Over the past year, the shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) are up about 11%. In my view, they are likely to head higher from these levels. I'll go through my reasoning by focusing in on the financial history here and by looking at the stock itself. I'll also try to model a reasonable expectation of future price based on the history of the dividend. In my view, investors do best when they buy when stocks trade at a relatively low price relative to the free cash flows generated by the firm. This firm embodies that characteristic in spades, in my view.

Financial Snapshot

A review of the financial history here indicates that both revenue and free cash have grown nicely over the past five years. In particular, revenue is up at a CAGR of about 3.7% since 2012, while free cash flow has grown at a CAGR over twice that (at 8.7%). In my view, this is a sign that the company is scalable in that greater amounts of free cash are generated from each marginal dollar of sales.

Most importantly, in my view, management has treated shareholders very well as demonstrated by the fact that it has returned just under $11 billion to shareholders since 2012. Fully $8.5 billion of this has come in the form of share buybacks and the balance in the form of dividends. The virtuous twins of reduced share count and generally increasing dividend payments have caused dividends per share to grow at a CAGR of about 16.7% over the past five years.

Nothing is perfect, though, and Discover Financial Services is no exception. While the company has grown massively since 2012, so has the debt load and the resulting interest expense. These are up at a CAGR of 5.15% and 7.5%, respectively. This is troubling, but I am somewhat relieved that the cash hoard represents about 51% of debt outstanding, suggesting that there's actually little risk of a solvency crisis on the horizon. I would like to see the company pay down debt in future, though.

Source: Company filings, 10-K, 10-Q, Gurufocus

The Dividend

Investors are obviously more interested in the future than in the past, and for that reason, I must spend some time trying to come up with what I think is a reasonable expectation about future price based on what we know today. One of the ways I use to model future price is to employ the methodology developed by fellow contributor John Dicecco. Dicecco engages in a ceteris paribus exercise with likely dividend increases to model price. He holds all else constant (i.e. yield) and moves the dividend in order to extrapolate an expectation about price. I consider this to be a fairly straightforward and elegant approach, so it's the one I'll use here.

At the moment, the dividend yield is about 1.76%, and the dividend has grown at a CAGR of about 17%. I'm going to forecast a much lower growth going forward, because it's not a good idea to bake in a best case scenario into your model. I may be too pessimistic, but I prefer my surprises to be pleasant ones. So, when I forecast a dividend growth rate of about half what we've seen the past five years, I assume a CAGR for the shares of about 9.7% over the next three years. I consider this to be a very reasonable growth expectation.

Source: Author forecast

The Stock

In my view, getting the valuation right is more than half the battle when it comes to investing. It's quite a simple thing to find a great company that's growing rapidly, but if the price is not right, the investment will likely be a terrible one. I generally use a few approaches to determine whether valuations are reasonable are not, two of which are price to free cash flow and getting at the assumptions embedded in the stock price.

As for getting at the assumptions embedded in stock price, I want to see what the market thinks about future growth for a given company. In order to work this out, I employ the methodology outlined by Professor Stephen Penman in his excellent book, "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman isolates the "g" variable in a relatively standard finance formula to work out what the market currently assumes about a given company's growth. I like finding companies that the market is relatively pessimistic about. At the moment, the market seems to assume that Discover Financial will grow at only about 2.5% in perpetuity. I consider this to be a very low expectation, in light of what the company has done over the past several years.

In addition to looking at expectations embedded in price, I review price to free cash flow per share. At the moment, Discover Financial is trading at a ridiculously low valuation in this regard.

Source: Gurufocus

Conclusion

I think the shares of Discover Financial Services represent good value at these levels. The company has a history of growing both revenue and free cash flow, and the dividend growth implies higher prices in future. On top of that, the stock is trading at a very decent valuation on a price to free cash basis, and, the market has a hurdle rate of about 2.5% for growth, which I think is ridiculously low given the great growth the firm has shown in the past. In my view, investors with a long time horizon would do well to buy shares at these levels.

In the interests of full disclosure, my plan is to sell July Discover Financial puts with a strike of $80. For this, the market will be giving me ~$4.50 per share for the right to sell me this stock at $80. I consider $80 to be a very fair price, so if someone gives me $4.50 a share and "forces" me to buy the shares at $80, between now and July, I'll be happy.