Is Facebook At A Tipping Point?

|
About: Facebook, Inc. (FB), Includes: GOOG, GOOGL, SNAP
by: George Kesarios
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
George Kesarios
Long/short equity, Deep Value, special situations, contrarian
Summary

Turning points in long term trends are very difficult to identify.

Nevertheless, investors have to be vigilant for such a change in a trend.

While we have no indication that such a trend change from Facebook's stock price, nevertheless there are several indications of red flags.

Obi-Wan: But Master Yoda says I should be mindful of the future.

Qui-Gon Jinn: But not at the expense of the moment my young padawan

Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999)

Turning