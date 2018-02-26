Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) has been rising non-stop for the last six months, bouncing off the all-time low of $1.86 per share all the way up to $5.9 at the time of writing.

It is now approaching the gap from last year, closing which would mean the stock going above $8 per share.



Short interest is extremely high at almost 3.4M shares shorted as last reported, and trading volume has been rising recently. On top of all of that, Amyris is about to hold perhaps it's most important earnings call in history - revenue is expected to be around $68M for the quarter compared to $67M for the year of 2016. A good earnings call could mean closing the gap, while the shorts are clearly betting on Amyris breaking it's recent uptrend.

The quality of an earnings release is often in the eyes of the beholder. Quite often you can see bears and bulls just reinforcing their own biases by the same piece of news (look at TSLA posts after any earnings call for examples). To be more intellectually honest, I am writing down a scorecard, by which I will be evaluating the earnings Amyris will release in March, live on StockTalks.

Revenue

Amyris has been notorious for giving high guidance and missing it. Management is aware of the problem and is making an effort to be more realistic about the future. Having increased their revenue guidance for the year of 2017 as recently as mid-November, missing their revenue target would be a big hit to the credibility of their forecasts. If revenue comes in under $66M, expect a negative reaction. That being said, since the market is used to Amyris missing their targets, even a small beat (>$68M) can be received very positively.

EPS

The many accounting impacts of the sale of Amyris Brasil as well as of the recent US tax bill are not clear to anybody outside the company, so EPS for the quarter is quite unpredictable. I don't think that EPS will have a large impact on the stock.

Guidance

Last year Amyris did not give full guidance for the year until the Q1 earnings call due to an ongoing transaction at the time of the Q4'16 call. If guidance for 2018 is given during this call, I expect it to be the factor most relevant to the stock price, with the caveat that a revenue miss would offset the credibility of rosy guidance. The "neutral" point for revenue guidance, as I see it, is tied to keeping a 50% revenue growth rate. That means $195M for 2018 - anything over $200M would be positive, while anything under $190M would likely be negative. I don't expect Amyris to give EPS guidance, but they may give an EBITDA guidance this time around (seeing as it's one of the determining factors of their executive compensation). Positive EBITDA guidance for the year would be a strong positive for the stock.

Balance Sheet

The company has said that it plans to pay down some debt with its recent cash infusion. Because of that, just the amount of cash on hand is unlikely to mean much. In my last post I calculated the cash balance expected at the end of 2017 to be just over $75M. That did not factor in any debt extinguishment. So, the target for this ER is Cash = $75M - Debt Paid Back.

Business Developments

This is the wildcard category for Amyris. The company has so much going on that it's hard to predict what might come up during this earnings call. Will we get an update on the DARPA platform? Or maybe the Biogen antibodies project? Might we hear more about the $25M in grants they have already secured this year? How is Biossance doing? Will we hear something about manool, their hitherto unannounced molecule (found in their shipping manifests by FinalThought on StockTwits, who is a treasure trove of information about the company)? We don't know. The only business development that will almost certainly be discussed that will have a major effect on the stock price is progress in their sweetener business, seeing as it is the product, for which Amyris intends to build a huge single-molecule production plant. Any positive developments with the first sweetener molecule, Reb M, (final customers adopting the product, regulatory approvals, etc.) are likely to be a strong positive for the stock. Any delays are likely to be a strong negative.

Summing Up

If Amyris shows revenues in expected range, provides 2018 revenue guidance over $200M as well as positive EBITDA guidance, I am almost certain that the stock will close the gap to $8/share shortly after the earnings call.

Missing revenue guidance, guiding to under $190M of 2018 revenue and announcing delays in the sweetener business could send the stock all the way back to it's 200-day moving average of $3.66 per share.

Anything in between will be a grey area. For a real-time holistic analysis, tune in to my live Seeking Alpha StockTalk during the earnings call, which will take place sometime in March.

