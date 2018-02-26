"Investing is an activity in which consumption today is foregone in an attempt to allow greater consumption at a later date. "Risk" is the possibility that this objective won't be attained." Warren Buffett, 2017 Shareholder Letter (released February 24, 2018), p. 13

Positive asymmetry is the Holy Grail of investing. It has what all investors seek in portfolios, asset classes, or individual stocks: high return with low risk. Tens of thousands of articles are written about it, quite a few right here on Seeking Alpha. In recent years, several investment strategies have proposed to provide it, including low beta investing (for which Google the late Robert Haugen), risk parity, and a variety of esoteric hedging vehicles. Low beta investing is a fairly simple approach which accords with common sense while risk parity and most hedging vehicles strike me as faux-quantitative and more busy than actually useful.

Stated simply, positive asymmetry is the quest for "alpha" - the premise of this site: investment returns which violate the rules of Modern Portfolio theory by having higher than expected return per unit of risk.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) has it and will likely continue to have it.

I suggest that all readers should peruse the 2017 Berkshire Annual Report (with Shareholder Letter) which has just been released. Warren Buffett is a much respected investor and CEO, but he is not sufficiently appreciated for his excellence as a writer. He is the Montaigne of business writing.

There is a measured and balanced tone in everything Buffett puts on paper (and also in his television interviews). There is also a strong element of honesty and humility. He often notes that he makes mistakes, and is sure to make more in the future. He recently admitted a mistake in buying IBM (IBM) and explained it simply and straightforwardly.

When Buffett admits mistakes and forecasts that he will make more of them in the future, he is not displaying false modesty but being a realist. He understands that he cannot and will not always be right. He doesn't need to add that nobody else can either. His great strength is understanding that he cannot perfectly predict the future outcome for any particular investment. What he can broadly predict is the range of probable outcomes and what he is likely to achieve in the aggregate, over time, within his diversified portfolio of publicly traded securities and wholly owned businesses

We would all do well to begin with Buffett's recognition of his own limitations and proceed hopefully toward being able to achieve some measure of the mastery described by the last sentence of the above paragraph. Having said this, let's consider the quest for asymmetry and the reasons Berkshire Hathaway provides it.

The Cold Arithmetic Of Positive Asymmetry

Buffett loves properly designed buybacks, and so do I. They played a part in the decision to buy almost every one of the less than a dozen stocks in my current portfolio. At the time that I bought them, five or six years ago, each of my two property and casualty insurers, Chubb (CB) and Traveler's (TRV) were doing large buybacks at a low enough market valuation that they were highly accretive for shareholders. They greatly reduced the float and therefore increased the percentage of the company owned by the remaining investors.

The same was true of buying large banks in the middle of 2016. The ones trading below book value were so cheap that they could increase the dividend regularly without seeing more cash go out the door. In fact, I didn't much care if they went up any time soon. The buyback math was so favorable that I would have been happy to see them go down for a while to let the favorable math continue to run. The point is that even if business didn't materially improve for the banks, the buybacks more or less capped the dangers on the downside.

That sort of advantage is not available to Berkshire because it is not that cheap in terms of its book value and probably never will be. What it has instead is a very meaningful promise by Buffett to buy back shares if Berkshire reaches a price of 120% of book value. What that means - and what Buffett has frequently said - is that the actual value of Berkshire in future cash flows significantly exceeds that number, so that in practical terms a buyback at that level is accretive to Berkshire's remaining holders.

It also means, in practical terms, that at that level Buffett feels that Berkshire itself is a better combination of low risk and good return than the market otherwise provides. These implications are obvious, but cannot be called to attention too often or too powerfully.

Berkshire's Magic Number Just Took A Jump

The tax reform act just passed did wonders for Berkshire as it did for few other companies. To start with, it almost doubled the annual gain in book value which Berkshire would have had from operations and investment income alone. The reason is simple: reducing the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% dropped the future tax liability for capital gains carried on Berkshire's investment portfolio by $29 billion, all of which became part of Berkshire's book value as of December 31, 1917.

