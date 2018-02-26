Analysis Of Berkshire Hathaway Holdings

How to use the Friedrich Algorithm to analyze your own portfolio.

Recently, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) released its current holdings and we summarized the changes in this article here on Seeking Alpha. We decided that we should have our Friedrich Algorithm present its own objective views, by analyzing as many of the holdings as it could, using our Data Files. If readers want detailed explanations for any ratios displayed or how each is calculated you need only follow the link and scroll down.

Our intent is to show how our algorithm analyzes each of the holdings and provide an oversold, hold or overbought rating for each position. Subscribers to our Seeking Alpha Marketplace offering, Friedrich Global Research, can use this technique to analyze their own portfolios, Mutual Funds, or ETF holdings in a similar fashion. What one always receives from Friedrich is a totally objective opinion from an algorithm that analyzes the entire balance sheet, income and cash flow statements. Friedrich can do all the work and show where you stand in any market environment with pure main street analysis of how each company is doing in the real world. Friedrich's main street analysis approach is like having your own forensic accountant analyze each holding or any equity being considered for purchase.

The analysis below does not include wholly owned entities; only publicly traded independent companies. Naturally, other valuation methods will produce different results so we expect some differing opinions on some of the stocks listed. If you would like to ask questions about any of our ratings feel free to leave a comment.

So, without further ado, here are the Berkshire Hathaway holdings and Friedrich's analysis (the full SEC Form 13-F can be found at this link):

Each stock is listed in the order shown in the above table and for each one we provide a rating below the respective data file. The Friedrich Data file that we produce for each stock will give you some idea of the amount of work that Friedrich does in seconds that would take an analyst weeks to emulate by hand. Friedrich performs 2600 calculations for each year analyzed. Friedrich also uses GAAP accounting, so you will always get the real story, not adjusted for Pro Forma or one time events.

Apple (AAPL)

Main Street Analysis = Hold

Apple was rated a buy for most of the period from 2011 through 2015. It is currently trading above our Main Street Price (estimated value) but still well below our Sell Price.

Wells Fargo (WFC)

Main Street Analysis = Overbought

You will notice throughout that the charts on financial institutions generally produce an overbought reading. The opaqueness of bank financial statements and use of debt do not produce favorable results within the algorithm. We prefer companies that are more forthcoming with asset description and valuations.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

Main Street Analysis = Overbought

Free cash flow generation has improved but revenue growth has turned negative in the TTM (trailing twelve months) period.

Banc of America (BAC)

Main Street Analysis = Overbought

Coca-Cola (KO)

Main Street Analysis = Overbought

Coke was a great buy back in 2010 according to the Friedrich algorithm. But it has been flashing a warning signal ever since 2014, during the second year of floundering revenue growth.

American Express (AXP)

Main Street Analysis = Hold

Notice that in 2008 Friedrich considered AXP to be right at the bargain price. The stock has had a couple of off years since but overall it has provided an excellent compound return over time.

Phillips 66 (PSX)

Main Street Analysis = Overbought

US Bancorp (USB)

Main Street Analysis = Overbought

UBS is a solid company with consistent results but has never hit our bargain price targets.

Moody's (MCO)

Main Street Analysis = Overbought

Moody’s was rated a buy by Friedrich from 2009 through 2012 and has performed admirably ever since the initial buy rating. It was actually rated a Friedrich Final 4 in 2010 which would have been the ideal time to buy. Our Final 4 rating has proven to be the most powerful identifier of future potential appreciation we have found anywhere.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

Main Street Analysis = Hold

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Main Street Analysis = Hold

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Main Street Analysis = Overbought

The major airlines have had a great run for several years but with fuel costs rising and few places to look for additional revenue or cost cutting we expect the best of times to turn into something less than exciting.

Charter Communications (CHTR)

Main Street Analysis = Hold

Charter became a buy according to Friedrich in 2016.

Goldman Sachs (GS)

Main Street Analysis = Hold

DaVita Healthcare Partners (DVA)

Main Street Analysis = Overbought

American Airlines (AAL)

Main Street Analysis = Overbought

When FCF (free cash flow) turns negative the algorithm automatically applies a value of zero. We are just not interested in companies unless they can generate consistently strong FCF.

General Motors (GM)

Main Street Analysis = Overbought

The next three stocks had one time events that skewed their results. Remember: Friedrich uses GAAP and not Pro-Forma or adjusted financial results which companies use to cover up bad decisions. Once the one-time events are no longer included in the TTM (trailing twelve month) results, normality of ratios generally returns.

United Continental Holdings (UAL)

Main Street Analysis = Overbought

Liberty Sirius (LSXMA) (LSXMK)

Main Street Analysis = Overbought

USG (USG)

USG has been rated Oversold (BUY) since 2015.

VeriSign (VRSN)

Main Street Analysis = Hold

VRSN was rated a buy by Friedrich as recently as 2016 (and early 2017). The thing that befuddles us is that BRK does not own more.

