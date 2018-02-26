Delta - Social Media And Micro Management Gone Wild?

Summary

Delta added on to their earnings and revenue headwinds with two social media blunders over the weekend.

The company publicly ended a discount to the NRA convention infuriating millions of gun owners and conservatives.

Later the same day, the company's social media team fumbled a "golden" PR opportunity by coldly denying the Olympic Gold Medal winning USA Men's Curling team upgrades on Twitter.

Discussion of how these blunders may cost Delta billions in revenue as they have for Target before them.

Is Delta's anti-unionization social media policy to blame?