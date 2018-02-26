Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) recently announced full-year results for 2017. While overall growth was impressive, what was also evident from these results is just how much more MELI is looking to run its business like Amazon (AMZN).

GMV, or gross merchandise value, which represents the total value of product sold on the platform, more than doubled year over year and was up an incredible 132% in constant currency terms. MELI's value proposition to both buyers and sellers is strengthening, further evidence of its network effect taking hold in the local markets that it operates in. Unique buyers increased some 34% year over year with sellers also up an impressive 19% year over year. Net revenue was up nicely on the back of these various factors, increasing almost 65% year over year to $1.4B.

MELI's path to driving such impressive top-line growth and strengthening its platform engagement has been through markedly increased investment in the business. The combination of free shipping, loyalty programs and marketing investments to accelerate user acquisition drove topline growth, but took a toll on bottom-line results for the full year. Gross profit margin nosedived to 46.5% compared to 63.5% in the corresponding quarter in 2016.

What is increasingly evident about MELI's recent results is that it's more willing to take a page out of Amazon's playbook and make significant investments in the business at the expense of near-term profitability, with a view of dominating the market long term. E-commerce tends to be a "winner takes all" businesses, with the result being that once a portal crosses a tipping point in the local market, it becomes very difficult for other competitors to dethrone the market share leader. MELI has arguably already passed this tipping point, with a registered user base that exceeds 30% of the Latin American region's internet user base. However, the company doesn't seem content with what has been achieved to date and is focused on cementing its dominance in the region as the go-to e-commerce platform.

Investors in MELI shouldn't look at this sacrifice in near-term margins as a concern. Rather, it's evidence of MELI investing in acquiring more users at a faster pace to the platform. Also, it's an example of the company solidifying existing user engagement with its portal. MELI is effectively aiming for a total lockout of any other pretenders for the e-commerce throne in Latin America. Investments in free shipping and user acquisition, which have contributed to the deterioration in 2017 operating margins, are all ultimately supportive of this goal.

Also evident in MELI's 2017 results is just how dominant MercadoPago has become in payment volumes in the region. MercadoPago saw almost 73M transactions over the course of 2017, which was a 72% year-on-year increase. It's clear that MercadoPago is becoming a significant business in its own right. New revenue streams continue to be uncovered, with both classifieds and other advertising growing as contributors to the business.

With so many growth opportunities on the table, and with so much investment pouring back into the business, it's not surprising that Mercadolibre made the decision to suspend its dividend. There appears to be a sense of urgency in MELI's investment acceleration in the business over 2017. It's almost as if the company believes that the future of e-commerce in the region will likely be decided over the next few years. The rumored reemergence of Amazon as a player in the region might have something to do with this.

As market noise heats up of Amazon's purchase of warehouse space in Brazil, it's likely that MELI's management have seen the next couple of years as providing the opportunity to really establish long-term dominance and quell any competitive threats once and for all. The market appears broadly satisfied with MELI's renewed strategic effort in achieving near-term market dominance, the investments that it's making into the business to achieve this, and the fruit these efforts are bearing. After declining significantly after hours, MELI's share price was up almost 4.5% after the results to a record $387 a share, or $17B in market capitalization.

When looked at in the context of near-term cash flows and profitability, MELI's valuation seems excessive, with a P/E in excess of 130 and even a 12-month forward PEG ratio approaching almost 5. However, what these near-term metrics miss is that MELI's dominance of the Latin American e-commerce market might likely be sealed in the next three to five years. This is particularly true if the rate of reinvestment continues at this rapid pace, and user and merchant acquisition and engagement continues to display the impressive growth that was evident in 2017.

When looked at in this context, MELI's valuation of $17B market capitalization could in fact be a bargain in hindsight. This is because monetization opportunities will open up for MELI if it's able to become the leading e-commerce marketplace in Latin America. Not only will transaction take rates slowly move up, but other streams -- such as advertising and payments -- will become high-margin contributors in their own right. It increasingly appears as if MELI will borrow from the Amazon playbook to achieve this dominance.

I remain long MELI in my Project $1M portfolio and will continue to be so as this transformational e-commerce story in the Latin American market continues to unfold.