The book value on Berkshire's A shares jumped to $211,750 and on the more popularly owned B shares (1/1500 A share) to $141.17. This instantly dropped Berkshire's price to book value from about 1.6 to just over 1.4.

But that's only the beginning point for understanding the implications. Buffett did not change his buyback percentage level (quite reasonably, I think, though no doubt disappointing some worry warts about his high cash reserve). But that buyback level is now much higher at $169.40.

That $169.40 is unlikely to trigger a huge buyback any time soon, but think of its implications. With Berkshire B closing Friday at 203, the buyback price is only $33.6 below the market price - a drop of 16.6%. From the pure arithmetic, that's the downside on Berkshire. Over the last decade Buffett has been able to buy only a handful of shares, on very rare occasions, at that level of price-to-book. Those few days occurred during some desperate times in the market. When Berkshire hit that buyback level, it bounced back up like a cork. So in practical terms too, that has been a wall defining the downside.

But it gets better. Whenever Berkshire drops to 130% of book value, it has provided a pretty good moment to buy. It's easy to check the charts. At present 1.3 times book comes to $183.52. From the current price of 203 that's a drop of $19.48 - 9.6%. So you could say that $169.40 is the hard floor, $183.52 is the soft floor.

But these numbers don't reflect the future. They don't even reflect the present.

Improved Corporate Tax Rates And Berkshire's Future

In recent years Buffett has estimated Berkshire's normalized annual growth rate of book value at around 10%. It's not Amazon (AMZN) or Netflix (NFLX), of course, but for a collection of excellent but more mundane businesses it's pretty darn good.

(It should be said, of course, that Berkshire's growth is lumpy, and as mentioned in the Shareholder Letter, likely to look more lumpy because of new accounting rules. That being said, in the 52 years since Buffett took over in 1965, Berkshire's book value has had only two modest down years, 2001 and 2008, both while the S&P 500 was in the middle of taking a shellacking, pulling down its stock portfolio which was far more important at those times. The stability of upward progress in this primary measure of Berkshire's value is a key element of its positive asymmetry.)

Think about what happens this year - has already begun to happen. First of all, there's that headline tax improvement going from 35% of earnings to 21% of earnings. Of course the improvement is not going to be the first eyeball estimate of a jump from retaining 65% after taxes to retaining 79%. The overall tax picture including foreign and state taxes makes it quite a bit more complicated, and taxes on dividends remain the same under the new law.

Jay Gelb of Barclays, a leading Berkshire analyst quoted in Barron's, estimated the annual earnings boost due to lower tax rate to be around 12%. My independent calculation from the tax section of this year's annual report estimated something above 11%, a conservative figure taking into account the complexity of its composition. What it means is that each quarter should add a normalized 2.75% to 3% to book value.

Applying the more conservative 2.75% means that by Annual Meeting time (May) when the Q1 earnings are released, book value should be about $145. By Q2, the number becomes $149. By December 31, 2018, normalized, book value should be around $157.35.

What does that do to Buffett's 120% buyback level?

Q1 - $174 Q2 - $179 Q4 (Dec. 31 - $188)

Note that with BV at the latter figure the current price of $203 is less than 8% above Buffett's buyback threshold.

So much for the arithmetic. If it strikes you as a bit tedious, let me tell you that I laid it out from a sense of duty. I knew roughly what it would show and began planning this article before doing the exact calculations. In fact, a rigid mapping of the details implies a false precision - something Buffett is wary of, by the way. So feel free to blur the math a little in your head - it's probably more helpful that way. It's the well understood general idea that matters.

The Less Tangible Asymmetry

Numbers aren't everything. The 2017 Shareholder Letter, though quite a bit shorter than usual, reveals more of the overall concept behind Berkshire than any other I have read. Much is expressed in what is not said.

