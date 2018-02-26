Summary

Q4 was solid given all the headwinds, and investors can be encouraged by the On Demand platform, which is still in its early stages.

DENN has been one of the best performers in the full-service sector in recent years, with strong fundamentals to back it up.

But the stock is 20% more expensive than historical levels and it's hard to see where any meaningful earnings growth will come from in the short-term.

Investors should stay away for now.