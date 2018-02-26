Summary

In its 2017 Annual Report, Tesla tones down some of its earlier boasts. All to the good, say I.

Tesla also includes some significant new disclosures. They’re surely worth a read.

Alas, in two instances, it has stopped reporting information it used to disclose. Now, why might that be?

That $35,000 mass-market Model 3? It's now just a “variant” of what will be a significantly more expensive car.

We'll begin with the absence of any "going concern" worries. Tesla is a survivor type (in the best Stephen King fashion).