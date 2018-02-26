Long Ideas | Tech 

Cohu's Stock Is On Sale, Growing Backlog Will Drive Strong 2018 Sales

|
About: Cohu, Inc. (COHU)
by: David Zanoni
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
David Zanoni
Momentum, growth at reasonable price, long-term horizon
Marketplace
Margin of Safety Investing
Summary

Cohu’s positive momentum in sales growth is set to continue with support from a growing backlog.

Cohu’s low valuation will allow for further price appreciation.

The recent dip in valuation provides a good buying opportunity for a long-term position.

Cohu (COHU) increased its backlog to $100 million. This is a 54% increase over the backlog from the end of 2016. Cohu’s backlog of orders typically gets shipped within one year.