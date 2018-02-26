Suedzucker: Look At Its Subsidiary
Summary
Suedzucker's growth difficult because input and operating costs are rising.
At least 10% of their transport fuels should come from renewable sources by 2020.
CropEnergies found an efficient and cost-effective technique.
CropEnergies is trading at a pessimistic EV/EBITDA of 4.6x, which gives a 68 percent discount.
Suedzucker AG (OTCPK:SUEZF) is a Germany-based company engaged in the processing of agricultural raw materials.
Since the beginning of the fiscal year, the world market for white sugar has been very volatile. The