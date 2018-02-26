Long Ideas | Consumer  | Germany

Suedzucker: Look At Its Subsidiary

|
About: Südzucker AG (SUEZF), Includes: GPRE, PEIX, REGI, REX, VBK
by: The Italian View
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
The Italian View
Long only, Deep Value, value, special situations
The Italian View
Summary

Suedzucker's growth difficult because input and operating costs are rising.

At least 10% of their transport fuels should come from renewable sources by 2020.

CropEnergies found an efficient and cost-effective technique.

CropEnergies is trading at a pessimistic EV/EBITDA of 4.6x, which gives a 68 percent discount.

Suedzucker AG (OTCPK:SUEZF) is a Germany-based company engaged in the processing of agricultural raw materials.

Since the beginning of the fiscal year, the world market for white sugar has been very volatile. The