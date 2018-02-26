The Nordstrom family is expected to take Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) private in the next week. Despite not having the buyout premium factored in a month ago, the stock now is trading at least 6%, and likely much higher, above its fair market value which signals the buyout premium is now factored into the stock. While there may be some additional upside, I believe there could be a lot more downside if the deal doesn’t go through; therefore, I’m not recommending Nordstrom’s stock.

Ever since the Nordstrom family partnered with a private equity in early 2017 to take the company private, there has been a lot of debate about whether or not it would happen. Doubts about a potential deal increased in October when the family suspended their efforts for the remainder of 2017. Many people questioned whether the deal would ever happen citing the fact that when merges and acquisitions transactions slow down, they often do not get revived in the short-term. However, sources announced on February 23rd that the family hopes to make a deal to take the company private prior to reporting earnings on March 1st. While there are a lot of unknowns with a deal and it’s certainly not guaranteed, the stock shot up nearly 7%.

In my January 21st article titled “Nordstrom Going Private Should Reward Investors With At Least A 10% Premium”, I concluded that the stock didn’t have a buyout premium factored in yet. On that date, the stock was trading at $52 per share compared to the $53.56 price it closed which is a 3% increase. In the January 21st article, I stated that the buyout premium would be at least 10%, but this was prior to the stock market seeing a 10% correction in early February. With a deal looking imminent, the question an investor must ask is whether or not the stock now has the buyout premium factored in and if the deal doesn’t pass—is the stock still worth holding?

With the first question, American retailers have definitely struggled as a result of the e-commerce push; however, they had the best holiday season in 2017 since 2011. U.S. retail sales increased 4.9% compared to 2016, which was a result of improved buyer confidence. The improved buyer confidence is due to tax reform coming in 2018 and the improving U.S. economy, which has lower unemployment rates and higher disposable income. While the improving macroeconomic trends didn’t have to translate into higher retail sales, retail stores did see a lower percentage increase than online retail which saw an increase of 18.1% year-over-year. It’s no secret that retail stores have to change strategies and make investments in response to the change consumer sentiment to a more online presence while not alienating current brick-and-mortar customers.

Despite this shift to e-commerce, Nordstrom continues to make investments in its brick-and-mortar business but they’ve shifted away from the traditional department store approach in favor of discounted stores. From the end of Q3 2016 to Q3 2017, the company increased gross square footage by nearly 1.5%. This is largely due to the addition of 17 Nordstrom Rack stores. Nordstrom Racks act as an outlet to the Nordstrom department stores by offering off-season or leftovers, but also offer the same stuff at a reduced price. This gives customers the ability to find attractive deals and gives Nordstrom the ability to offload leftover inventory. The Rack business segment is undergoing an accelerated growth plan with 11 successful openings already in the first 9 months of 2017, and further growth expected from 2018 through 2020, which will allow the company to reach 300 Rack stores by 2020 (currently at 232 stores). While the full-line stores are important to the company, the Rack stores are the No. 1 source of attracting new customers.

While the change in the company’s brick-and-mortar approach is effective in attracting shoppers, the company is investing a lot of resources into its e-commerce platform. Despite brick-and-mortars seeing lackluster sales, Nordstrom.com and Nordstromrack.com increased at rates of 7.5% and 3.6%, respectively. Despite this growth, e-commerce is still only approximately 21% of the company’s total net sales which gives the company a lot of room to grow. As the e-commerce business becomes a higher percentage of sales, it will allow the company to make decisions on cutting back existing stores which should help improve margins. While the plan seems easy enough—it’s the reason it’s difficult being a retailer in today’s market. A retailer must maintain their brick-and-mortar base while attracting and maintaining their online business.

This transition is going to take time which is something Wall Street doesn’t have. This pressure is what’s driving the Nordstrom family to take the company private. The family believes the stock market’s focus on short-term results is preventing them from making the necessary moves to realign the businesses. This gives investors a solid value proposition because any type of takeover will require a premium from the current share price. In order to estimate a buyout premium, an investor must determine the fair market value of the stock in the current market and what the average premium for buyouts is. For the second point, I would expect at least a 10% premium from a fair market value and there has been a median of over 40% of companies going private. These estimates are based on the average premium paid over average price the day prior to the buyout of 26 selected going-private transactions where cash was used as consideration for transactions greater than $100m since 1998. While there are certain factors that could skew this towards the bottom or the median (or maybe even higher), I think a 10% premium is a fair low expectation given the struggling retail environment.

On the first point, Nordstrom's stock is currently trading at a PE ratio of 18.8 compared to a similar competitor Kohl’s (KSS) at 17.7, the stock's 5-year average of 18.7, and the S&P 500 at 24. Given this information, I believe Nordstrom’s stock should be trading at or below Kohl’s PE ratio. Kohl’s has been one of the successful retail stories and are considered the gold standard. The company recently reported that comparable store sales grew 6.9% in the 2017 holiday season compared to Nordstrom’s 1.2%. Given this, it’s easy to argue that Nordstrom’s stock should be trading at a discount to Kohl’s instead of a premium.

In conclusion, I believe Nordstrom’s stock is currently trading at a premium of at least 6% which indicates that a buyout is now factored in. While there may be some additional upside if a deal is struck, I believe there is a lot more downside if a deal doesn’t happen; therefore, I would recommend staying away from the company’s stock right now.