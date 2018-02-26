Cohu's Stock Is On Sale, Growing Backlog Will Drive Strong 2018 Sales
About: Cohu, Inc. (COHU)
by: David Zanoni
Summary
Cohu’s positive momentum in sales growth is set to continue with support from a growing backlog.
Cohu’s low valuation will allow for further price appreciation.
The recent dip in valuation provides a good buying opportunity for a long-term position.
Cohu (COHU) increased its backlog to $100 million. This is a 54% increase over the backlog from the end of 2016. Cohu’s backlog of orders typically gets shipped within one year.