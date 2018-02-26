Oil Is Not Done Rallying

The forecast for oil is not only important because it moves oil-related stocks (obviously), and it's a very capital intensive industry, it is also a massive driver behind consumer prices in an environment of rapidly increasing prices. That's why it is important to get the trend right. So far, I'm glad that I have been on the right side of the trade and will tell you why I believe that we will continue to see higher crude oil prices.

Extra: I will not discuss single oil stocks in this article. I trade the price of crude oil using the United States Oil Fund (USO) which is one of the best ways to trade this commodity without being exposed to single company risks. Source: DNeX

Inventories Keep Declining

One of the biggest topics of the last few years has been the rise and decline of crude oil inventories. Inventories were a huge driver behind the rapid decline of oil prices between 2014 and the first quarter of 2016.

Currently, we are in a phase of rapidly declining inventories as you can see in the most recent report which reported another 10.6% Y/Y decline while total stocks excluding SPR declined more than 11%.

Source: EIA

The most recent declines have turned into a mild increase thanks to some seasonal factors. However, this is mainly due to the seasonal increase in the PADD 3 district which is the most intensive district in the Gulf Coast including Texas and Oklahoma. Overall, the increase is extremely mild and even ignoring seasonal factors in many districts.

Source: EIA

Saudi Arabia Remains Optimistic - As They Should

A few days ago, I read an interesting article that mentioned Saudi Arabia's optimism when it comes to the balancing of the oil market.

Source: Reuters

The short article mentions the short comments from oil minister Khalid al-Falih

''Many agencies have documented the decline in inventories and I think that’ll continue in 2018,” Falih said, adding that he hoped markets would stabilize.'

At this point, it is very important to mention that there are many people who have different opinions and I'm definitely not in a stage where I believe everyone who is bullish and has a certain power status. What counts is that his comment fits well within the bigger bull case and has some weight given Saudi Arabia's influence on the US oil market.

On reason are the declining oil imports from Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia does not like the fact that they have to cut production while the US (as a non-OPEC country) is more or less allowed to produce as much as they want.

And the graph below shows it is working. Shortly after the production cuts were implemented in 2017, we saw a massive decline from roughly 1.3MM barrels per day to currently around 0.8MM barrels per day. And even though we are higher than a few months ago, we are at multi-year lows.

Source: EIA

That said, the fact that inventories are still declining despite crude oil production reaching new highs above 10MM barrels per day is a very healthy signal. Especially given the efficient drilling techniques that allow shale producers to massively hike production at oil prices above $60 per barrel.

And last but not least, an indicator that has much more power than inventories: The US dollar. The dollar has weakened significantly since 2017. This trend has been fueled by accelerating economic growth which is massively supporting emerging markets and commodities in general. Simply because many emerging markets that import oil have a very high dollar denominated debt and because commodities get relatively cheaper when the dollar depreciates.

So far, we see that the correlation has done a tremendous job over the last few years, especially in 2014 when the Fed started to taper while the ECB was expected to start QE (as they did in 2015). At this point, we see that the trend is fully intact and supporting higher oil prices.

That of course needs to be supported by higher economic growth as you can see below. We will see massive dollar support when the economic growth acceleration trend turns into a growth slowing trend. However, at this point, we are still safe and it looks like we are due for an extended period of growth at above-average levels.

Takeaway

Even though oil has had a tremendous rally from its lows in 2016 to more than $60 per barrel, I believe it's not done yet. Oil inventories are in a major downtrend, even ignoring the usual seasonal strength despite record production numbers. Saudi Arabia is keeping exports low in order to balance the market and to prevent the US oil industry from benefiting too much from OPEC's oil production cutting measures. Add to that the strong US economy and weakening dollar and you get an environment where it makes sense to own oil or to invest in oil-related companies.

Stay tuned!

Author's note: Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated.