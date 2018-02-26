Wall Street S&P Star Equities See HCP, Inc. As Broker February Favorite

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five February Wall St. S&P Star dividend dogs showed 17.5% more gains than from $5k put in all ten. The low-price small dogs led February's Wall Street S&P Star top ten.

Wall Street believes in picking probable prices for every equity. Most of my articles include broker 1-year targets. This broker favorite series was suggested by a reader, Minnesota72.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Estimate 20.1% To 32.08% Net Gains For Ten Wall St. S&P Star Stocks By Yield To February 2019

Three of ten top Wall St. Favorites by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart listing below). So, the yield-based forecast for Wall St. Target Favorites, as graded by Wall St., was 30% accurate.

Projections based on estimated changes in dividend returns from $1000 invested in the thirty highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to February, 2019 were:

HCP, inc. (HCP) was projected to net $320.79, based on a median target price estimate from twenty-one analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 73% less than the market as a whole.

Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) was projected to net $262.62, based on a single target estimate from eighteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% less than the market as a whole.

Williams Companies (WMB) netted $255.57 based on a median target price estimate from twenty-one analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 32% more the market as a whole.

Iron Mountain (IRM) was projected to net $251.59, based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% under the market as a whole.

Welltower (HCN) was projected to net $247.78, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 83% less than the market as a whole.

The AES Corporation (AES) was projected to net $221.18, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% more than the market as a whole.

Mid-America Apartment (MAA) was projected to net $213.28 based on target price estimates from eighteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 72% less than the market as a whole.

Simon Property Group (SPG) was projected to net $208.14 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from twenty-two brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 46% less than the market as a whole.

Altria (MO) was projected to net $202.17, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from fifteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 47% less than the market as a whole.

Chevron (CVX) was projected to net $201.96, based on a median target price estimate from twenty-six analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 23.85% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 20% under the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

70 Top Wall Street S&P Star Stocks By Targets

70 Top Wall Street S&P Star Stocks By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Wall Street S&P Star Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten Wall Street S&P Star Dividends selected 2/23/18 by yield represented seven of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, Iron Mountain (IRM) [1] was the lone industrials representative.

In second place, HCP, Inc.(HCP) [2] was the first of four real estate representatives. The other three placed third, fourth and tenth.

The remaining real estate top ten S&P picks were: Welltower (HCN) [3]; Ventas (VTR) [4]; Realty Income (O) [10].

The remaining slots in the top ten Wall Street S&P Stars by yield went to these sector representatives: In fifth place, Ford Motor (F) [5] represented consumer cyclicals. In sixth, AT&T (T) [6] was from communication services. PPL Corporation (PPL) [7], in seventh and Southern (SO) [9] in ninth place, place, represented utilities. Finally, in eighth place, ONEOK (OKE) [8], represented energy to complete the Wall Street S&P Star top ten for February.

Actionable Conclusions: (21) Top Ten Wall Street S&P Star Dividends Showed 20.38% To 25.34% Upsides To February, 2019; (22) No Downsides Were Seen.

These analyst median price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became a reliable tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Cast A 17.52% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Wall Street S&P Star Stocks To February 2019

Ten top Wall Street S&P Star Dividends were culled by yield for this monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YahooFinance did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Wall Street S&P

Star Dividend stocks selected 2/1/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented two of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Wall Street Favored Dividend Stocks (23) Delivering 22.09% Vs. (24) 18.8% Net Gains by All Ten By February, 2019





$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Wall Street S&P Star Dividend collection by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 17.52% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The second lowest priced Wall Street S&P Star top yielder, HCP, Inc. (HCP), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 32.08%.





The five lowest-priced top yield Wall Street S&P Star stocks as of February 23 were: Ford Motor (F);HCP, Inc. (HCP); PPL Corporation (PPL); Iron Mountain (IRM); AT&T (T), with prices ranging from $10.70 to $36.72.

Five higher-priced Wall Street S&P Star stocks for February 23 were: Southern (SO); Realty Income (O); Ventas (VTR); Welltower (HCN); ONEOK (OKE), whose prices ranged from $44.07 to $58.02.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Wall Street Favored Dividend stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: Yahoo.com

Four of these top Wall St. S&P Star stocks qualify as valuable catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week I found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site, the 52 Dogs of the Week II now accumulating, or in the Dogs of the Week III (Safari to Sweet Success) portfolio launched September 8. Click here to subscribe or get more information. Make investing gains again. Catch your underdog on Facebook! At 2 PM every NYSE trading day on Facebook/ Dividend Dog Catcher, Fredrik Arnold does a quick live video summary of one of four or five stocks contending for the next weekly slot in his Safari To Sweet Success portfolio. Go to Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher at 2 PM trading days and watch, like, comment and share a live episode. Of course you're welcome to view all the replays, too. Yet always remember: Root for the Underdog.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.