Gold's Faithful 'Friends' Lend A Helping Hand

Until last week, gold was very much like a lone wolf in the wilderness. It was unsupported by the usual factors which have historically served to undergird its interim trend, including a strong market for oil, silver, copper and other inflation-sensitive commodities. Yet by week's end the gold price was joined by a growing number of its aforementioned fellows. In this report we'll examine the near-term outlook in view of the improved inflation outlook. The evidence suggests that while gold's immediate-term upward trend is still hanging on by a thread, it has a better than average chance of remaining intact as we head into March.

Let's start our review with that most inflation sensitive of barometers, the crude oil price. Like gold, crude experienced a dynamic rally in December and January before peaking late last month. The oil futures price bottomed three days before the price of gold did in early December, then established a classic "double bottom" before commencing its 6-week upward run. As is normally the case, the oil price provided a leading signal for gold at its previous low.

It should be noted that crude oil rallies which begin from "oversold" conditions after a significant price decline are more likely than not to be instructive for the near-term gold outlook. Commodity fund managers as a group are highly attuned to the oil price, probably more so than any other commodity. When they see oil prices rising for a considerable length of time they will survey the commodities market landscape for attractive investment opportunities. Due to its dual nature as a safe haven instrument and an inflation hedge, gold is normally one of the first commodities they consider when the oil price is strengthening on a sustained basis.

Shown below is a daily graph of the April crude oil futures (CLJ8) in comparison with the gold price (GCJ8). The most conspicuous feature of this graph is the obvious relative strength position of the oil price vis-à-vis gold. This clearly underscores the longer-term tendency for oil to respond first to shifts in investors' inflation expectations with gold (in most cases) closely following its lead. The exception to this rule of thumb is when periods of heightened investor fear over the financial market or economic outlook predominate.

As you can also see, the oil price has shown notable improvement since hitting its nearest pivotal low earlier this month and has managed to establish a stair-stepping pattern of higher prices since then. It's also worth noting that crude managed to close two days higher above its 15-day moving average last week, which is normally a sign of returning immediate-term (1-4 week) strength. All that's required to confirm that oil has broken completely free from the grip of its recent supply overhang is a decisive breakout above the $66.00 level which proved to be a vexing resistance level for crude in January. A thrust to new highs above $66.00 would in turn pave the way for continued gold market strength as commodity fund managers begin to refocus on inflation sensitive assets.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Besides a strengthening oil price, the increase in demand for the important industrial metals has helped built a case for a slow-but-steady return of inflation. Consider the copper price, which has historically been a supporting factor for a strengthening gold price trend. More than any other commodity besides oil, the strong performance of the copper price since last spring has solidified the case for an improving global economy. Along with being a key economic indicator, an improving copper market has often served as a leading indicator for gold's intermediate-term (3-9 month) outlook. Gold, like other metals, stands to benefit from the return of global industrial demand. Any additional signs of economic recovery in developed nations will serve only to further bolster the bullish case for the yellow metal.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Yet another supporting factor for gold's attempt at consolidating its intermediate-term upward trend is the overall progression of the broad commodities market. One of the best measures for the natural resources market in total is the Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB Index (CRB). Shown here, the CRB has largely kept pace with gold's progression in recent months. At times it has even led the gold price at short-term junctures over the past year. With the CRB index having just established a renewed immediate-term breakout signal (relative to its 15-day moving average), the gold price now has another potential short-term support from a long-time "friend."

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Turning our attention to the immediate-term (1-4 week) outlook, my favorite gold trading vehicle, the iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU), is still above its nearest pivotal low of $12.62, which was established on Feb. 7. The rules of my technical trading discipline allow for a speculative purchase to be made whenever the IAU price line has closed two days higher above its 15-day moving average. The problem with IAU right now is that it's so close to its Feb. 7 pivotal low (which doubles as the stop-loss on this mechanical trading position) that it wouldn't take much for the bears to "run" this stop.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Part of the problem facing gold right now is the uncertain immediate path of the U.S. dollar index. Below is my favorite proxy for the dollar index, the WisdomTree Bloomberg US Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU). Although USDU is currently stuck in a lateral holding pattern, its stubborn refusal to violate its January-February double low is the primary reason why the gold price is similarly stuck in limbo. A short-covering rally in the dollar could temporarily imperil gold's immediate trend, though it likely wouldn't be for long. At any rate, the week ahead is likely to prove crucial for determining the success or failure of this trading position and for solidifying gold's immediate-term trend.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Discipline traders should therefore closely monitor the Feb. 7 low in the coming days as IAU could swing either way depending on which way the headline winds blow this week. That said, as long as the inflation-sensitive commodities (gold's "friends") mentioned above continue to strengthen, gold should still outperform in the months ahead notwithstanding any immediate-term volatility is may encounter.

For disclosure purposes, I currently have a long position in the iShares Gold Trust IAU as of Feb. 14. I recommend using the $12.62 level (the Feb. 7 closing low) as the initial stop loss for this position on an intraday basis. Longer-term investment positions in gold also can be retained as the fundamentals underscoring gold's two-year recovery effort are still favorable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.