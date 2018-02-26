Is Facebook At A Tipping Point?
About: Facebook, Inc. (FB), Includes: GOOG, GOOGL, SNAP
by: George Kesarios
Summary
Turning points in long term trends are very difficult to identify.
Nevertheless, investors have to be vigilant for such a change in a trend.
While we have no indication that such a trend change from Facebook's stock price, nevertheless there are several indications of red flags.
Obi-Wan: But Master Yoda says I should be mindful of the future.
Qui-Gon Jinn: But not at the expense of the moment my young padawan
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999)
Turning