As we focus our strategy on a single sell-side platform, it's critical that, that platform for them is seen as strategic.

And there's one offshoot to that, that positioning, is that they get increasingly concerned about conflict and what conflict may occur with any platform that they may be using to deliver the advertising to their channels. And that's why, I think, a big part of our independence and our position as a conflict-free sell-side platform has actually resonated very strongly. So that's the first part.

With regards to the Fox deal, I think there's not much we can disclose at this point. We'll be talking about that further down the road. But again, it's a great example of where we've gone head to head against the competition and one based on the power of our team and our technology and our independent market position.

John Rego

Okay. And I'll take the third one. You were asking about the commission rates. Commission rates are relatively stable. And I think when we look at it, we look at - Stephen, we look at commission rates, but we also look at the CPMs.

So Mark has done a lot of talking about CTV and OTT. Those have some of the highest CPMs out there for us. So when I have to put the whole thing in the mix, it's really about blending everything together. But from where I sit right now, I think we're stable.

Stephen Ju

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. One on costs and the other on take rates. So are you able to share how much of the way through is your cost rationalization as it relates to the selling of your buy side business?

And then also, what's causing the EBITDA pressure in Q1 and what reverses that and when that happens through the year? And then just on take rates, I'm wondering what those rates are like for the private marketplace deals.

John Rego

Okay. So thanks, Austin. This is John Rego. So on the cost rationalization we are working our way through it. And I think by Q1, we'll be done with the biggest piece of that, actually has to do with real estate, too. As we move from having been a 350-person company down to 136 person company, we're jettisoning [ph] a lot of real estate, which means we have to find tenants to sublet it and we have to find places to leave. So you'll see us moving our corporate headquarters at or around May 1 and have all that kind of taken out of the mix.

In general, and I've talked about this before, my overhead is relatively fixed. 73% of everything is in people, it's in those 136 people. Aside from that, it's very stable overhead. I know what my rents are. I know what I pay my accountants. I know what I pay my lawyers. It's really pretty marginal.

So if you look at it on a cost basis, you would see that our overheads have been somewhere between $11.5 million, maybe $12 million per quarter. So you'll see EBITDA pressure in Q1. And Q1 is historically the least robust quarter just because of seasonality of what we do.

So you'll see that pressure go away when - as we saw today, when we could hit $15 million in a Q1, that will be an EBITDA positive quarter as well. So I don't really have any concerns about that. It's just as we roll through the course of the year, the key for me is ensuring that my overhead structure remains relatively fixed and from where I sit, it absolutely does.

Mark Zagorski

And then, Austin, this is Mark. With regard to the private marketplace transactions and kind of the economics around that, the way to think about it is, is think of it as a much more enterprise, SaaS-like transaction fee. So your overhead in managing that is significantly lower. But things like the volume of transactions that goes through are higher as well as the CPMs.

So when you look at the transaction fee, the net result of those factors, you're equal or better in most cases than an open marketplace transaction, in which the fee may be slightly higher.

So that's why, as John noted earlier, our push towards CTV and the nature of the higher value CPMs from premium publishers that we have going through the system actually benefit us across the board, not just in our traditional kind of open marketplace business. But as we go into more private marketplaces, it pushes those numbers up as well.

Austin Moldow

Mark Zagorski

Thank you, operator. And I want to thank everyone for their questions, and I'd also like to thank each of you for joining us this morning.

In closing, I would like to reaffirm our optimism for the business moving ahead. We believe that our focus on powerful applications for the CTV space have positioned us well for the significant growth that the sector will experience in the coming quarters.

Our continued commitment to quality and transparency through programs like Fraud Fighter have resonated with buyers and sellers alike, helping to build a strong foundation for growth. And our success in partnering with premium, long-form content producers has differentiated us in the programmatic video market.

We're excited about the strong guidance we've provided today and are looking forward to a great 2018. Thank you for participation in this call this morning, and we look forward to updating you in the months ahead.