Monsanto (MON)

Main Street Analysis = Overbought

VISA (V)

Main Street Analysis = Overbought (Due to one time event of merger with VISA Europe which will resolve with time; we do not allow one-time events to drive our investment decisions, especially when we own the stock). This is a long term holding of Friedrich Global Research.

Liberty Global (LBTYA) (LBTYK) (LILA) (LILAK) Not enough Data available for Friedrich to produce analysis.

M&T Bank (MTB)

Main Street Analysis = Hold

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Main Street Analysis = Overbought

Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Main Street Analysis = Overbought

Axalta Coating (AXTA)

Main Street Analysis = Overbought

Mastercard (MA)

Main Street Analysis = Hold

Mastercard was rated a buy for much of the chart and only slightly above our buy price in the last three years. This is one of Buffett’s best ideas in our estimation and is also one of our portfolio holdings as well. But again, we are puzzled by the relatively small size of the position.

Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI)

Main Street Analysis = Overbought

Torchmark (TMK)

Main Street Analysis = Hold

Restaurant Brands (QSR)

Main Street Analysis = Overbought

We thought he would have been better off with Yum Brands (YUM) but we were not asked.

STORE Capital (STOR)

Main Street Analysis = Overbought

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

Main Street Analysis = Overbought

Mr. Buffett probably knows a lot more in depth about the situation than any of us mere mortals. We got lucky by shorting this one from over $40 last year just before the horrible report and drop. The Oracle must be expecting a turnaround.

International Business Machines (IBM)

Main Street Analysis = Oversold (the reason we don't own it is because it has negative revenue growth and Wall Street hates negative revenue growth more than anything). Friedrich has been flashing warning signals every since 2013. We will wait for the company to generate organic revenue growth before considering for purchase.

Sanofi (SNY)

Main Street Analysis = Hold

SNY had a buy rating from 2008 through 2011 from Friedrich. The dividend is variable but adequate.

Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

Main Street Analysis = Overbought

VRSK received a buy rating only in 2010 but has performed extremely well since then.

Walmart (WMT)

Main Street Analysis = Overbought

Even with the recent price drop the company is still too expensive at current levels.

Graham Holdings (GHC)

Main Street Analysis = Hold

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Main Street Analysis = Hold

JNJ was rated a buy only in 2010 but the appreciation and dividends since have been excellent. This is another head scratcher as to why the position is so small relative to the quality of the holding.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Main Street Analysis = Overbought

PG came close to a buy rating (and probably dipped below our buy price) during 2009 as did many other quality companies that year.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Main Street Analysis = Overbought

United Parcel Service (UPS)

Main Street Analysis = Overbought

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Main Street Analysis = Hold

Conclusion

Well there you have it, a simple to follow analysis of the complete Berkshire Hathaway holdings for the most recent reported quarter. You can clearly see why Mr. Buffett is now sitting on over $100 billion in cash. There just is not much to buy at current valuations. The great majority of stocks globally (within the 36 countries for which we provide analysis) are overbought primarily because we are in year nine of the current Bull Market. Friedrich, which analyzes Main Street operations of each of the 17,000 companies that we track, is simply and objectively telling us that Main Street is still struggling even though Wall Street is still in a buying mood.

At times, markets may continue to go up for years even when they are overbought, resulting in extremes. It appears that this may be one of those times. The next few quarters should prove to be more interesting as we begin to see the impact of tax reform on the bottom lines of major U.S. companies. It should also have a very positive influence on FCF which should change many of our valuations and the respective ratings. But since we always look at results for the trailing twelve months it will take at least two or more quarters for the true effect to show up. Nonetheless, we believe the process of watching which companies exhibit the best improvements over the coming year could lead to exciting buying opportunities in some high quality stocks.

Berkshire Hathaway itself is overbought but Friedrich is not able to incorporate the Buffett and Munger premium, which has always been there. But when the great majority of Berkshire Hathaway's holdings are overbought it is easy to understand why Friedrich comes up with this result for (BRK.A).

Obviously there is a premium incorporated in the stock that Friedrich cannot quantify as the stock has many permanent generational holders who are not going anywhere. But based on the company's Main Street analysis the stock is overbought as are the overall markets.

It helps to stick with high quality companies run by superior management. Friedrich analysis is 50% quantitative and 50% qualitative analysis (50% Ben Graham and 50% Philip Fisher). Our primary ratio, the Bernhard Buffett Ratio, does most of the heavy lifting. We performed a sixty-year backtest of the Dow from 1950-2009 using this ratio and it performed incredibly well.

Friedrich is neither a Growth nor Value tool but is a Main Street Analysis Tool focusing on free cash flow generation. It is simple and quick.

We hope that this brief analysis of BRK’s holdings has been interesting for readers. If you have any questions, please feel free to ask them in the comment section below and don't forget to hit the "Follow" button next to my name at the top of this article. For those who would like to learn more about my investment philosophy, please consider reading "How I Created My Own Portfolio Over a Lifetime."

