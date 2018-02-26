"Good advisors tend to be middle of the road…When markets are going up, we trail the market; when markets are going down, we’re telling clients to invest in things that lost money, and neither of those sounds good to a lot of investors."

A behavioral pitfall: "They’ve done well and believe it is their skill when it wasn’t their skill; they believe they’ll know when to get out of an investment before it’s."

One key: "You still have to do your due diligence on an advisor like you’d do on your investment before you put your money there."

Editor's Note: The following is part of an occasional series of interviews with people of interest to the financial advisor community.

If you are a financial advisor, then our interviewee needs no introduction. Michael Kitces is publisher of the go-to financial planning industry blog, Nerd's Eye View at Kitces.com, which keeps advisors abreast of trends in both financial planning and practice management. But his writing on these issues does not fall under the category of Ivory Tower detachment. As a partner and director of wealth management for Pinnacle Advisory Group, a Columbia, Maryland-based wealth management firm overseeing more than $1.8 billion in client assets, he personally toils in the vineyards of investors' financial needs and aspirations. As such, he is an advisor's advisor, whose perspective is of value to both his industry peers and private investors alike. In this interview, Seeking Alpha's Gil Weinreich and Michael Kitces discuss how investors and advisors do in practice and ideally ought to relate to one another.

Gil Weinreich: Is financial advice for everyone? A lot of folks don't want it, or had it and didn't like it.

Michael Kitces: There are two tiers to this question: The first is - no - financial advisors aren't for everyone. There is always a segment of the population that wants to do it themselves, who are good at doing it themselves and who are interested in and enjoy doing it themselves. And, when the need arises, they can get selected expertise on some specific issues.

At the same time, there are other folks that don't want to take the time, don't have the inclination, who don't want to take time to learn all that stuff and do it themselves. Maybe they've tried it and didn't succeed, or maybe there are other things they rather do with their time and money.

The biggest gap I see [in the financial advice arena] is that the actual standards to become a quote, "financial advisor," are ludicrously low. The only qualifications are a three-hour regulatory exam and a high school diploma. The diploma is technically optional and the regulatory exam doesn't cover financial advice!

My career encompasses this too. I was trained to sell literally one financial product; when the only tool you have is a hammer, then every problem looks like a nail. We have painfully low competency standards. A lot of financial advisors don't know more than the readers on Seeking Alpha, some even less. That's of course not true for all financial advisors, but certainly for some. A lot don't have the education, training or experience investors need and it's not always easy to tell who's who.

I recently encountered an investor who seemed to be taking excessive risk. It seemed she could benefit from the service of a good financial advisor. Yet, she related that an advisor actually made her situation worse. How does a financial advisor instill trust in a population which, based on bad press or personal experience, is highly skeptical?

The answer is you have to do your research. I suspect that this is an investor doing more research on her investments than she did initially on her advisor. You still have to do your due diligence on an advisor like you'd do on your investment before you put your money there.

What is their experience? What are their credentials? What is their track record for results? If you're a retiree, do they have expertise in retirement? If you've got student loans, what is their expertise there?

Even if we trust doctors, if I need an operation, I still ask a few questions! I wish we consumers didn't need to spend as much time weeding out the bad ones, but essentially we do. We have to do that with our investments, so take the time to do that with your financial advisor!

What is the biggest mistake unadvised investors make?

Overwhelmingly, the No. 1 mistake we see is that they over-concentrate their portfolio in risky investments. They get overconfident that they're not taking as much risk as they actually are. They've done well and believe it is their skill when it wasn't their skill; they believe they'll know when to get out of an investment before it's bad.

Is there a biggest mistake poorly advised investors are apt to make?

Of the mistakes we see advised investors make - one is not doing enough due diligence on their advisor. They're advised by someone with poor competency, or conflicts of interest. As an advisor, we see people who get bad advice from another advisor all the time.

A second big problem is they often don't like hearing the news that the good advisors out there sometimes have to give, and it creates challenges in the relationship. I know advisors fired by their clients for telling their client, "You're spending too much and this is going to end badly." It's much easier to fire your advisor than to change your lifestyle.

I've seen clients fire an advisor who said, "You're taking on too much risk," but the client sees the market keeps going up, so he just fires the advisor instead. If you really have a good advisor with genuine expertise, realize that there's value in third-party advice.

So the problem is that the low-competency advisors do harm and the high-competency advisor struggles because they're the ones having to deliver the bad news and sometimes they shoot the messenger.

Is there a fundamental difference in the typical asset allocation - comparing demographically similar advised vs. unadvised investors. For example, too much or too little risk, a proclivity to time the market, etc.?

The difference in portfolios depends on the moment. For unadvised investors, in 2009, they were in cash; in 2007 they had zero cash and were 100% in real estate.

Good advisors tend to be middle of the road: They're more aggressively invested in crashes and less aggressively in bull markets, as a result of which they tend to make investors unhappy in both scenarios. When markets are going up, we trail the market; when markets are going down, we're telling clients to invest in things that lost money, and neither of those sounds good to a lot of investors.

What's your approach to a retirement glide path?

The strategy is straightforward: In planning for retirement, build an extra reserve in bonds and spend it in the early years - so if you get a poorly timed bear market, you can weather the storm. In the investing world, we're soooooooo equity-centric…but bad sequences can be very damaging, so take less risk early in retirement.

Why do you suppose the investment culture is so equity-centric?

At the end of the day, the majority of financial advisors in the U.S. are baby boomers - so they saw a raging bull market at beginning of their career in the '80s and '90s. When your first formative experience is in bull markets, it tends to stick with you.

I have a very different perspective. It took 15 years after the start of my career for the market to get back to where I started. I started my career within weeks of the market peak in 2000. The boomers saw a return of close to 1,000% from 1982 to the late '90s. I saw markets go up 0% in my first 15 years.

Your firm's clients have, obviously, opted for an advisor. Why?

We see three kinds of clients that typically end up with outcomes they're happy with. The first category are do-it-yourselfers who, at the end of the day, were not very good DIYers. They tended to over-concentrate; they didn't really do well if you look at their cumulative results over time.

We don't do anything magically special, but we have a process and we stick to it. They didn't really have the skill set, the knowledge or the time to do research, or they were more emotionally driven than they cared to admit, and they're now getting better investment results.

A second group we see that ends up happy moving into an advised context were good at investing. They're just tired of doing it. They just don't want to do it anymore. They rather take more vacations and spend less time on Seeking Alpha, so they transition to an advisor. We see a lot of people who successfully manage their money through their working lifetimes, but they hand it over when they retire.

A sub-category of these folks who want to be advised is when a primary investor is concerned about what happens to the money after he's gone, because it's typically a him. They'll say "I think I do a good job, but my wife doesn't know anything about this and I want to work with you because you're my continuity plan for my wife."

A third segment come to us for reasons that have nothing to do with their portfolio: Rather, it's about how to sequence between a taxable account and a Roth IRA; Social Security planning; and which insurance plans they should keep and which they should get rid of now. It's all the other stuff that financial advisors with a certification in wealth management have expertise in that has a real material dollar impact on investor outcomes and has nothing to do with the investor's portfolio at all.