Tesla's 10-K Shows A Newfound Modesty
About: Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)
by: Montana Skeptic
Summary
In its 2017 Annual Report, Tesla tones down some of its earlier boasts. All to the good, say I.
Tesla also includes some significant new disclosures. They’re surely worth a read.
Alas, in two instances, it has stopped reporting information it used to disclose. Now, why might that be?
That $35,000 mass-market Model 3? It's now just a “variant” of what will be a significantly more expensive car.
We'll begin with the absence of any "going concern" worries. Tesla is a survivor type (in the best Stephen King fashion).
Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) 2017 Annual Report (10-K) arrived last week. As always, it was fascinating to read, both for what it said and what it omitted.
There's far too much to cover in one