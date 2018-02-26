A few weeks ago another Seeking Alpha writer posted a short thesis on Realty Income (NYSE:O). The writer explained that he was "pleased to announce it has released the contents of a unique research report" and that his company had "conducted a critical business and financial review."

In the executive summary the author explained:

[Realty Income's] model has worked well for years when times were good, but we believe this magic cycle is about to break down as investors reassess O Realty's growth profile amidst deteriorating tenant quality, rising interest rates, and a more volatile and discerning capital market backdrop.

Like most REITs, Realty Income was already seeing its share price fall for most of 2018, but the fear of the author's "critical business and financial review" sparked another round of selloffs for O and most of the Net Lease REIT peers.

I decided to write a follow-up article the next day as I decided that it would be best to produce my "investigative" research after Realty Income released its fourth quarter and year-end earnings results. Much of the news that had been covered up until Q4-17 earnings was being used by various short sellers hoping to bake more fear into the market so that they could benefit from their momentum-style investing.

So now it's my turn to provide readers with an in-depth "critical investigative analysis" on Realty Income. Keep in mind, I will be framing this article around the viewpoint of a value investor (not a market timer), so I will be not be trying to predict short-term stock market direction, but instead I will use all of my insight and knowledge to determine whether there is a margin of safety. As Benjamin Graham explained: "You are neither right nor wrong because the crowd disagrees with you. You are right because the data and reasoning are right."

Source: Pexels

Data, Data, Data

"It is a capital mistake to theorize before one has data. Insensibly one begins to twist facts to suit theories, instead of theories to suit facts." - Sherlock Holmes

On the latest earnings call Realty Income's management team said that the company "selectively sells properties that no longer meet (the) investment criteria."

In 2017, Realty Income sold $166 million of non-strategic assets achieving an unlevered IRR of approximately 10% and a cap rate on leased properties sales of approximately 7% (20% of the disposition proceeds were from vacant assets that were disposed of given the associated caring costs, i.e. taxes, insurance, maintenance).

These negative cash flowing properties were sold at an attractive unlevered IRR of approximately 9%. This allowed Realty Income to recycle the proceeds into properties that better fit the company's investment criteria generating earnings growth and incremental shareholder value.

Myth: The above-referenced writer said they believed that "dispositions can be managed to cosmetically enhance aggregate occupancy rates across the portfolio as well as selling properties that may result in re-leased recapture rates that would dilute O Realty's SSRs."

The writer further explained "that dispositions and vacancies are likely managed to cosmetically inflate occupancy and aid O Realty's SSR metric. We show dispositions on the rise as well as a larger percentage of property sales coming from vacancies. These trends may indicate more competition from malls as well as the limited alternative use for many of O's real estate properties."

Fact: Realty Income's same-store rental revenue increased 1% during 2017 which is consistent with the projected run rate for 2018. The methodology for Realty Income's same-store pool excludes properties that were vacant, under development or redevelopment or involved in eminent domain actions during any point of the comparable periods.

This methodology is consistent with how Realty Income manages its portfolio, isolating rental rate trends on leased assets. However, as the company pointed out on the latest earnings call:

... we have decided to add an additional disclosure which we will present on an annual basis at year-end to reflect our same-store rental revenue growth inclusive of all properties owned for the entirety of the comparable periods. In 2017, Realty Income's same-store rental revenue growth for all properties owned in both comparable years was also 1% of rent.

This 1% growth is identical to what the company disclosed on the vacant properties so this kills the other author's argument that Realty Income was cosmetically inflating numbers. In fact, Realty Income's CEO, John Case, explained that:

... in 2016 it (same store rent) was right at about 1% and in 2015 it was right at about 1.8%. So, we've looked at this and it's remained pretty consistent so I think it will continue to remain more or less in this range.

Myth: The same author said, "We show dispositions on the rise as well as a larger percentage of property sales coming from vacancies. These trends may indicate more competition from malls as well as the limited alternative use for many of O's real estate properties."

Another bearish author just days before said the same thing (suppose that was a coincidence):

While O is justifiably proud of its recapture rate to date, it has not prepared investors for what to expect in 2018. In 2018, 48 PNC bank branch leases representing $3.157 million of rental income will expire as well as seven Rockland Trust Company branches with $831,000 of rental income… It is unlikely that O will be able to recapture a significant portion of the rents on these properties or dispose of them on terms that will please its investors.