Berkshire does nothing to tip any information about his successor that goes beyond what is already known. Why should he? He does let us know that he is healthy and continues to love his work. He also speaks of the excellence of the next tier of management in a way that fills out a sense of the architecture of the whole company. It's a conglomerate but more than a conglomerate, and he states very directly that many outstanding division heads, who have unusual operational leeway, are already wealthy individuals who work there as he does because they love the job.

This view of Berkshire is not insignificant. It speaks to the two main questions about the future - key man risk and single company risk (as opposed to owning the S&P 500 index). While Warren and Charlie possess unique skills and experience, there is every reason to believe that their principles and the corporate culture will survive them as individuals. While Berkshire will undoubtedly have divisions with problems, it is very unlikely that any pervasive corporate misbehavior of the kind that threatens the overall enterprise will be uncovered.

The section on his successful bet against the hedge funds of funds highlights the virtues of the S&P 500, and reaffirms Buffett's belief in it for many investors, but he does not quite go so far as to say that it is a better bet than Berkshire. When he agreed with his betting adversary to get out of the Treasury bonds escrowed for the wager, it wasn't into the S&P 500 but into Berkshire B shares. And Buffett guaranteed the bet with his own money. Over 5 years he was more confident in Berkshire; anything could happen to the S&P index.

The risks of Berkshire and the S&P 500 aren't directly comparable. The S&P is diversified, can be bought cheaply, and can be depended upon to reflect the American economy. It can help you own the Amazons and the Netflixes as they grow to the sky. You won't miss the boat on anything that really hits it big. You will, of course, own the dogs along with the race horses.

Berkshire is also diversified by industry and capitalization size, but it is obviously heavy with insurance companies and other financials as well as industrials. You are likely to miss the next Amazon. On the other hand you own companies which tend to be best of breed in their areas, and you have a management which provides a floor to the worst outcomes. And you have a very low level of debt.

The S&P is more spiced with upside. Berkshire is more defended against downside. Those columns that precede the Shareholder Letter affirm that. They illustrate Buffett's occasional comment that Berkshire will underperform in great years and outperform in bad years.

It's a good thing (to me, anyway) that Buffett neither mentioned a future dividend nor suggested any possibility of raising the threshold for buybacks. That buyback target should be entirely about Buffett's assessment of a fair price which would give an escape for shareholders who wish to cash out but also serve remaining shareholders. It should not in any way reflect a moment of frustration about holding a large cash position.

There is a sense of disappointment in not succeeding in a large acquisition, but Buffett is resolute that patience is the right approach when the market does not offer the right opportunity at the right price. When the world goes a little off its head on M&A prices, you just have to sit. When Buffett puts it in those terms, the correct response is not to ask badly reasoned questions about a big Berkshire dividend (see my discussion of Buffett's 2016 Letter in which he makes his definitive argument against dividends) but to take a hard look at a market in which low rates and high animal spirits have left nothing major to buy.

Here, to conclude, is the Shareholder Letter (p. 4) on the spirit behind his patience and unwillingness to employ debt as a spurious measure of capital cost encouraging poor decisions. It is the philosophical heart of Berkshire's positive asymmetry:

"Our aversion to leverage has dampened our returns over the years. Both of us believe it is insane to risk what you have and need in order to attain what you don't need. We held this view 50 years ago when we each ran an investment partnership, funded by a few friends and relatives who trusted us. We also hold it today after a million or so "partners" have joined us at Berkshire Hathaway."

Notes: Just as a side note with reference to my recent article on Buffett's macro views and the timing implications of his cash position, it is worth noting that Berkshire's publicly traded portfolio value ($170 billion) and cash reserve ($116 billion) as of December 31 show Buffett to have been almost exactly 40% in cash. That's a little higher than the number mentioned in the earlier article.

I should also add that while I have mentioned in recent articles that I hold too large a position in Berkshire to feel comfortable adding, the numbers mentioned in this article persuade me to at least reconsider in the event of a correction.