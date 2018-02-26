Image: Prospector 1 jackup. Moored near Borkum, Netherlands

Business Thesis

Borr Drilling (BDRILL: OL) is an aggressive newcomer to the offshore drilling industry, especially in the jackup segment. In around 14 months, Borr Drilling has gone from a state of non-existence to owning 58 jackups soon (including Paragon Offshore fleet).

Borr Drilling has raised money surprisingly fast and secured conservative amounts of debt financing.

Today, Borr Drilling can sway markets. The company seems to be in control while other offshore drillers such as Ensco (ESV), Noble (NYSE:NE), and Rowan (NYSE:RDC) either "observe quietly" from a distance or try to move just slightly but never decisively.

One exception is the Saudi Aramco-Rowan 50/50 joint venture that will impact the future new jackups market with about 20 newbuild rigs.

Borr Drilling has an aggressive view of the premium jackup market, and what it has done is what other offshore drillers should have also been doing but are too weak to execute. Hence, Borr Drilling has been left alone and free to build one of the most potent jackup fleets at a substantial discount.

It is essential to follow the progress of this new player because it will have probably a significant impact in this segment the next few years, and the stock will eventually trade in the NYSE.

The company started recently with the purchase of its first two jackups from Hercules Offshore - two jackup drilling rigs named Hercules Triumph and Hercules Resilience - for $130 million in cash.

At the time, Borr Drilling was known under the name Magni Drilling Limited. Tor Olav Trøim was the founder and director.

Mr. Trøim has served as a Director since 12 December 2016. Mr. Trøim is founder and partner at Magni Partners UK. Mr. Trøim was Vice President and a director of Seadrill Limited between 2005 and 2014. Additionally between 1995 and 2014 he also served, at various times, as a director of a number of related public companies including Frontline Limited, Golden Ocean Group Limited, Archer Limited as well as Seatankers Management Limited.

However, what placed Borr Drilling on the offshore drilling map is the purchase of the whole Transocean jackup segment on March 20, 2017, for a $1.35 billion in total consideration.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) sold 15 high-specification jackup rigs, which were composed of 10 rigs in Transocean's fleet and five new-builds under construction at Keppel Fels Ltd.

Subsequently, in early October 2017, Borr Drilling signed a master agreement for the acquisition of nine premium jackup rigs from Sembcorp Marine's PPL Shipyard for a total cash consideration of $1.3 billion or $145 million per jackup.

Seven out of the nine rigs have drilling packages from Cameron (a Schlumberger company) while all nine have Cameron BOPs. To put in perspective, the company announced a partnership with Schlumberger (SLB) on the same day with the aim to offer integrated, performance-based drilling contracts in the offshore jack-up market.

However, the value of the PPL rigs is around $90-100 million (assuming a today delivery). While these numbers are much lower than the $145 million Borr Drilling paid,

Borr won't be taking delivery of these rigs all at once, and they've secured five-year debt financing for around 50% of the total $1.256 billion purchase price. Said David Carter Shinn at Bassoe.

Borr has acquired forward contracts (with delivery through early 2019) on the rigs. Given that values for jackups will likely rise over the next year or so, it is an excellent move to be paying more than current market values while still securing assets at levels much lower than replacement cost.

Borr Drilling - Quick introduction

On August 30, 2017, Borr drilling has been listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker: BDRILL.

Source: Reuters BDRILL.OL - Value in NOK

One positive element in this new nascent paradigm is that the jackup attrition will accelerate under these acquisition schemes, and it is one of the prerequisites of any potential recovery in this sector, as I have explained in my article here.

According to Rigzone, the total number of rigs (jackups, semisubmersibles, and drillships) as of today is 905 rigs.

Fleet As of December 31, 2017, the Company's fleet consisted of 26 jackup rigs, of which 13 will be delivered between 2018 and 2020.

On February 21, 2018, Borr Drilling released its 4Q'17 earnings results. The company posted operating revenues of $0.1 million and total operating expenses of $62.4 million. The company had total assets of $1.67 billion at the end of 2017, compared to $158.1 million at the end of 2016.

Borr Drilling makes a move to take over Paragon Offshore

On February 22, 2018, according to Borr Drilling has made "a binding tender agreement to offer to purchase all outstanding shares in Paragon Offshore."

The company has received commitments from holders of 67.9% of Paragon's shares for its tender offer extended to all shareholders in Paragon. Paragon owns a fleet of 32 drilling units as per January 2018.

Paragon has about $180 million of cash and approximately $215 million of liabilities linked to debt and working capital after emerging from bankruptcy in July last year, which wiped out the common shareholders.

Paragon revenue backlog is $204 million as of January 31, 2018. The takeover will include some costs regarding "change of control and termination of personnel contracts. The acquisition will be financed through cash on balance sheet and issuance of equity."

Borr is expected to start the offer on February 26 and remains open for 20 business days unless extended. Each shareholder of Paragon Offshore will receive for each outstanding share validly tendered and not properly withdrawn in the offer cash in an amount equal to $42.28 per share.

The acquisition is expected to close in March 2018 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

Borr will, following completion of the transaction, own 24 premium jack-ups built after 2000, and become the world's largest premium jack-up rig operator.

Paragon Offshore owns a fleet of 32 drilling units as per January 2018. This fleet includes two modern rigs of the JU-2000E design, the Prospector 1 and Prospector 5 built in 2013 and 2014 currently located in the North Sea.

Borr Drilling fleet-building strategy is a sign that the shallow water segment is waking up

As more offshore drillers see that the market is slowly improving, I expect the industry to become more willing to invest using Borr Drilling unique concept as their bullish argument towards more decisive actions.

Hence, the result will be more aggressive rig attrition and an increase in M&A activity. Without these paramount actions, it is not nearly impossible to envision a full recovery for the industry.