Fact: I don't know about you but I'm pleased, specifically, here's what the company said on the latest earnings call:

We owned 49 assets leased to PNC Bank and we were able to release 47 of the 49 assets to PNC during 2017 and extending the maturities from 2018 to ranging from 2023 to 2029 and we were able to add substantial term to those leases and also recapture rental rates that were well above our average for the year. So we have that something we've always done and as we sit here today we're working on 2019 and 2020 leased rollovers including the remaining leased rollovers for 2018.

Realty Income has consistently been proactive in managing future years lease rollover. In 2017 the company was able to address more than 30% of the 2018 leases rolling during 2017. As illustrated below, Realty Income has achieved 99.5% recapture or prior rent in re-leasing activity.

Since 2013 Realty Income has achieved 102% recapture on re-leasing. If the company's bank portfolio was the primary motivation for the short thesis, it is now debunked.

Myth: The previous writer said: "We conducted a deep dive into the tenant quality and found that O Realty has outsized risk exposure to drug stores, grocery stores and movie theaters - three retail subsectors facing disintermediation… The Amazon risk extends also to the grocery store vertical given its recent acquisition of Whole Foods."

Fact: Amazon is nothing new, but first note that Realty Income posted RECORD OCCUPANCY in Q4-17: 98.4%. This is the highest occupancy reported in over 10 years.

"'Data! Data! Data!' he cried impatiently. 'I can't make bricks without clay.'" - Sherlock Holmes

Realty Income's portfolio continues to be diversified by tenant, industry, geography, and to a certain extent, property type which contributes to the stability of cash flow.

At the end of 2017 Realty Income's properties were leased to 249 commercial tenants and 47 different industries located in 49 states in Puerto Rico. 81% of the rental revenue is from traditional retail properties, the largest component outside retail is industrial properties at about 12% of rental revenue.

Walgreens is Realty Income's largest tenant (at 6.5% of rental revenue) and drugstores remain the largest industry at 10.6% of rental revenue. Within the retail portfolio, over 90% of rent comes from tenants with a service, non-discretionary and/or low price point component to their business. Realty Income believes these characteristics allow tenants to compete more effectively with e-commerce and operate in a variety of economic environments.

These factors have been particularly relevant in today's retail climate where the vast majority of U.S. retailer bankruptcies in 2017 were in industries that do not have these characteristics. To mitigate such risks, Realty Income has excellent credit quality in the portfolio with 46% of annualized rental revenue generated from investment grade rated tenants.

The weighted average rent coverage ratio for Realty Income's retail properties is 2.8x on a four-walled basis, while the median remains 2.7x. This metric is currently at the upper end of the company's historical range. Realty Income's watch list remains in the low 1% range as a percentage of rent, which is also consistent with levels of the last few years.

In terms of Realty Income's "dollar store" exposure, the company commented on the recent earnings call:

Dollar Stores had just a home run for us here over the last six, seven years…Dollar General generally has experienced 27 consecutive years of same-store growth and then Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have experienced non-consecutive years of same-store growth. So they continue to do quite well despite any internet pressures, they are largely insulated from internet pressures because their customers use cash, often they are in small counts of rural areas, their customers are less likely to shop online. The average basket size is $10 to $15 and they are typically buying products that are immediately needed maybe a quarter of milk or butter or some produce for dinner that night.

Last week Albertsons and Rite Aid agreed to merge, here's what Realty Income had to say on the earnings call:

… we really don't have any exposure any material exposure to Albertson's but as you know Rite Aid has been in our top 20 for a while now, Rite Aid is selling properties to Walgreens and we've seen seven of our Rite Aid go to Walgreens and it would expect another seven to 10 more going to Walgreens. But we view the announcement those plans and those discussions positively, it's going to create savings and synergies throughout the business. Rite Aid will be able to expand its PBM business by rolling it out in the 4,000 stores that Albertson's owns and accessing their customers and making it more competitive with the PBM businesses of companies such as CDS. So in addition Rite Aid will be able to improve their food service offerings and having access to the private label prepared foods that Albertson's has been very successful at selling. So it really just give some size, scale, significant synergies to compete better against existing peers in their sector and also potential new entrants. And we are seeing a lot of consolidation both horizontal and vertical consolidation within the drugstore industry. And we think that that makes that industry a stronger industry as it creates more efficient companies and gives drugstore players like Walgreens and CVS and Rite Aid additional captive customers.

