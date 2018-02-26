Ascena Retail Group: Stay Away From This Portfolio Killer
About: Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (ASNA)
by: Alpha Investment Research
Summary
Revenue and earnings projections are poor.
2015 acquisition of ANN still festering.
Continuing to lose money.
Financial strength is in a terrible position.
Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (ASNA) is a national specialty retailer of apparel for women and teen girls. The Company operates eCommerce operations and approximately 4,800 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto