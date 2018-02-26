Inflation: It Is Not A Case Of Something That Is Coming; Inflation Is Already Here

Signs of Inflation

In this report, I would like to examine the inflation numbers, which show indications that inflation is picking up. One of the first areas to show signs of inflation is the food and commodity sector. The grain market, soybeans, corn and wheat have seen a substantial rally, confirming that the inflation monster is beginning to infiltrate the commodity markets. Some restaurants already have had to adjust to rising costs and a decline in consumer traffic. Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) saw a decline in consumer traffic after raising prices 5% to 7% in response to rising raw food prices. Texas Roadhouse, which reported earnings this week, raised prices only 1% and continued to have some decent traffic growth. But mid-single digit wage growth ate into the bottom line and the company expects more of the same this year, as it holds prices steady to maintain traffic even at the expense of profits. Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), reported that the government is hurting their profit margin by increasing minimum wages, but that the government is giving something back by cutting taxes, which helps the company’s balance sheet.

One key question is how these companies that are beginning to feel inflation eat into their profits are going to deal with this new economic trend; pass it along to consumers or reduce their profit margins? A second key question is whether the Fed in response to inflation will raise interest rates gradually or aggressively? We need to watch the factors, since they could be the catalysts for the acceleration of the velocity of money based on the fear that products are going to begin to rise faster than anticipated based on these recent economic developments. Such conditions may create the fear and panic which might cause the velocity of money (how rapidly people spend money) to take off. If people fear inflation, they are more likely to spend now, before their dollar is worth less tomorrow. In doing so, such a situation would create, potentially, not only an inflationary environment, but a hyper-inflationary environment, depending on how rapidly the velocity of money expands.

US Dollar Continues to Decline

In the meantime, food and restaurant businesses will have to deal with about a 3% to 5% inflation rate, 1% or 2% price increases and falling profit margins. As we take a look at the basis of this economic shift, I want to focus on the US dollar as the leading indicator of inflation. If we look at the US Dollar Index, it has been in a continuous downtrend since March 2017, when it traded above 101. We have been in a consistent decline, gaining acceleration to the downside in December 2017 as the market broke the 93 level of support and tested the previous low of 91 that was made in September 2017, before breaking down to new lows around 88.15.

We are currently trading above the 9- and 26-day moving averages, which are a bullish signal, and the chart seems to indicate that lower lows might be in place short-term with a target all the way down into the low 80s. This trend confirms that the fears that we are beginning to see about inflation are beginning to have an effect as the US dollar declines.

In the bigger picture, if we go back to 1971, when President Richard M. Nixon took the US dollar completely off the gold standard, we can see that it was the beginning of the US dollar’s long decline. Since then the dollar has declined about 98% in purchasing power.

There is very little left of intrinsic worth in the US dollar. Now that we are in an environment of record debt globally, if the government does not change the foundation safety net, which was created after the 2008 Great Recession, we are in a precarious situation. Although some of the spending that is the focus of attention of the current administration may have some short-term benefit, it appears that the longer-term consequences could be devastating for the trade deficit and for debt levels. The government plans to increase the debt ceiling and continue to spend, which will widen the trade deficit and mean that the United States will reach an unsustainable level of debt, especially if - or, more likely, when - interest rates rise. US and global debt is accelerating exponentially and rising interest rates will probably lead to an exponential increase in the cost of debt. Such a future could prove devastating for global economic growth.

Inflation and Precious Metals

Reports from Main Street via restaurant struggles, and economic numbers that are coming out, as well as charts indicate that, in terms of inflation, it is not a case of something that is coming; inflation is already here.

Right now may be the perfect time to look at precious metals, which are offering a tremendous profit potential. The markets have been completely ignored, largely due to the tremendous manipulation that has—and is—taking place in the paper precious metal markets, engineered by central and commercial banks, which can sell huge amounts of physical silver and gold that do not exist, in some cases 10 to 1 to the actual availability of the metal itself.

Although such manipulation still occurs, it has been in decline as the independence of price discovery has moved to China, with China establishing a precious metals exchange. In China, they have regulations that forbid the speculative sale of physical contracts that are not backed by the actual metal. This eliminates what the central banks and commercial institutions have been doing since 1978 in order to maintain the US dollar’s role as a global reserve currency.

The machinations of the Fed and central banks have kept the US public away from the precious metals markets. Their manipulation to keep gold and silver prices low has also wiped out many gold and silver mining companies; even more so now with the threat of rising interest rates, which will drive mining companies with heavy debt into bankruptcy. This, in turn, will create an even graver shortage of physical gold and silver. Debt costs are beginning to be a key factor in the economic growth of many mining companies. A key factor affecting the future of many mining companies will be the rate at which interest rates rise.

I believe that the Fed will be behind inflation, as they have been behind the actions of the economy for years, and my fear is that if the public’s purchasing demand level begins to anticipate an acceleration up in food prices, we could get a stampede that would put a bottom in the velocity of money and begin to see an exponential growth in inflation to levels that we have not seen since the 1970s.

Inflation and the Price of Gold

Gold is becoming the beneficiary of the inflationary developments discussed above. Gold has been traded in the past more as a commodity than as a currency of exchange. However, the fundamentals today, which suggest severe shortages and high and increasing demand, especially from China, Russia and India, are the opposite of the real price, which has been stagnant or down for years. The amount of gold available is highly debatable. No one really knows how much gold the United States has, or how much is in Fort Knox. China and Russia have been accumulating gold aggressively, as opposed to the policies of the United States. Primarily, the United States has sought to keep the price of gold and silver down, even at the cost of selling its stockpile, in order to maintain the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency.

The VC PMI and the Gold Market

I would like to look at the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) proprietary algorithm and what it is telling us as we come into next week for the price of gold.

VC PMI Gold S&D Weekly Analysis



Courtesy: ema2tradelivesignals.com

If we look at the trading instructions report from the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) for next week’s supply and demand levels, the average price for gold is $1345. In relation to the first VC PMI filter, the weekly trend momentum indicator, with gold closing at $1330, below the average of $1345, it confirmed that the trend momentum has turned bearish for next week. But it also indicates when this trend would change. If the market reverts back above $1345, it would negate this bearish trend momentum and would neutralize it.

The second filter that we use with the VC PMI is the weekly price momentum. As we come into this week, $1336 is the average, mean or pivot point price for next week. With the market closing below $1336, we are coming into the week with a bearish sentiment. The VC PMI tells us clearly that if the market were to close above $1336, then this weekly bearish sentiment would be neutralized.

The VC PMI is a flexible indicator, in that once it identifies the average price it also identifies the extremes above and below the mean. It provides a structure for the coming week to trade; levels where to exit short or long positions. The market closing below the average price of $1336 is a bearish indication. If you are short, exit your short positions at the buy 1 (B1) level of $1317 or the buy 2 (B2) level of $1305. You should reverse and go long from those levels.

If the market comes down to $1317, it activates a buy signal. By closing above $1317, you should put your stop at $1305. If the market comes down and tests $1305, it would activate two levels: at $1317 and $1305. Your stop for both would be at $1305 on a weekly close below that level on a good ‘til cancelled order.

The VC PMI provides precise, clear levels where we expect the reversion to occur. If the market comes down to B1 or B2 level, it is 90% to 95% certain that the market will revert to the mean. A second close above $1336 activates a signal to exit long positions at the sell 1 (S1) level of $1348 and sell 2 (S2) of $1367. When the price reaches the S1 and S2 levels, it is 90% to 95% certain that the reversion will occur back down to $1336. For those interested in finding out more about the VC PMI automated algorithm, we have just published a new book, Mean Reversion Trading.

Conclusion

If we combine the fundamental picture, the economic numbers, and the potential effect that rising interest rates - and the fear of such an increase - is already having on the economy, as we see in the food and retail sectors, and the substantial increase in grain prices in the past few weeks, I am beginning to see that the markets are telling us that inflation is here and we should pay very close attention to how fast it rises. What will make the difference in terms of the impact on the economy is how fast the velocity of money interprets what is happening, and that response could set the trend for what could be either mild inflation or potentially hyper-inflation. In either case, inflation or hyper-inflation, gold and silver is a good hedge against an inflationary future.

Disclaimer: The information in the Market Commentaries was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but we do not guarantee its accuracy. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed herein constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. It is for educational purposes only.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.