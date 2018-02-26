Buying More Morguard: Undervalued On Every Front
About: Morguard Corporation (MRCBF), Includes: MGRUF, TMPHF
by: Coastal Investing
Summary
Morguard trades at 65% of book value that is almost exclusively real estate marked quarterly to fair value.
The company has bought back 3% of the common in the last seven weeks, indicating strong belief shares are underpriced.
Also cheap on other metrics including P/FFO, and interest rate risk is not a serious threat to the income statement.
Asset management sideline is overlooked, but Temple Hotels remains a question mark.
Morguard (OTC:MRCBF) is a Canadian diversified real estate and asset management company that is spinning off cash, buying back shares, and flying below the radar. A significant chunk of the assets are held