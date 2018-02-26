Gainsco - Hidden OTC Gem Will Likely Continue Churn Out Cash

Summary

This non-standard auto insurer is trading at a slight premium to tangible book while it is able to earn half of that premium in one year. It also pays 9% dividend.

Their business is strong and grew relatively steadily since 2005. They grew annual premiums written from $85 million to $238 million. The most recent results suggest continuation of this trend.

While the cash flow can sometimes be volatile they have not generated a loss from cash from operations since 2007. Their loss ratio also seems to be stabilized.

Their tangible book should be relatively liquid and due to significant cash position and low amount of debt should constitute margin of safety.

The main downside risk is the possibility of a decrease in written premiums, however, I do not see a clear short-term trigger that would cause this.