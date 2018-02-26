2 Reasons To Avoid HubSpot

Summary

The homo sapiens that buy HubSpot's products do seem to love them.

Regardless, that doesn't make it a good investment.

Dilution mutes investor returns.

Research suggests that convertible notes lead to poor returns due to several factors--including the fact that analysts tend to be overly-optimistic about future returns following such offerings.

Its history of dilution and recent convertible debt offering makes me nervous, especially when combined with its low profitability, high CFF vs low CFO, and earnings yield 355 basis point below the risk-free rate.