It also worth noting that Realty Income is not a mall or shopping center and the company should not be compared with the peers referenced by the other writer. He references shopping center REITs and the states he "believes that O Realty is the next REIT that is going to be penalized for a deteriorating growth profile by investors."

"There is nothing more deceptive than an obvious fact." - Sherlock Holmes

Myth: The author states that "when comparing the duration of the remaining lease terms and current run rate FFO, the dividend sustainability index now stands at its lowest levels since our dataset began in 2005."

Fact: During Q4-17 Realty Income invested $563 million in 130 properties located in 27 states at an average initial cash cap rate of 6.25% and with a weighted average lease term of 13.6 years. On a revenue basis, approximately 65% of total acquisitions are from investment grade tenants.

During 2017 Realty Income invested $1.52 billion in 303 properties located in 40 states at an average initial cash cap rate of 6.4% and with a weighted average lease term of 14.4 years. On a revenue basis, approximately 48% of total acquisitions are from investment grade tenants.

Realty Income's investments spreads relative to its weighted average cost of capital were healthy averaging 175 basis points in Q4-17 which were above historical average spreads.

First on the debt side: Realty Income issued $2 billion in fixed rate unsecured bonds having weighted average yield of 3.7% with the term of over 14 years. The company has approximately $1.5 billion available on its $2 billion line of credit with ample liquidity and flexibility to grow.

Realty Income has improved its cost of capital considerably, as reflected in the recent Moody's upgrade to A3. There are just a handful of REITs that have an A rating, as I explain in a recent Forbes article:

The rating agencies evaluate a REIT's credit based on two primary criteria: (i) business risk of its operations - basically how risky is the income from its properties and (ii) financial strength - a REIT's balance sheet strength including its leverage and liquidity.

Cap rates will also adjust with rising rates and Realty Income is not trading at a 20% premium to Net Asset Value. The company is not expensive (it's trading at parity to NAV) and the company's nominal cost of capital is in the high 4's.

In fact, I argue that Realty Income is one of the few Net Lease REITs that can buy quality and maintain the widest investment spreads. The company's nominal first year weighted average cost of capital reflects both the current AFFO yield as well as the cost of 10-year unsecured fixed rate debt.

Realty Income's continued low cost of capital allows it to acquire the highest quality in properties that provides favorable long-term returns while also creating meaningful near-term earnings growth. Realty Income estimates that 2018 acquisitions to be $1 billion to $1.5 billion in 2018.

But wait, it's not just Realty Income's portfolio that is growing, it's the earnings (AFFO/share) in dividends.

In Q4-17 Realty Income's Funds from operations (or FFO) per share was $0.61 and $2.82 for 2017. Adjusted funds from operations (or AFFO) was $0.76 per share for Q4-17 and $3.06 for 2017, representing a 6.3% increase over 2016.

In February Realty Income increased the dividend for the 95th time in the company's history. The current annualized dividend represents a 4% increase over the year ago period and the company has increased its dividend every year since listing in 1994 (growing the dividend at a compound average annual rate of 4.7%).

Realty Income is one of only five REITs in the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index. Also, the 2017 AFFO payout ratio of 82.6% was the lowest payout ratio since 2007.

Myth: The other author said, "O Realty's management team is comprised of a diversified group of investment bankers - skilled in the art of financial engineering."

Fact: Realty Income's management team is top notch, as evidenced by the consistency in results and performance. The company has a staff with deep "experience in rolling up their sleeves and managing real estate." But it's not just real estate that the company manages, but risk. As Howard Marks reminds us (The Most Important Thing):

When you boil it all down, it's the investor's job to intelligently bear risk for profit. Doing it well is what separates the best from the rest.

Now let's take a look at current valuation metrics, starting with dividend yield:

Here's the P/AFFO multiple:

Here is our AFFO/share forecast (using FAST Graphs):

Charlie Munger (Warren Buffett's friend and partner) began to look at more qualitative factors (such as management, integrity, uniqueness of brand, etc.) to assess value.

As I reflect on Realty Income, I am reminded that this REIT is one of the most predictable companies that I own, and the company is differentiated from the peers by its cost of capital advantage.

"My name is Sherlock Holmes. It is my business to know what other people don't know." - Sherlock Holmes

There are certainly cheaper Net Lease REITs available today, but I consider Realty Income's sustainable competitive advantage to be its long-term pricing power. I am maintaining a buy on Realty Income and this concludes my investigative analysis on this "sleep well at night" REIT.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs and Realty Income Supplemental.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors if they are overlooked.